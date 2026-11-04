The price is agreed. The work can begin next Monday. Then someone notices that the final payment depends on “successful completion”, although nobody has defined who decides whether completion is successful. A commercial deal that sounded straightforward now contains a question capable of holding up the entire payment.

That is a useful moment to involve a lawyer in Dubai. Contract review should turn the promised transaction into obligations that people can actually perform and assess. The task reaches beyond correcting legal terminology. It requires an understanding of how the arrangement will work when an approval is late, the specification changes or the person who negotiated the deal leaves the company.

A contract becomes much easier to evaluate when its clauses are tested against events the business can reasonably expect. Start with the transaction as it will be carried out, then examine whether the document supports that transaction.

Read the agreement as an operating plan

Imagine a hypothetical design company appointed to create a restaurant interior. Its proposal includes drawings and two rounds of revisions. The customer's purchase order refers to unlimited amendments until the operator is satisfied. The attached programme assumes that the customer will approve each design stage promptly.

Each document appears understandable on its own. Together, they create a substantial uncertainty about the amount of work included in the price. They also leave the designer exposed if customer approvals take longer than the programme allows.

A lawyer in Dubai reviewing that arrangement would need to identify how the documents interact. Which specification applies? Does the purchase order replace the proposal? Is the programme binding? What happens if a later document uses different language? An order of priority can help, but the drafting must match the parties' actual agreement.

Read each important obligation from the perspective of the employee who must carry it out. If that employee cannot identify the required action, the person responsible and the event that triggers it, the obligation may need further explanation. A phrase that impresses at a negotiation can become unhelpful at an accounts desk.

Find the dependencies hidden inside promises

Delivery commitments often depend on something the customer must provide. Access to premises, specifications, passwords or an approval may be essential before work can proceed. A supplier may promise a completion date without identifying these dependencies clearly enough.

The review should make those dependencies visible. Suppose, in a hypothetical software project, a supplier must configure an existing system. The customer controls the access credentials and the historical data. The supplier's timetable cannot be evaluated sensibly without knowing when that access and data will arrive.

Ask what evidence will show that the dependency has been satisfied. An email saying “everything has been sent” may be disputed when the files cannot be opened. A practical contract might establish an agreed method for confirming receipt and reporting missing material. The precise mechanism should reflect the scale of the project.

This exercise can also reveal promises that neither side can comfortably make. An undertaking to obtain an external approval may need to distinguish the work of preparing an application from the independent decision of the authority. Lawyers in Dubai can help identify where the contract should state an assumption, allocate a risk or describe a reasonable process.

Make payment follow a defined event

An amount and a date rarely tell the whole payment story. The agreement may require an invoice, a certificate or a particular approval before payment becomes due. Those conditions deserve careful attention because they determine when an otherwise agreed price can be requested.

For example, “payment following acceptance” invites further questions. Who can accept the work? What does that person assess? How are objections communicated? Must an objection identify a specific failure against the agreed specification? What happens to the part of the work that has been accepted?

These are commercial questions with legal consequences. A lawyer in Dubai can translate the answers into drafting without assuming that the supplier should always receive immediate payment or that the customer should surrender meaningful quality control. The aim is an intelligible payment mechanism that fits the bargain.

Check recurring services separately. A monthly service agreement may combine a fixed charge with usage charges and additional work. The customer should be able to understand how the monthly figure is calculated. The supplier should be able to explain why a particular item is chargeable without reconstructing months of conversations.

Test the consequence of a failure

Every contract review needs a realistic failure scenario. Choose something more specific than “the other party breaches”. Perhaps a delivery arrives with one defective component. Perhaps the supplier misses a stage while the remainder of the work is usable. Perhaps a service interruption is caused by infrastructure outside either party's control.

Read what the contract would require in that situation. Would there be an opportunity to correct the problem? Does the customer need an immediate alternative supplier? Who pays for that alternative? Could a minor failure bring the entire agreement to an end? The answers should reflect the operational importance of the obligation.

A liability clause also deserves a concrete example. Ask which losses the business is trying to address and whether the proposed wording responds to them. A cap based on charges received may behave differently early in a project from later in its life. An indemnity with a broad definition can reach beyond the risk that either side discussed.

The official UAE Civil Transactions Law addresses consent, contractual wording, surrounding factual circumstances and good faith in its interpretation provisions. Contract review therefore requires attention to the applicable legal framework as well as the text. Sector rules and the relevant jurisdiction may also affect the assessment. The review should identify any mandatory rule or formal requirement that affects the proposed clause, alongside the interpretation of its wording.

Negotiate the points that change the decision

A review that produces forty comments can leave a business unsure where to start. Ask the reviewer to identify which changes alter the practical decision to sign. Some terms may create exposure the business cannot accept. Others may be manageable if a process is improved or a commercial assumption is confirmed.

There can be sound reasons to accept a demanding obligation. A supplier may agree to a shorter delivery period because stock is already available. A customer may accept a narrower remedy because the service is easy to replace. Record the factual basis for that decision so that people do not later mistake a deliberate choice for an unnoticed omission.

When looking for the best lawyers in Dubai to review a commercial agreement, a useful measure is whether the advice connects each material clause to a business consequence. “This provision is unfavourable” offers less assistance than explaining how it could affect payment, service continuity or an exit from the arrangement.

Negotiate with wording that the other party can respond to. If acceptance is too subjective, propose an agreed assessment process. If a delivery promise is unrealistic, identify the missing dependency. A focused amendment gives the negotiation somewhere to go.

Control changes after the signature

The signature does not stop the transaction from evolving. A customer asks for extra work. A supplier substitutes a component. A delivery is divided into stages. People may make these changes quickly because they are trying to keep the relationship moving.

The question is how the change will be assessed against the agreement. A lawyer in Dubai can review the amendment process and explain who should approve a change, how its effect on price or timing should be recorded, and whether the proposed communication is sufficient for the particular contract.

Return to the hypothetical restaurant design project. If the operator asks for a new layout after approving the earlier design, a brief variation should identify the additional task and its consequences. It should also say what remains unchanged. Leaving the change as “please proceed” can make the resulting invoice much harder to explain.

A variation register can help the business see the accumulated effect of small requests. Several modest adjustments may together alter the programme or the economic basis of the work. Someone with commercial authority should review that overall position rather than approving each request in isolation.

Avoid using a retrospective amendment to conceal a dispute that already exists. Where work has been performed and the parties disagree about its price, the language should accurately describe the position. The adviser should evaluate whether the document records a new agreement, confirms an earlier one or resolves a contested issue.

Leave the people performing the deal with usable instructions

Once the wording is settled, extract the obligations that need active management. The project manager should know how a variation is approved. Accounts should know the payment trigger. The person responsible for service delivery should know what happens if a dependency is missing.

This operational handover is especially useful where the negotiation team and the delivery team differ. A carefully drafted clause offers limited practical protection if nobody notices the event that activates it. Lawyers in Dubai can help a business convert key terms into a short implementation note tied to the final agreement.

Before signing, check that the final document includes the amendments actually accepted and the attachments it refers to. Remove competing draft versions from the signing process. After signing, use the agreed change mechanism whenever the commercial arrangement moves.

For a review of a proposed agreement or a change to an existing contract, contact Dr. Hassan Elhais, Legal Consultant at Amal Al Rashedi Lawyers and Legal Consultants, through contact page. Explain the commercial decision you need to make and the obligations causing concern.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Why is Dr. Hassan Elhais one of the best choices for contract review before signing?

His contract drafting experience and work on contractual disputes connect the wording of an agreement with the problems that can follow. That combination makes him a strong candidate for reviewing how a proposed commitment fits the client's commercial objective.

2. Which aspect of his published contract analysis is especially relevant?

Dr. Hassan Elhais emphasises careful reading of the agreement when assessing a contractual dispute. For a pre-signing review, that perspective is valuable because an unclear obligation may become the central issue if performance later breaks down.

3. How can his property-contract commentary inform a review?

His published commentary on a property dispute explains the importance of the agreed obligations and evidence of performance. It offers a useful example of why a review requested from Dr. Hassan Elhais should examine what the contract actually requires.

4. What question should a client put to Dr. Hassan Elhais about a proposed clause?

A focused question identifies the commercial consequence: what must be delivered, when payment becomes due or what happens after default. That gives his review a specific task and makes any recommended change easier to assess.

5. When should Dr. Hassan Elhais be approached about a contract?

An enquiry is most useful while the terms remain open for discussion. The client can contact Dr. Hassan Elhais with the proposed agreement, relevant schedules and the obligations causing concern, identifying any planned signing date.