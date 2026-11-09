How To Choose A Business Contract Lawyer In The UAE

Choose Counsel Who Checks the Deal and Its Special Rules

A business contract lawyer should identify your contract type before advising on its wording. Sales, supply arrangements, loans, agencies, and business transfers have different legal rules. General contract principles apply alongside those rules. The correct review depends on the parties, documents, proposed performance, and applicable law.

Ask for a written explanation of the main risks and recommended changes. Confirm who will negotiate them. Review any required registration or notice before paying, signing, or stopping performance.

Agree What the First Contract Review Must Deliver

Send the current draft and a short deal summary. Explain what you are buying or supplying and when the transaction must close.

Ask the lawyer to provide:

The contract category and laws governing it.

A check of the other party and signing authority.

The provisions that need amendment.

Any required authentication, registration, or publication.

The next payment, notice, and completion deadlines.

A fee scope covering review, negotiation, and signing support.

Separate an urgent review from ongoing representation. A written scope should identify the person giving advice and whether dispute work is included.

Our contract drafting and review lawyers can compare the draft with the transaction and explain proposed changes.

Which Laws a Business Contract Lawyer Should Apply

The official Commercial Transactions Law, Federal Decree-Law No. 50 of 2022, contains rules for commercial dealings. The official Civil Transactions Law, Federal Decree-Law No. 25 of 2025, supplies general contract principles.

A merchant is a person or business carrying on trade within the commercial law's scope. Do not assume that every private agreement is commercial.

Article 9 addresses a contract that is commercial for one party and civil for the other. Commercial rules govern both parties' obligations unless legislation or their agreement provides otherwise.

Article 10 applies the same provisions to equivalent commercial contracts made through technology. Electronic form does not remove requirements imposed by other relevant legislation.

Under Article 24, competent authorities will not accept a merchant's trade transactions unless the merchant is entered in the Commercial Register. This is the official trade registration record.

Article 17 exempts qualifying individuals practicing a simple vocation or small trade from specified merchant duties, including registration. The lawyer must check the actual activity and statutory scope.

Check Sale and Supply Terms Against Delivery Risk

Articles 93 and 94 address commercial sales between merchants for commercial affairs. The contract should identify:

The goods and their specifications.

The price and payment terms.

The delivery place and time.

How notices will be sent.

The agreed dispute process.

Article 99 generally requires immediate delivery where no date is fixed, unless the goods' nature requires another date. Avoid leaving delivery timing to an assumption.

Article 100 generally places loss risk on the seller until actual or legally recognized delivery. A buyer-requested shipment to another destination has separate rules.

In that situation, risk generally passes when goods reach the carrier, unless otherwise agreed. Breaching the buyer's transport instructions can leave the seller responsible for resulting damage.

Compare delivery terms with insurance and acceptance records. An invoice alone may not establish when risk passed.

Under Article 110, a qualifying supply arrangement can restrict purchases from competing suppliers for up to five years. A longer agreed period is reduced to five years.

The rule concerns privileges granted by the supplier to the buyer. Competition legislation still applies. Do not treat every exclusivity clause as valid merely because it lasts five years.

Review Installment Sales Before Accelerating Payment

An installment sale spreads the price over agreed payments. Article 111 requires two contract copies identifying the goods, price, installment period, and conditions.

The seller must give the buyer a copy. Keep the signed version with the payment schedule.

Article 114 limits an acceleration clause, which makes the remaining price due after a missed payment. It operates only after notice and seven days without payment.

Article 118 applies the installment provisions even where the parties call the transaction a lease. The transaction's substance therefore matters more than its label.

Before demanding the entire balance, check the notice, delivery evidence, and payment ledger. Ask counsel to identify the amount actually due.

Separate Commercial Loan Interest From Other Charges

Article 72 generally applies the agreed interest rate to a commercial loan. Where no rate is agreed, the market rate at the transaction date applies, capped at 9% until full repayment.

That statutory fallback does not establish a universal 9% ceiling for every agreed financing arrangement. Identify the loan's legal classification and any special financial rules.

Article 88 prohibits compound interest, meaning interest charged on accumulated interest. Calling it additional compensation does not avoid the provision.

For a fixed-term loan, Article 75 does not require the lender to accept early repayment without the remaining term's interest, unless otherwise agreed.

Review the repayment schedule and proposed settlement amount before assuming early payment eliminates all financing costs. Principal means the amount borrowed. Separate principal, interest, fees, and security obligations in the calculation.

Identify the Agency Regime Before Agreeing Authority

An agency authorizes someone to act for another. Under Articles 195 and 196, an agency concerning commercial activities is generally paid unless agreed otherwise.

If remuneration is unspecified, commercial custom sets it; without an applicable custom, the court assesses it. Custom means an established trading practice relevant to the arrangement.

These provisions operate subject to the separate commercial agency regime. The current Federal Law No. 3 of 2022 on Regulating Commercial Agencies replaced Federal Law No. 18 of 1981.

Ask whether that special regime applies before drafting termination, exclusivity, or distribution terms. A general agency clause cannot settle every statutory agency issue.

Complete Business Transfers With the Required Formalities

Articles 39–41 impose formal requirements on transfers of business assets within their scope. These requirements should not be applied indiscriminately to every ordinary equipment sale.

The relevant disposition must be attested or notarized and recorded in the Commercial Register. Attestation or notarization means official authentication through the required authority. Missing these steps can make it void, meaning legally ineffective.

Title, or legal ownership, passes only after registration and publication. Assets needing separate registration can require additional steps.

Creditors have 10 business days after the last publication to lodge objections with the competent civil court. The buyer must withhold the price while objections await determination.

Article 41 permits the seller to seek judicial authorization to receive the price against sufficient safeguards. Plan completion around the actual publication and objection position.

Keep Negotiations and Remedies Legally Distinct

Article 113 of the Civil Transactions Law treats a valid contract as binding. Changes require agreement or a legal basis.

Article 121 requires good faith, meaning honest conduct, when starting, conducting, and ending negotiations. Negotiating does not itself require the parties to sign.

Bad-faith liability generally covers actual damage, excluding expected contract benefits and lost opportunities, unless otherwise agreed. Deliberately withholding material information can also matter.

Article 222 can permit withholding performance where reciprocal obligations are due and the other party fails to perform. Check the exact obligations before stopping work or deliveries.

Article 236 addresses force majeure, an unavoidable event making performance impossible. Corresponding obligations end, and the contract terminates automatically in the circumstances covered.

Partial impossibility and temporary impossibility in continuing contracts have separate remedies. Higher cost alone does not establish impossibility.

Article 340 permits agreed compensation. Courts can reduce excessive amounts or amounts linked to partial performance, and assess the creditor's contribution to damage.

Proven fraud or gross fault can support compensation above the agreed amount. Gross fault means a particularly serious failure to exercise proper care. Inconsistent contractual terms are void.

Our commercial litigation lawyers in Dubai can assess the breach, loss evidence, and available court remedies.

Prepare Records and Choose the Team Before Signing

Keep an organized contract file containing:

The draft, schedules, and earlier versions.

Company registration and signing-authority records.

Offers and negotiation correspondence.

Delivery, acceptance, and payment records.

Notices and proof of receipt.

Security documents and the dispute clause.

Article 29 requires merchants to keep business correspondence, invoices, and related documents for at least five years from issue or receipt. Other retention duties may also apply.

The new Civil Transactions Law took effect on June 1, 2026. Article 4 generally excludes earlier facts and acts unless legislation provides otherwise. Existing contracts need a transition review.

Ask about relevant contract experience, commercial judgment, dispute experience, and professional licensing. Confirm the fee and deliverables in writing.

Faris Raian, Founder Partner at Leaders Advocates, has more than 15 years of legal experience, including five years as an in-house lawyer. His practice includes commercial litigation, arbitration, and corporate and commercial law. That experience connects contract drafting with the disputes unclear obligations can produce.

Our arbitration lawyers in Dubai can assess a clause choosing private decision-makers to resolve covered disputes.

Discuss the draft and signing deadline through WhatsApp before making an irreversible payment or commitment.

More on Contract Selection and Disputed Terms

For lawyer selection, read how to choose a contract lawyer in Dubai.

For risk allocation and remedies, see limitation of liability clauses in the UAE and breach of contract under UAE law.

Questions Businesses Ask Before a Contract Review

What does a business contract lawyer do?

A lawyer identifies the applicable rules, reviews obligations, proposes wording, and supports negotiation. The scope should state whether registration and later disputes are included.

Can a lawyer review an already signed business contract?

Yes. Review can identify existing obligations and possible remedies. Changing binding terms still requires agreement or a legal basis.

Can lawyers negotiate with the other party?

Yes, within their agreed instructions. Confirm who can approve commercial concessions and whether negotiation rounds are included in the fee.

How much does a business contract lawyer cost?

Fees depend on complexity, documents, urgency, and scope. Request a written quote separating drafting, negotiation, authentication, and dispute work.

Does a fixed compensation clause remove the need for evidence?

No. Article 340 permits judicial adjustment. Keep evidence of performance, loss, partial completion, and each party's conduct.

Can a template replace a contract review?

Templates organize clauses, but legal review must address your specific transaction. Check the correct special rules, authority, delivery, payment, and registration requirements.

Resolve the Signing Risks Before Committing Funds

Match the contract to its legal category and supporting documents. Check payment triggers, formalities, and any running notice before signing or withholding performance.