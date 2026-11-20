The UAE legal profession is governed at federal level principally by Federal Decree-Law No. (34) of 2022 Regulating the Legal Profession and Legal Consultation Profession, together with Cabinet Resolution No. (8) of 2025, which provides the Executive Regulations. The current framework draws a clear distinction between legal consultants, whose work is principally non-contentious legal advice and assistance, and practicing lawyers who are authorised to conduct advocacy and legal representation before the courts. (Ministry of Justice)

What Is a Legal Consultant in the UAE?

A legal consultant is a legal professional whose principal function is to provide non-judicial legal services, including legal opinions, advice and consultations, contract drafting and other legal documentation and procedures that do not require appearing for or representing a client before a judicial authority. Under the current federal framework, legal consultants must be listed on the Register of Practicing Legal Researchers and Legal Consultants maintained under the Ministry of Justice framework before practising the profession. (LittleDB)

Cabinet Resolution No. (8) of 2025 sets out the registration requirements. These include an appropriate law or Sharia and Law degree or equivalent recognised qualification, good conduct, medical fitness, completion of the prescribed training programme, professional liability insurance (unless covered by the firm’s insurance), the required approvals and payment of the prescribed fees. Legal consultants are classified into Category A and Category B. For non-UAE citizens, the regulations provide for, respectively, at least ten years’ experience as a legal consultant for Category A and five years’ experience as a legal researcher for Category B.

The key distinction is therefore between legal consultancy and advocacy. A UAE-registered legal consultant may advise and prepare legal work, but does not thereby acquire the right to plead or represent clients before UAE courts.

Foreign-qualified lawyers may operate in the UAE as legal consultants where they satisfy the applicable registration requirements. The 2025 regulations expressly recognise non-UAE citizens within the consultant categories. In addition, the legislation provides a framework for appropriately licensed foreign law firms and foreign legal consultation firms to operate in the UAE.

What Can a Legal Consultant Do and What Can They Not Do?

The permitted activities of a legal consultant are principally non-contentious and advisory. These may include preparing legal opinions and memoranda, advising clients on applicable legislation and regulatory requirements, drafting and reviewing commercial contracts and other legal documents, advising on compliance and supporting clients in negotiations and other transactional matters.

The Executive Regulations specifically provide that a legal consultant practising through a licensed firm may draft and sign legal memoranda and consultations concerning the nature of their work, although these do not include memoranda submitted to courts. Where the consultant works through a licensed law or legal consultation firm, the relevant memoranda and retainer agreement are signed by the firm’s licence holder in accordance with the regulations.

The principal limitation is court and judicial representation. A legal consultant cannot act as an advocate merely because they are legally qualified or experienced. Federal Decree-Law No. (34) of 2022 restricts legal researchers and consultants from pleadings and legal representation before courts and judicial committees and prohibits them from instituting or following up proceedings before the Public Prosecution or UAE courts. (LittleDB)

The consultant also cannot sign statements of claim or court submissions in the capacity of a consultant, and the legislation imposes additional professional restrictions concerning retainer agreements, independent provision of consultations and other matters. (LittleDB)

Accordingly, contract drafting, legal opinions, regulatory advice, compliance advice and transactional negotiations generally fall within the consultant’s advisory role, whereas pleadings, litigation and formal judicial representation require an appropriately authorised lawyer/advocate.

When Do You Need a UAE-Qualified Advocate?

A UAE-licensed practicing lawyer is required when a matter involves formal advocacy or legal representation before a UAE court or judicial authority. The current regulations establish separate rolls for practicing lawyers authorised to plead before Courts of First Instance and Courts of Appeal and, subject to additional requirements, lawyers authorised to plead before the Federal Supreme Court.

This distinction is particularly important in civil and commercial litigation, criminal proceedings, family and personal-status matters, appeals and other proceedings in which a party requires formal representation before a judicial body. A legal consultant may assist with the underlying legal research, strategy, documentation or advisory work, but the court-facing advocacy must be undertaken by a lawyer authorised for the relevant level and type of proceedings.

The framework also recognises limited circumstances in which a non-UAE lawyer may be licensed to practise advocacy, subject to statutory requirements and restrictions. For example, Federal Decree-Law No. (34) of 2022 provides specific conditions for non-national lawyers, including substantial professional experience and restrictions on the types of proceedings in which they may represent clients. Criminal, administrative and family/personal-status proceedings are expressly excluded from that particular route. (Ministry of Justice)

Therefore, the practical question is not simply whether a lawyer is “foreign-qualified” or “UAE-qualified”, but whether the individual holds the relevant UAE authorisation to appear before the particular judicial authority.

How HAS Law Can Help

HAS Law can provide clients with an integrated legal service model combining UAE-qualified advocacy capability with internationally qualified legal consultants. This structure allows the firm to address both contentious and non-contentious legal requirements while allocating each matter to professionals with the appropriate regulatory status and relevant expertise.

Legal consultants can support clients with legal research, opinions, contracts, regulatory and compliance advice, transactional matters and negotiations, while UAE-authorised advocates can undertake litigation, pleadings and formal representation where required. This combination is particularly relevant for businesses and individuals dealing with matters that may develop from transactional advice into disputes or court proceedings, allowing advisory and contentious aspects of a matter to be coordinated within the same legal team.

FAQs

What is the difference between a lawyer and a legal consultant in Dubai?

The legal distinction is between advocates and legal consultants. The main difference is the right to represent clients before courts and judicial authorities. Advocates, who alone have rights of audience before the onshore courts, must be UAE nationals. Legal consultants can advise, draft documents and support transactions, but they work through a licensed firm and cannot plead in the onshore courts.

Can a legal consultant represent me in a UAE court?

Not in the onshore courts. Legal consultants remain prohibited from appearing in courts, a right reserved for advocates. A legal consultant also cannot sign statements of claim or memoranda filed before courts of any level. The DIFC and ADGM courts are a separate matter. They have their own registers of practitioners with rights of audience, and those rights do not extend to the onshore Dubai or federal courts.

Do I need a UAE-qualified lawyer for a contract dispute?

Onshore Dubai or federal courts: Yes. You need a UAE advocate with rights of audience, and proceedings are in Arabic.

DIFC Courts: No. You need a practitioner registered with rights of audience there, which can include foreign-qualified lawyers.

Arbitration: This is generally flexible, because the parties and the arbitration rules decide who may act. Check the arbitration clause and the rules that apply.

Look at the contract’s governing law and dispute resolution clause first, because it decides the forum.

Are foreign lawyers allowed to practise in the UAE?

Yes, within limits. Foreign-qualified lawyers can work as registered legal consultants at licensed firms, and foreign firms can set up in the mainland, DIFC or ADGM. They cannot plead onshore. The rules are also getting stricter. Individuals outside the UAE who give legal services in Dubai on a visiting basis now need a permit. That permit is granted for no more than 30 working days per year (extendable) or until a specific legal service is completed.

How do I know if my legal adviser is properly licensed in the UAE?

Check three things: