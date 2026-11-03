Advice documents and instructions from another country

You can begin an enquiry with a lawyer in Dubai while living outside the UAE. The first task is to explain why the matter is connected to Dubai and what assistance you need. A remote discussion may help identify the issues, but the practical arrangements for formal work depend on the documents, the service required, and the relevant procedure.

Being abroad makes organisation especially important. Time zones, document preparation, payment checks, and the need for information from another country can affect the plan. Set out these constraints early so the adviser can explain what can be done remotely and what may require further steps. When comparing the best lawyers in Dubai for an international matter, include experience with the relevant UAE issues and the ability to coordinate clear instructions across borders.

Explain the connection with Dubai

Describe the people, property, agreement, business, or proceeding that connects the matter with Dubai. State where you live and where the relevant events occurred. If an agreement refers to a particular law or forum, provide the complete document rather than summarising the clause yourself.

Do not assume that every dispute involving a Dubai resident must follow the same route. The adviser needs to assess the relevant facts and documents before identifying the appropriate forum or next step. A foreign agreement, an existing proceeding, or a party based elsewhere can affect that analysis.

If your question concerns several countries, identify each connection. For example, you may live abroad, own an asset in Dubai, and have signed a document elsewhere. The adviser may need to distinguish the UAE questions from issues requiring advice in another jurisdiction.

Identify existing proceedings and advisers

Tell the firm whether a court, authority, or professional is already involved in Dubai or abroad. Provide relevant documents and explain the stage reached. A new adviser needs to know what has already been requested, decided, agreed, or paid.

If you seek a second opinion, make that purpose clear. Ask which records are needed to assess the identified question. If you intend to change advisers, discuss how the file and responsibility for ongoing tasks would be transferred before assuming that the new firm is handling them.

Do not rely on a new enquiry to protect an approaching deadline. Confirm who currently has responsibility, what has been accepted by the new firm, and what remains to be done. Record the arrangement so that distance does not create a gap between assumptions and actual instructions.

Arrange a remote consultation with a lawyer in Dubai

Prepare a short summary and a dated chronology before the meeting. Send the key documents in advance through the agreed channel and confirm the time zone for the appointment. A calendar invitation should make the timing clear to both sides.

Ask whether the consultation involves document review and whether you will receive written advice. If you need an opinion to share with a foreign adviser or use for a particular purpose, explain that purpose before booking. The required scope and form may differ from an informal discussion.

Where language support is needed, ask how it can be arranged. If another person will attend, explain their role. A family member helping with technology has a different role from a professional adviser participating in the assessment. Agree who will receive later communications and who is authorised to give instructions.

Understand identity and authority requirements

Ask what identification and authority the firm needs for the proposed work. A preliminary enquiry, a company instruction, and formal representation may require different documents. The requirements should be explained by reference to the intended task.

If a power of attorney is needed, obtain advice on the appropriate wording and formalities before signing. Explain where you will execute the document and what it is intended to authorise. The process may depend on the issuing country, the receiving authority, and the specific use.

Check an existing power of attorney before relying on it. Ask whether its scope, validity, and supporting formalities are suitable for the proposed work. A document accepted for an earlier task should not automatically be assumed sufficient for a new one.

Prepare foreign documents carefully

Keep the original document and all relevant versions. Ask whether certification, legalisation, or translation is required and in what form. Confirm the sequence before arranging services, since preparing the wrong version can create unnecessary cost and delay.

For a foreign decision or agreement, provide the full text and relevant supporting records. Explain whether it is final, whether any further proceeding exists, and what you want to achieve in Dubai. The legal effect of a foreign document needs an assessment rather than an assumption that it can be used unchanged.

Allow time for documents to be prepared and delivered if originals are needed. If you are working to a deadline, identify which documents are already available and which are still being obtained. The adviser can then assess what work is possible with the current record.

Establish a reliable communication system

Agree a principal contact and a regular communication channel. Ask how urgent messages should be marked and when you can expect acknowledgement. If the time difference is substantial, identify a suitable period for calls and clarify how written instructions will be handled outside that period.

Keep decisions in writing. A conversation about a potential offer should be followed by a clear instruction if you want action taken. Specify any limits on authority, such as the need for further approval before accepting a settlement or incurring additional expense.

Avoid issuing conflicting instructions through several people. If a relative or business colleague is assisting locally, explain their authority and ensure the firm knows who can make decisions. A single, documented arrangement reduces confusion when you cannot attend in person.

Agree fees and verify payments

Request written engagement terms covering the scope, fees, anticipated expenses, and payment arrangements. Ask whether any document preparation or foreign service costs are included. A remote engagement should be as clear about deliverables and additional work as an instruction made in person.

Confirm the payment currency, recipient, and invoice reference before transferring funds. Verify bank details through an established firm contact, particularly if a later message changes them. Keep the transfer confirmation and ask how it will be matched to the engagement.

If a transfer may take time, tell the firm and ask how that affects the start of work. Do not assume that sending proof of a transfer confirms the acceptance of every requested task. Obtain a clear statement of the work accepted and any outstanding requirements.

Plan for any attendance that may be needed

Ask whether your matter is likely to require personal attendance, original signatures, or another step that cannot be completed through the current remote arrangement. The answer depends on the task and the applicable procedure. Remote advice does not establish that every later stage can also be handled remotely.

If travel may be necessary, ask what event would make it necessary and what preparation would be required. Avoid committing to travel based only on an assumption that a meeting must take place in person. Equally, do not plan around remaining abroad without checking the requirements for your own matter.

Start with a clear enquiry

When contacting lawyers in Dubai from abroad, provide your country of residence, the Dubai connection, the parties, the current stage, and any known deadline. Use the contact page on professionallawyer.me to enquire about assistance from Legal Consultant Dr. Hassan Elhais and the legal team. Read the document preparation guide before sending a detailed file and the main guide to lawyers in Dubai for the wider selection process.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Why is Dr. Hassan Elhais one of the best choices for a client living outside the UAE?

His cross-border advisory experience includes work with international clients and matters involving different legal systems. That makes him a strong candidate when a client abroad needs advice that addresses the UAE connection while recognising the wider international context.

2. What experience is particularly relevant to an overseas family-law enquiry?

Dr. Hassan Elhais has provided expert opinions on UAE family law for foreign proceedings. This is relevant where a client overseas needs a precise explanation of UAE issues alongside advice being obtained in another country.

3. Why does the international context matter when instructing him?

The brief for Dr. Hassan Elhais should identify where the parties live, where relevant events occurred and whether proceedings or advice already exist elsewhere. Those details define the cross-border questions requiring review and help avoid an incomplete account of the dispute.

4. What communication qualities have clients highlighted?

James Horsley's published feedback praises Dr. Hassan Elhais for listening and keeping him informed. Those qualities are especially relevant to clients instructing an adviser from abroad.

5. How can a client abroad approach Dr. Hassan Elhais?

The client can use his contact page to outline the UAE connection, country of residence, present stage and urgent dates. The enquiry can also request confirmation of suitable consultation and document-sharing arrangements for the proposed engagement.

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