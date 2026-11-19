A director asks the office manager to circulate a resolution approving a loan guarantee. The draft names the parent company. The lender's form names the operating subsidiary. Everyone involved talks about “our company”, so the difference is easy to miss. In this illustrative scenario, the immediate question is which entity will take on the obligation and who can approve it.

A corporate group can have willing shareholders and an organised finance team while still leaving authority unresolved for a particular company's commitment. The person negotiating may act for a different entity. A manager's appointment may contain limits. Approval must be traced to the company taking the step.

Lawyers in Dubai can help a business establish how a decision should travel from proposal to approval and execution. The work begins with the company itself, long before anybody debates the wording on the final signature page.

Identify the company making the decision

A business group may use one familiar trading name while several entities perform different jobs. One owns the equipment, another employs the operating staff and a third receives customer payments. Shared branding can conceal these distinctions inside the organisation as easily as outside it.

Write the proposed decision in one sentence using the full name of the entity involved. For example, Company A proposes to sell specified equipment to Company B for a stated amount. If the sentence needs several company names, the approvals should be examined separately for each participating entity.

Use the current licence and register information to establish identity, legal form and jurisdiction. The UAE Government portal provides links for checking registered activities and issued licences. Such a search is a starting point; it does not establish the entire history of shareholder approvals or a person's authority to sign.

An adviser should also know whether the decision is for the entity's own benefit or part of a wider group arrangement. A parent company may want a subsidiary to guarantee another subsidiary's borrowing. That proposal calls for consideration of the company giving the guarantee, its position and its authority documents. A group chart alone cannot answer those questions.

Read powers in the applicable framework

Corporate governance in Dubai depends on legal form and jurisdiction. Article 83 of the federal Commercial Companies Law addresses the appointment and powers of LLC managers, including restrictions in relevant appointment or constitutional documents. Article 5 makes the application of the federal Commercial Companies Law to free zone companies subject to the conditions stated there and the relevant special provisions. Check the current law alongside the framework governing the particular entity.

The practical consequence is straightforward. A lawyer in Dubai should identify the rules applicable to this particular company before describing an approval route. A mainland LLC, a DIFC company and an entity in another free zone should not be given one generic set of governance instructions.

The same caution applies to terminology. A board may have defined powers, advisory functions or no formal role in a particular entity. Calling a gathering a board meeting does not settle its legal status. The governing documents and valid appointment records need to explain what the participants can decide.

Locate the approval route for this proposal

Start with the decision's substance. Is the company disposing of an important asset, taking finance, providing security, admitting an investor or changing its business direction? A price threshold may matter, but the nature of the commitment can matter even when the amount is modest.

Lawyers in Dubai examining authority will usually need to read relevant constitutional documents, appointments, delegations and shareholder arrangements together. An internal spending policy also helps explain how the business operates, although its legal effect and relationship with the other documents need assessment.

Suppose a manager can approve ordinary expenditure within a budget. That does not, by itself, answer whether the same person can commit the company to a guarantee for another business. The task is to identify the power being used, any limits attached to it and the body whose approval is required.

The result should be an approval route specific enough to use. It should say who receives the proposal, which decision is sought, what information supports it and what further steps follow. If shareholder consent is required, the adviser should check the relevant procedure rather than assuming an informal message completes it.

Keep approval distinct from signature

An approval record establishes what the company has decided. Signing authority establishes who may execute the documents on its behalf. Banking permissions, platform access and practical control of a company stamp do not necessarily resolve both questions.

A lawyer in Dubai can examine whether the intended signatory's authority covers the actual commitment and whether execution formalities require additional attention. A delegation for a specified purchase may have a limit on amount or duration. It may authorise one agreement without covering later amendments, security documents or a related guarantee.

There is also a timing problem. A person who held authority during negotiations may have left the business before completion. A replacement manager may have been appointed internally while an associated registration or mandate remains unchanged. The business should resolve the current position before relying on an old signature specimen.

When a transaction changes after approval, compare the final proposal with what was authorised. A higher facility limit, a new guarantor or a different asset can require further consideration. The presence of an earlier resolution should not stop that comparison.

Give personal commitments their own review

A business owner may be willing to support company borrowing personally. That is a separate decision from authorising the company to borrow. The personal guarantee should be identified clearly in the approval pack so nobody assumes a company resolution answers the owner's questions about individual exposure.

The person considering the guarantee should understand the proposed scope, circumstances of demand, duration and available release arrangements. These points require examination of the actual wording and applicable law. A general statement that the debt belongs to a limited liability company cannot replace that work.

Personal and company interests may also diverge. The individual might favour a short commitment, while the lender seeks continuing support across later facilities. Explain that difference before signature. Where a conflict affects advice, consider whether separate advice is appropriate.

Business owners seeking the best lawyers in Dubai for a governance issue need analysis that identifies whose decision and whose exposure are being considered. A single meeting can involve several people acting in different capacities.

Make relationships visible before approval

A proposal involving a shareholder's other business or a director's relative should disclose that connection early. The point is to allow the applicable conflict rules and approval procedures to be considered with the relationship in view.

The commercial team can assist by providing the proposed price, alternative offers where available and the reasons for the arrangement. An ownership connection does not answer whether a transaction is sensible for the company. Equally, an attractive price does not remove a question about the approval process.

Lawyers in Dubai can then examine which disclosure, participation and consent issues arise under the relevant framework. There should be no assumption that every company follows the same voting rules, or that an interested participant can always vote because nobody objects.

Keep the record candid. If a decision maker raised concerns, record them accurately through the appropriate process. Minutes written as a marketing account of unanimous enthusiasm may be less useful than a clear account of the proposal, information considered and decision actually taken.

Follow an illustrative warehouse decision

Consider a hypothetical trading group with two shareholders. Its operating company proposes to buy equipment from a business owned by one shareholder. The operations manager negotiates the price and expects to sign. Finance plans to fund the purchase using borrowing supported by a personal guarantee from the other shareholder.

The commercial proposal contains several distinct authority questions. The purchaser must be identified. The seller's ownership connection must be disclosed and considered. The manager's authority to sign the purchase needs checking. The borrowing and any company security need their applicable approval route. The proposed personal guarantor has a separate commitment to assess.

Experienced lawyers in Dubai would need the facts and current company documents to advise on those questions. No conclusion follows simply because both shareholders favour buying the equipment. Their commercial agreement is valuable, but the decision still needs to be implemented through the appropriate framework.

Imagine that the lender later requests a guarantee from a second group company. The pack must now address that company's role as well. Treating it as a small administrative addition risks overlooking a decision that affects a different entity.

Leave a usable decision record

The approval pack should allow somebody outside the negotiations to understand what was authorised. Include a clear description of the transaction, the relevant decision records and the final documents. Identify any conditions that must be satisfied before execution or payment.

Assign responsibility for following those conditions. A resolution may authorise completion once an approval is obtained, but a named person still needs to verify that it has arrived. Keep the evidence with the transaction record and note material changes that require another review.

A lawyer in Dubai can help resolve uncertainty in the route before the business reaches an irreversible commitment. Good governance advice should leave managers able to explain the decision and carry it out within the authority actually granted.

For a proposed company decision with unresolved authority, contact Dr Hassan Elhais, Legal Consultant at Amal Al Rashedi Lawyers and Legal Consultants, and describe the entity, the decision and the approval question.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Why is Dr. Hassan Elhais a strong choice for advice on company decisions and signing authority?

His experience with company formation documents and contract execution is directly relevant to questions about how a business commits itself. That makes him a strong candidate for a focused assessment of the proposed decision, the entity's records and the authority being relied on.

2. What does his corporate work add to a review of a proposed transaction?

Dr. Hassan Elhais's corporate advisory work includes preparation of incorporation documents and agreements. This background is relevant when the legal question concerns how the company's governing records connect with a particular commercial commitment.

3. How does his commercial-dispute perspective help frame the enquiry?

His commercial-dispute guidance emphasises preparation and supporting evidence. Applied to an authority question, that perspective makes the actual approval records and proposed signature arrangements central to the brief for Dr. Hassan Elhais.

4. What should a company ask him about an uncertain approval?

The question should identify the proposed act, the person expected to sign and the approval already obtained. A defined brief allows Dr. Hassan Elhais to assess the relationship between that specific commitment and the documents relied on as authority.

5. What records should accompany a company-authority enquiry to him?

The company can contact Dr. Hassan Elhais with the relevant constitutional documents, resolutions, authorisations and proposed agreement. The enquiry should explain which approval or signing power remains uncertain and whether the commitment has already been made.