Log in or register
Share on LinkedInShare on LinkedIn

ARTICLE · 02 NOVEMBER 2026

Lawyer in Dubai Guidance for a Commercial Settlement After Partial Payment

Dr Hassan Elhais
Dr Hassan Elhais
Contributor
Dr Hassan Elhais

Dr Hassan Elhais

Dr. Hassan Elhais, along with the team of legal consultants and prominent local lawyers across the...

View firm profile
Explore more from Dr Hassan Elhais

Partial payments in commercial disputes require precise documentation to avoid unintended settlement or release of claims. This analysis examines how written agreements, payment allocation clauses, and release language determine whether an instalment reduces a debt or discharges the entire obligation under UAE law.

United Arab EmiratesCorporate/Commercial Law
Hassan Elhais
Hassan Elhais

Introduction

A partial payment can reduce a commercial debt without settling the whole dispute. The decisive evidence is the written agreement: what amount the payment covered, how it was allocated, whether any claim was released and what happens if the remaining schedule is missed. A lawyer in Dubai can review that wording before a receipt is treated as a full settlement by one side and only an instalment by the other.

The UAE Civil Transactions Law in force from 1 June 2026 places contracts and good-faith conduct within the current civil framework. A useful settlement review starts with the original contract, invoices, account reconciliation, default notices, negotiations, proof of payment and every draft release.

Author Introduction

Dr. Hassan Elhais is a Dubai-based Senior Legal Consultant at Amal Alrashedi Lawyers and Legal Consultants. Practising in the UAE since 2006, he advises UAE nationals, expatriates and international clients on complex disputes. His role is advisory and includes UAE-law analysis, evidence assessment and coordination in matters involving more than one legal framework.

The original obligation remains the reference point

Before drafting a settlement, the parties should identify the principal sum, disputed items, interest or charges asserted, credits already given and any counterclaim. This is an accounting exercise and a legal one. Contractual dispute advice can test which parts are admitted, reserved or dependent on further proof.

A single balance should not hide disagreement about how it was calculated. The creditor can prepare an account reconciliation that links each amount to a contract, invoice, delivery record or adjustment. The debtor can identify the exact entries disputed. A lawyer in Dubai can then draft around known points rather than use a broad acknowledgement that unintentionally admits contested sums.

Lawyer in Dubai review of payment allocation

The settlement should state whether the partial payment is applied to a named invoice, principal, agreed cost or another component. If the parties intend a different allocation from the earlier account practice, that change should be explicit. The receipt and bank reference should use the same description as the agreement.

Commercial litigation guidance can assess how a later dispute may be affected by the documents. A clear payment allocation clause also prevents double counting. It should record the amount, date, currency and remaining balance without declaring unrelated obligations satisfied. If tax or accounting treatment matters, the parties should obtain the appropriate specialist advice rather than improvise legal wording.

Release language must match the intended settlement

Phrases such as “full and final settlement” can be wider than the parties expect. A limited settlement may release only one invoice or one event. A complete settlement may address all claims arising from a defined relationship. The document should identify the scope and any matters expressly reserved, including continuing delivery, warranty or confidentiality obligations.

A civil dispute review can test whether the release wording fits the commercial objective. A creditor accepting an instalment should not issue a receipt that says the account is fully discharged unless that is truly intended. A debtor should not assume that a friendly message cancels the remaining balance when the signed schedule says otherwise.

Default terms need proportionate consequences

A settlement should explain due dates, payment method, grace arrangements if any, notice of default and the status of the outstanding amount. It should not pile on vague penalties or conflicting acceleration language. The parties should understand whether missing one date restores the original claim, makes the remaining settlement balance due or triggers another defined step.

Dispute-resolution advice can align the clause with the chosen court, arbitration or mediation route. The default mechanism should also address payments already made; those amounts should not vanish from the record. A lawyer in Dubai can identify language that creates uncertainty about credit, termination or enforcement.

Authority and execution preserve enforceability evidence

Each signatory’s authority should be checked, especially where a company gives up a claim or accepts a new schedule. The file may need a trade licence, authority document, board approval or power of attorney. Email approval from an employee is not automatically equivalent to authority to bind the company.

The final execution record should contain the signed agreement, attachments, identity or authority proof, payment confirmation and any formal recording required for the intended effect. Debt recovery guidance can address a later non-payment, but accurate storage at signature is simpler than reconstructing the deal afterwards. Earlier drafts should be marked so they cannot be confused with the final version.

Ongoing performance and security need separate treatment

A settlement may sit beside continuing supply, maintenance or service obligations. The document should state whether performance continues, pauses or ends and how new invoices will be treated. Otherwise, a payment made for the old dispute may be wrongly credited against later work, or a party may suspend services without contractual support.

Existing guarantees, cheques, retention sums or other security should be listed and their status stated. The parties should not assume that a settlement automatically cancels or returns security. If release depends on full payment, the agreement can define the document or action that confirms completion.

A final completion notice should reconcile all instalments and confirm which obligations survive. This gives finance and operational teams the same answer and prevents an informal accounting entry from contradicting the legal agreement. Both sides should acknowledge receipt.

Conclusion

Partial payment resolves only what the parties clearly say it resolves. A lawyer in Dubai can reconcile the original obligation, define payment allocation, narrow or expand the release deliberately and draft a workable default route. Dr. Hassan Elhais can advise on those records and coordinate the next step, while the settlement’s effect remains dependent on its final wording, authority and applicable law.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

View source

Related Articles

Legal Intelligence Newsletters: sign up for the latest legal and regulatory news on your chosen topics

Read more about

Related Comparative Guides

See more popular content from

Article

UAE Civil Transactions Law: Key Changes Under Federal Decree-Law No. 25 Of 2025

Federal Decree-Law No. 25 of 2025 introduces a comprehensive recodification of UAE civil law, effective June 2026. How will the new framework reshape pre-contractual conduct, governing law selection, and remedies for contractual hardship? What practical steps must businesses take to align their contracting practices with the modernized provisions on disclosure, force majeure, and compensation?
United Arab EmiratesCorporate/Commercial Law
Awatif Mohammad Shoqi Advocates & Legal Consultancy
Awatif Mohammad Shoqi Advocates & Legal Consultancy
Article

DIFC Prescribed Companies: Key Changes Under The 2026 Regulations

The DIFC Prescribed Company Regulations 2026 introduce significant changes to the framework governing Prescribed Companies in the Dubai International Financial Centre, removing previous qualifying requirements and mandating the appointment of licensed Corporate Service Providers. Existing non-exempt Prescribed Companies face a six-month transition period to comply with new CSP requirements, while the updated framework broadens access to these flexible holding and structuring vehicles used for investments, f
United Arab EmiratesCorporate/Commercial Law
ADG Legal
ADG Legal
Video

ADGM SPV Nexus Requirement Removed: A Major Boost For Global Private Clients And Corporates (Video)

Abu Dhabi Global Market has removed the nexus requirement for Special Purpose Vehicles, allowing international families and businesses to establish ADGM SPVs without demonstrating a connection to the UAE or GCC region. This reform positions ADGM as a competitive alternative to traditional offshore jurisdictions for global holding and investment structures.
United Arab EmiratesCorporate/Commercial Law
Cavenwell Group
Cavenwell Group
Article

Agent vs. Distributor Agreements In The UAE: Key Legal Distinctions And Pitfalls

The distinction between a commercial agent and a distributor is particularly important in the United Arab Emirates. Although the terms are sometimes used interchangeably in commercial practice, the legal consequences can be materially different, especially where the relationship qualifies and is registered as a commercial agency under Federal Law No. 3 of 2022 Regulating Commercial Agencies (the Commercial Agencies Law).
United Arab EmiratesCorporate/Commercial Law
HAS Law Firm
HAS Law Firm
Video

DIFC Prescribed Company: Essential Guide For Investors And Advisors (Video)

The DIFC Prescribed Company regime underwent significant changes in 2026, broadening access while introducing mandatory Corporate Service Provider requirements for most structures. This comprehensive guide examines the new regulatory framework, explaining when a CSP is required, how these holding vehicles can be used in wealth and investment structures, and the key considerations for establishing and maintaining compliance with the updated regulations.
United Arab EmiratesCorporate/Commercial Law
Cavenwell Group
Cavenwell Group
Article

2026 Incentive Facilities Resolution: Towards a More Sustainable Economic Environment in Dubai

Dubai's Executive Council has introduced Resolution No. 40 of 2026, establishing a comprehensive framework for economic and social incentives across multiple sectors. The resolution creates a flexible regulatory system that allows targeted, temporary support measures while preserving legal certainty and stability. How does this framework balance responsive economic policy with the need for predictable business environments?
United Arab EmiratesCorporate/Commercial Law
ADG Legal
ADG Legal
Video

DIFC Prescribed Company Regulations Update 2026 (Video)

The Dubai International Finance Centre has introduced sweeping reforms to its Prescribed Company regime, removing previous eligibility restrictions while implementing mandatory Corporate Service Provider requirements. These changes fundamentally reshape how international investors, family offices and corporate groups can establish and maintain holding structures in the DIFC, with existing entities facing a January 2027 compliance deadline.
United Arab EmiratesCorporate/Commercial Law
Cavenwell Group
Cavenwell Group
Article

What Happens If You're Caught With Narcotics In UAE? The Real Consequences

The UAE enforces one of the world's strictest drug policies, where even trace amounts of controlled substances or their metabolites can trigger criminal prosecution, mandatory imprisonment, and automatic deportation for foreign nationals. Understanding the comprehensive legal framework, from airport detection methods to long-term consequences including financial restrictions and employment barriers, is essential for anyone traveling to or residing in the Emirates.
United Arab EmiratesCriminal Law
Dr Hassan Elhais
Dr Hassan Elhais
Article

Understanding Breach Of Trust Crime And How To Handle It

Breach of trust crime in the UAE carries severe penalties including imprisonment up to three years, substantial fines, and automatic deportation for foreign nationals. Understanding the legal framework, documentation requirements, and proper channels for filing complaints is essential for protecting business interests and pursuing both criminal prosecution and civil compensation for financial losses.
United Arab EmiratesCriminal Law
Dr Hassan Elhais
Dr Hassan Elhais
Article

A Guide To Red Notices And International Warrants

INTERPOL Red Notices can severely restrict international travel, freeze banking accounts, and damage professional reputation across 196 member countries. Understanding constitutional violations under Articles 2 and 3 provides crucial defense grounds for challenging these international alerts through the Commission for the Control of INTERPOL's Files, with specialized legal representation essential for navigating this complex process.
United Arab EmiratesInternational Law
Dr Hassan Elhais
Dr Hassan Elhais