A practical guide to choosing legal support

People searching for lawyers in Dubai usually need help making a decision. They may have received a demand for payment, be considering a separation, have concerns about a business agreement, or need advice before signing a document. Finding the right professional starts with identifying the problem, the outcome sought, and any date by which action may be required. A useful consultation should turn these concerns into a clear plan based on the actual documents. If you are comparing the best lawyers in Dubai for your needs, use relevant expertise, verified professional details, and clear engagement terms as your starting criteria.

If you are looking for a lawyer in Dubai, begin by writing a short description of your situation. Identify the people or companies involved, where the relevant events happened, and whether a court, authority, or other professional is already handling the matter. These details help determine the expertise needed. They also prevent you from spending the first meeting explaining a complicated history without reaching the question that matters most.

Identify the legal help you need

Legal support can involve advice, negotiation, drafting, or representation in a dispute. These services serve different purposes. A person reviewing a proposed settlement needs to understand the obligations created by the document. Someone responding to a claim needs an assessment of the allegations, evidence, and procedural position. A business owner buying an asset needs to consider risks before committing funds.

Start with your immediate decision. Do you need to sign, respond, pay, negotiate, preserve documents, or prepare a claim? Then describe your broader objective. You may want to protect a relationship, recover money, achieve a workable family arrangement, or reduce uncertainty about an investment. Lawyers in Dubai can give more useful advice when both the immediate task and the desired outcome are clear.

For example, a supplier who has unpaid invoices may initially ask how to recover the full amount. The underlying questions include whether the work was accepted, whether the customer disputes part of the account, and whether recovery costs are proportionate. A legal assessment should connect the contractual position to the available evidence and the commercial value of each option.

Match lawyers in Dubai to the matter

Relevant experience matters more than broad promotional claims. Ask whether the professional regularly advises on problems similar to yours. Family arrangements, commercial contracts, civil claims, employment matters, and property disputes can require different knowledge and preparation. A team may involve more than one specialist where the issues overlap.

Avoid treating every dispute as a single category. A disagreement between business partners might involve company documents, a personal guarantee, and allegations about payments. A separation might involve children, property, and obligations in another country. Explain the full context so that the adviser can identify connected issues rather than assess one document in isolation.

Your first enquiry should give enough information to identify suitability without becoming a complete evidence submission. Mention the subject, the parties, the current stage, and any known deadline. Once the firm has completed its preliminary checks and confirmed how to receive documents, send a structured file for review.

Understand professional roles

When contacting lawyers in Dubai, ask who will advise you and who will perform any representation required. The labels used in advertising do not, by themselves, establish a person's registration or authority for a particular task. Confirm the actual role of the adviser, the firm responsible for the engagement, and the arrangements for representation in the relevant forum.

The Government of Dubai Legal Affairs Department provides a directory of registered advocates and legal consultants and licensed firms. This is an official starting point for checking professional details. A directory entry should be considered alongside your enquiry about the specific service needed. If you cannot identify the relevant record, request clarification from the firm or the Department.

Prepare documents that explain the problem

Bring the agreement or document at the centre of the matter, related correspondence, and a timeline of important events. Include any official notice or existing decision. Preserve complete versions, including attachments and later amendments. An extract can hide a condition that changes the meaning of the passage you want reviewed.

Organise payments separately. Distinguish the amount promised, the amount invoiced, and the amount actually paid. For a dispute involving several transactions, a simple dated schedule can make the account understandable. Keep the supporting statements available so that the schedule can be checked against the underlying records.

Be open about documents that appear unhelpful. Advice based only on favourable material can be misleading. If an email contradicts your recollection, flag the issue and explain the context. A lawyer in Dubai needs to understand what the other side might rely on before recommending a course of action.

Agree the scope and the cost

Ask what the engagement covers before instructing the firm. A consultation, written opinion, negotiated settlement, and litigation assignment may be separate services. Clarify the deliverable, the documents to be reviewed, and whether additional work needs a new agreement. If the matter is urgent, ask which tasks can reasonably be completed within the available time.

Request an explanation of professional fees and other anticipated expenses. Ask whether taxes, translation, official charges, or external specialist costs are included. A headline fee becomes useful only when you understand what it buys. The separate article on understanding legal fees explains how to compare proposals on a consistent basis.

Expect an assessment of strengths and risks

Good advice should explain what supports your position, what remains uncertain, and what could change the assessment. A promise of success before reviewing the evidence is not a useful substitute for analysis. Ask which facts are critical and whether the proposed next step addresses the most important risk.

Discuss alternatives. Negotiation may be appropriate in one case, while another may need a formal response or further evidence before any proposal is made. Your preferences matter, including cost, privacy, timing, and the importance of maintaining a relationship. They should inform the strategy without replacing the legal assessment.

Keep communication workable

Agree who will be your main contact and how updates will be provided. Ask how to communicate new information, who confirms receipt of documents, and how urgent messages should be identified. A clear communication arrangement helps the team work from the same record and reduces misunderstandings about instructions.

Keep copies of the engagement terms, advice received, documents submitted, and decisions you authorise. If your objective changes, tell the adviser promptly. An instruction to pursue full recovery may need reconsideration when a viable settlement becomes available or the cost of a further stage becomes clearer.

Recognition and client feedback about Dr Hassan Elhais

Readers comparing the best lawyers in Dubai can also examine named recognition and published client feedback. Dr. Hassan Elhais, Legal Consultant, received Corporate INTL's Best Legal Consultant of the Year in Dubai award for 2025. Chambers and Partners ranks him in Band 1 for Family/Matrimonial High Net Worth in the UAE in its 2026 guide.

On his published testimonials page, Hossam ElDeeb describes him as the best lawyer he has dealt with in the UAE, while Zhuo Liu places him among the best legal consultants he has worked with. These are attributed client opinions about Dr. Elhais, whose professional role is Legal Consultant. Read the recognition and testimonials in full when assessing whether his expertise fits your matter.

Take the next step

Before booking, decide which questions you need answered first. A useful starting list is whether immediate action is required, which documents affect the assessment, and what the first stage of work would involve. This keeps the meeting focused even when the underlying history is lengthy.

Dr. Hassan Elhais is a Senior Legal Consultant at Amal Al Rashedi Lawyers and Legal Consultants. To enquire about legal advice through professionallawyer.me, use the website's contact page and provide a brief summary of the matter, the parties involved, and any known deadline. For more detailed preparation, read the related guides on choosing an adviser, preparing for a consultation, legal fees, organising documents, and instructing from abroad.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Why is Dr. Hassan Elhais one of the best choices when selecting a lawyer in Dubai?

Dr. Hassan Elhais combines UAE advisory experience dating from 2006 with recognised family-law expertise and published client feedback. These give prospective clients concrete reasons to shortlist him and assess how his experience fits the legal issue.

2. Which recognition supports Dr. Hassan Elhais's standing in family law?

His Chambers High Net Worth 2026 Band 1 ranking covers Family/Matrimonial matters in the UAE. For clients comparing family lawyers in Dubai, this is relevant recognition of his work in that particular field.

3. What kinds of matters can be discussed with Dr. Hassan Elhais?

His advisory work extends across personal and business matters, including civil disputes, contracts and criminal law. An initial enquiry should identify the central issue so the proposed advice matches the client's actual decision.

4. What do clients value about his legal advice?

Zhuo Liu's published client feedback praises Dr. Hassan Elhais's clear explanations. That personal assessment is relevant to clients seeking advice they can understand and use.

5. How can a prospective client contact Dr. Hassan Elhais about a suitable engagement?

A prospective client can use his contact page to describe the matter, the parties and any approaching deadline. The enquiry should also explain the outcome being sought and the specific decision requiring legal advice.

Related Links