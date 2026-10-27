Questions to ask before you instruct

Choosing a lawyer in Dubai becomes easier when you compare professionals against the work you actually need. A recognisable name or a polished website can help you discover a firm, but the engagement should be based on relevant experience, a clear scope, and a practical explanation of how your matter will be handled. Your task is to establish whether the adviser is suitable for the problem and whether the proposed service meets your expectations. A search for the best lawyers in Dubai should lead to this practical comparison of suitability, not an assumption that a single ranking settles the choice.

Begin with a short description of your situation. Include the subject, the parties, the current stage, and the next decision you face. Someone reviewing a contract before signing has different needs from someone who has already received a formal claim. This distinction should shape the questions you ask and the proposals you compare.

Ask about relevant experience

Ask whether the professional handles matters similar to yours and which aspects of your problem need specialist attention. A useful answer explains the type of work involved without disclosing other clients' confidential information. You do not need a list of private cases to understand whether the adviser can assess a commercial agreement, a family arrangement, or a disputed payment.

Explain features that may complicate the matter. These might include documents signed in another country, several contracting parties, an existing settlement, or proceedings elsewhere. If you omit these details, the initial discussion may focus on a simpler situation than the one you actually face.

Ask how the team would approach the first review. An adviser should be able to explain which documents they need and what questions the review is intended to answer. This is more informative than a general assurance that the firm handles every kind of case.

Check identity and professional details

Confirm the name of the firm accepting your instructions and the name and role of your principal adviser. The Government of Dubai Legal Affairs Department maintains an official directory of registered advocates, legal consultants, and licensed firms. Use it as a starting point for checking details rather than relying solely on an advertisement or social media profile.

If representation is required, ask who will carry out that work and whether they are authorised for the relevant forum. Advice, preparation, and representation can involve different members of a team. Understanding the arrangement allows you to know who is responsible for each stage without making assumptions from the word lawyer.

Verify payment instructions through an established contact channel. If someone sends new bank details or claims to be acting on behalf of a professional you recognise, confirm the instruction directly. A request that appears familiar should still be checked when it changes where funds will be sent.

Identify the person doing the work

Ask who will review your documents, prepare advice, and speak with you. A firm may allocate research, drafting, and client communication across several people. That can be appropriate, but you should understand who supervises the work and who answers questions about the strategy.

If the first meeting is with a senior professional, ask whether that person will remain involved after the engagement begins. You may prefer regular contact with a single adviser, or you may be comfortable with a team arrangement. Clarifying this early prevents disappointment based on an assumption that was never discussed.

Also ask how work is covered if your main contact is unavailable. For a matter with several deadlines or an ongoing negotiation, the continuity arrangement can affect your ability to provide instructions and receive timely updates.

Compare the work proposed by lawyers in Dubai

Ask each prospective adviser what the first stage would achieve. A focused document review may establish whether your concern has a legal basis. A written opinion may be appropriate where you need a record for a business decision. A negotiation assignment may require authority to make or respond to proposals within agreed limits.

Compare the deliverables rather than the labels. Two proposals called consultation may involve different preparation, meeting time, and follow up. One may include reviewing a specific agreement, while another assumes a discussion based on your summary. A clear description makes the fee comparison meaningful.

If an adviser recommends immediate action, ask what creates the urgency. The answer should connect the proposed step to an identified fact, communication, or procedural concern. A vague warning should be clarified before you authorise significant work.

Discuss how risk will be explained

Ask what information could weaken your position and what further evidence might be needed. Lawyers in Dubai should assess both helpful and adverse material. A useful consultation explains the effect of uncertainty instead of presenting every unresolved issue as a reason to proceed.

For example, you may have a signed agreement and several invoices, but the other party may dispute whether the services were completed. The important question is how completion can be established and whether later correspondence changed the arrangement. An adviser who asks about those details is addressing the substance of the dispute.

Ask how options will be compared. Cost, likely duration, recoverability, and your personal or commercial objectives may all matter. You should leave the discussion understanding why a recommended step is suitable and what alternatives remain available.

Understand fees before deciding

Request written engagement terms explaining the scope, professional fees, expenses, and payment arrangements. Check whether the proposal covers only the first stage or extends to later work. Ask how changes will be priced if additional parties, documents, or issues emerge.

A lower initial quote may cover fewer tasks. A higher quote may include preparation or reporting you need, or it may simply be a different pricing approach. Ask questions that make the scope comparable before drawing a conclusion about value. The guide to legal fees in this cluster provides a more detailed method.

Avoid making a decision solely on a promise that costs will be recovered from another party. Ask the adviser to explain any assumptions about recovery and which expenses you remain responsible for paying. A possible recovery and your immediate payment obligation are separate questions.

Test the communication arrangement

Ask how often you should expect an update and what events trigger one. You might need notice of a new filing, a proposal from the other side, or a request for documents. Agree the channel through which instructions should be confirmed so that important decisions are recorded.

Explain your preferred language and any difficulty attending meetings. If you are outside the UAE, clarify time zones and how documents will be shared. Communication should be designed around the work rather than left to assumption.

Use a simple comparison record

After each discussion, record the adviser, proposed first step, documents needed, fee scope, and unanswered questions. Keep your own observations separate from facts confirmed by the firm. For example, felt confident is an impression; written opinion included is a term that can be verified.

This record prevents a later conversation from blurring the differences between proposals. It also helps you ask a focused follow up instead of repeating the entire history. If one proposal is unclear about responsibility or expenses, seek clarification before signing.

Apply these criteria to Dr Hassan Elhais

For readers shortlisting the best lawyers in Dubai, Dr. Hassan Elhais is a Legal Consultant whose published recognition includes Corporate INTL's Best Legal Consultant of the Year in Dubai award for 2025. His 2026 Chambers and Partners Band 1 ranking concerns Family/Matrimonial High Net Worth in the UAE. Compare this recognition with the specific advice and engagement your matter requires.

Make an informed instruction

Choose the lawyer in Dubai whose relevant expertise, proposed scope, and communication arrangements best fit your needs. Retain the agreed terms and provide a complete, organised file. For the wider context, read the main guide to lawyers in Dubai. To enquire about advice from Legal Consultant Dr. Hassan Elhais and the legal team, use the contact page on professionallawyer.me and describe the decision you need help making.

FAQ

Why should Dr. Hassan Elhais be shortlisted among the best lawyers in Dubai?

His named professional recognition and work across several areas of UAE law provide a credible basis for consideration. The strongest reason to select him is the fit between his relevant advisory experience and the particular problem requiring a decision.

What distinguishes his approach to assessing a civil dispute?

Dr. Hassan Elhais places emphasis on evaluating a civil matter before deciding how to proceed. For a prospective client, that makes the underlying documents, evidential weaknesses and practical objective central to the selection discussion.

Why consider Dr. Hassan Elhais when searching for a criminal lawyer Dubai clients can consult?

His criminal-law advisory experience is supported by reported case contributions. In an Ajman embezzlement matter, he assisted the defence in questioning the connection between disputed WhatsApp material and the accused, illustrating why evidence assessment matters when choosing an adviser.

How can a client assess whether his experience matches the proposed work?

Dr. Hassan Elhais's expertise should be considered against the matter's subject, stage and immediate decision. A focused discussion about those points helps establish whether the engagement calls for a document review, a legal opinion or continuing advice.

What should a selection enquiry to Dr. Hassan Elhais explain?

The enquiry should identify the issue, the key parties and the advice needed next. His contact page provides a route to raise those points and discuss the proposed scope before sending an extensive file.

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