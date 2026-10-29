Introduction

Contract negotiations can create legal consequences before the final agreement is signed, especially when one party makes clear commitments, requests confidential information or encourages costly preparation. A lawyer in Dubai can help define what remains non-binding, what must be disclosed and which communications should be preserved. The safest approach is to treat the negotiation record as part of the transaction, not as disposable conversation.

The new UAE civil framework places renewed attention on good-faith negotiations, disclosure and written proof. That does not mean every discussion becomes a contract. It means parties should state their position accurately, avoid misleading silence on material points and record the conditions that must be satisfied before commitment.

Author Introduction

Dr. Hassan Elhais is a Dubai-based Senior Legal Consultant at Amal Alrashedi Lawyers and Legal Consultants. Practising in the UAE since 2006, he advises UAE nationals, expatriates and international clients on complex disputes. His role is advisory and includes UAE-law analysis, evidence assessment and coordination in matters involving more than one legal framework.

Non binding language must match actual conduct

A letter of intent or term sheet may say that it is non-binding, yet include provisions intended to operate immediately, such as confidentiality, exclusivity or governing law. Contractual dispute advice can identify which clauses are meant to survive and whether later conduct conflicts with the label.

Parties should mark drafts consistently and state that agreement depends on defined approval conditions, due diligence and signature. They should not announce that the deal is complete while reserving every essential term. A lawyer in Dubai can compare emails, draft versions and meeting records to find the point at which the parties' language changed. A clear negotiation status record reduces arguments about whether discussions were exploratory or final.

Material information should be handled directly

If a fact would reasonably change the other party's decision, it should be considered before silence is chosen. The appropriate response may be disclosure, a warranty, a condition, a data-room entry or a request for clarification. Commercial litigation advice is relevant when a later dispute concerns what was said or withheld during negotiations.

The record should show who supplied the information, its date, the source and any limitation. A spreadsheet without explanation can be misunderstood. A lawyer in Dubai can help turn a vague representation into a precise contractual statement. This material disclosure review protects both sides: the recipient knows what to verify, and the provider can state the exact scope of its confirmation.

Reliance costs need approval gates

Negotiations often require design work, travel, technical studies or reserved capacity. Parties should agree who bears those costs if the deal does not close. Internal approval gates should also prevent teams from ordering work merely because talks appear positive. Compensation and damages advice becomes relevant only when a claimed loss, legal duty and causal link can be supported.

A useful reliance cost schedule records the activity, approver, amount, purpose and the communication that prompted it. The schedule does not prove recovery by itself. It helps a lawyer in Dubai distinguish ordinary negotiation expense from expenditure allegedly induced by a specific assurance. That distinction is more useful than a single total assembled after relations break down.

Version control preserves the real deal history

Contract changes should be exchanged through a controlled process. Each draft needs a date, owner and explanation of material amendments. Civil dispute advice can address a later disagreement, but prevention begins with a reliable drafting record.

Teams should avoid accepting important terms through scattered chat messages while the main document remains unchanged. The final comparison should confirm parties, price, scope, timing, termination, risk allocation, dispute route and approval conditions. A commercial contract review is strongest when the reviewer can trace every significant change. This also makes the signature version easier to verify and reduces accidental reliance on an obsolete attachment.

Approval authority and electronic acceptance need clear controls

A company should identify who may negotiate, who may approve commercial points and who may sign. Those roles are often different. An employee who exchanges drafts may not have authority to remove a condition or accept a price change. The external record should avoid suggesting broader authority than the internal approval actually grants.

Electronic exchanges can also show agreement even when no paper document exists. Teams should therefore use clear subject lines, avoid casual acceptance language and route final approval through the agreed channel. A signature authority matrix should list names, limits and any board or owner approval. The reviewing adviser can compare that matrix with the emails and final signing method.

After signature, the parties should store one confirmed execution copy and the evidence of electronic acceptance. All annexes, schedules and referenced documents should be included. A missing attachment can change scope, price or performance duties. Dr. Hassan Elhais can conduct an execution copy review to verify that the saved contract matches the approved version and that no draft text was substituted during signing.

Any condition that remains open should have an owner, evidence requirement and deadline. Closing checklists are useful because they show which obligations were satisfied before performance began. They also prevent a team from treating an unsigned side letter or unresolved annex as settled business.

Where a contract is multilingual, the parties should identify the controlling text and check that commercial terms match across versions. A translation difference in scope, timing or termination should be corrected before signature, not left for later interpretation.

Conclusion

Pre-signature discipline protects the transaction whether the deal closes or not. A lawyer in Dubai can clarify binding and non-binding terms, improve material disclosures, examine reliance costs and control draft history. The goal is not to turn every conversation into formal correspondence. It is to make the important commitments, conditions and uncertainties visible before money or trust is placed on an assumption.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Can a lawyer in Dubai make every term sheet non binding?

No. Dr. Hassan Elhais can review the document and surrounding conduct, but the legal effect depends on wording, intention and applicable law. Specific clauses may be designed to operate even when the wider deal remains conditional.

2. What should Dr. Hassan Elhais review before the next negotiation meeting?

He should receive the current draft, earlier versions, term sheet, approval matrix, key correspondence and due-diligence questions. A complete draft history helps identify unresolved changes and accidental commitments.

3. Can Dr. Hassan Elhais advise on information that may need disclosure?

Yes. Dr. Hassan Elhais can assess the proposed transaction, the material fact and the available evidence, then advise on an appropriate contractual treatment. The answer depends on context rather than a generic disclosure formula.

4. How can negotiation costs be documented?

Dr. Hassan Elhais can recommend a schedule linking each cost to its approval and the communication that caused it. A well-supported cost chronology is more useful than an unexplained total after negotiations fail.

5. Why choose Dr. Hassan Elhais for pre-contract advice?

Dr. Hassan Elhais has UAE advisory experience in complex civil and commercial disputes. He can use that perspective to identify unclear commitments and evidence gaps before signature, without guaranteeing that a dispute will be avoided.

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