A disrupted project does not immediately release a business from its promises. Before stopping work, withholding payment or cancelling an agreement, the business should identify which obligation is affected and what relief the law and contract actually permit. Lawyers in Dubai can assess that position before an operational problem becomes a claim for wrongful termination.

Force majeure concerns events that make performance impossible. Its consequences differ from those of an expensive delay, a difficult trading environment or a shortage of cash. This distinction matters because a business may have a basis to seek contractual adjustment without having a basis to treat the entire agreement as ended.

The DIFC Courts’ 2025 statistics record 117 Civil and Commercial Division claims with a combined claim value of AED 2.6 billion. These cover varied disputes in the DIFC’s separate jurisdiction, not force majeure claims or amounts recovered. Federal contract relief still depends on the applicable law and evidence.

Start with the applicable law and the relevant dates

Federal Decree Law No. 25 of 2025 introduced the current UAE Civil Transactions Law, effective from 1 June 2026. Article 4 states the general rule against applying legislation retrospectively to earlier facts and legal acts. For an existing contract, the signing date, later amendments and timing of the disputed event therefore deserve careful analysis. The date a claim is filed does not by itself settle which substantive rules govern it.

This article addresses the federal civil law framework. Review the governing law and dispute resolution clauses before applying it to a particular agreement. Different legal systems or specialised legislation may require a different analysis.

Identify what became impossible

Article 236 distinguishes three situations. In a contract imposing obligations on both sides, force majeure that makes performance impossible extinguishes the corresponding obligations and causes the contract to end automatically. If the impossibility affects only part of the obligation, either party may invoke the discharge of the corresponding obligation or ask the court to rescind the contract. Temporary impossibility in a continuing contract can support discharge of the corresponding obligation, modification of the contract or a request for judicial rescission.

The practical question is therefore specific. Was access to the only permitted worksite prohibited, or did deliveries simply become more expensive? Was one shipment affected, or was the entire agreed performance prevented? Could performance resume later? These examples require evidence and contractual analysis; the description of an event alone does not determine the result.

Prepare a chronology connecting the disruption to each affected obligation. Separate difficulties that existed before the event from consequences it actually caused. A supplier already in serious delay cannot assume that a later disruption explains every missed milestone.

Consider hardship where performance remains possible

Article 224 addresses exceptional circumstances of a general nature that could not have been foreseen when the contract was made and that make performance so burdensome that the debtor faces serious loss. After balancing the parties' interests, the court may reduce the obligation to a reasonable level or order rescission. An agreement excluding this statutory power is invalid. Reduced profitability alone should not be presented as satisfying these conditions.

A hardship assessment needs financial evidence alongside the contract. Compare the original assumptions with the changed costs, identify the event behind the difference and explain the scale of the threatened loss. A request for judicial adjustment is different from announcing a unilateral price increase.

Read the agreed procedure before sending a notice

Check the clause for covered events, exclusions, deadlines, notice recipients, delivery methods and required supporting documents. Establish whether it addresses suspension, extensions of time, alternative supply or a termination right after prolonged disruption. Article 221 requires performance consistently with the contract and good faith.

A useful notice explains the event, affected obligation, relevant dates and relief requested. Avoid asserting permanent impossibility while internal records show that an alternative remains feasible. Record investigations into substitute suppliers, different transport routes or revised sequencing, including why particular options would not solve the problem.

Lawyers in Dubai should also examine linked agreements. Relief under a supply contract does not necessarily excuse separate promises to a customer, lender or landlord. Each agreement may allocate risks and prescribe notices differently.

Plan the financial consequences of the proposed solution

Article 237 generally requires parties to be restored to their position before the contract where it is rescinded or ends through automatic rescission. Where restoration is impossible, compensation is awarded. This makes advance payments, delivered goods, completed services and retained benefits part of the legal analysis.

If the parties negotiate a solution, record the revised scope, price, completion dates and treatment of existing claims. Specify whether the arrangement is temporary and how normal performance resumes. A short agreement resolving these points can be more useful than an exchange of emails expressing general cooperation.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Can force majeure apply without a clause?

The statutory framework may be relevant even where the contract has no express force majeure clause. Its application still depends on the governing law and facts. Absence of a clause is not a reason to assume either automatic relief or automatic liability.

2. Does a declaration of force majeure end the dispute?

No. A notice records a party's position; it does not prove that the legal conditions exist. The other party may dispute impossibility, causation or the relief claimed, leaving those issues for the agreed dispute resolution process.

3. What should a business prepare for legal review?

Provide the complete agreement, amendments, notices, performance records and evidence of the disruption. Include relevant financial information and alternative measures considered. Lawyers in Dubai can then assess the available remedies against the actual record and advise whether continued performance, negotiation or proceedings are appropriate.

4. How should a business document alternatives to stopping performance?

Keep dated records of substitute suppliers, delivery routes and revised work schedules considered. Explain their feasibility, cost and effect on the affected obligation. Preserve the reasons an option was rejected so the assessment can be checked against the evidence.

5. What should a temporary variation agreement address?

Record the obligations being changed, revised dates, payment treatment and when the arrangement will be reviewed. State how existing notices and claims are treated, and check the signing authority of both parties before relying on the variation.