A contract drafting lawyer in the UAE should draft around the mandatory rules of the Civil Transactions Law, not just adapt a template. Some rules cannot be changed by agreement, and a clause that tries to change them is void.

The law is Federal Decree-Law No. 25 of 2025, in force from 1 June 2026. You can read it on the UAE legislation portal.

What a contract drafting lawyer in the UAE has to get right

These mandatory rules guide the drafting choices below.

Binding terms offers and acceptance

A valid contract is the law of the parties. It cannot be broken or changed except by agreement or for reasons the law gives. Draft a clear amendment and variation clause, and keep a record of every change (Article 113).

An acceptance that adds to, limits or changes the offer is a rejection and a new offer. Track the last offer. Make sure the signed version is the one both sides accepted (Article 125).

Silence is not acceptance, unless the parties agreed it, or there was earlier dealing and the offer is linked to it, or the offer is purely for the other side's benefit. Do not rely on silence. Require written acceptance (Article 128).

Displaying goods or services with a price is an offer unless the signs show otherwise. Publicity, advertisements and price lists are not offers when in doubt. Say when the seller's terms become binding (Article 127).

Good faith and disclosure

Negotiations must be conducted in good faith. A party who negotiates or ends negotiations in bad faith pays the other's actual loss, not the lost benefit of the deal. Label a term sheet as binding or not, and state which parts bind (Article 121).

Each party must disclose information of decisive importance to the other's consent. Any clause limiting or excluding this duty is void, and the injured party can ask to annul the contract. Record the key disclosures in the contract. Do not draft around the duty (Article 122).

Performance and standard terms

A contract is performed as written and in good faith. It also covers what the law and custom attach to it. In a standard form, added terms prevail over the printed ones. Put deal-specific terms in a schedule or special conditions (Article 221).

If a contract is made by adhesion and has arbitrary terms, the court can modify or remove them. A contrary agreement is void. Review one-sided clauses for fairness (Article 223).

Unforeseeable exceptional events that make performance onerous can lead the court to reduce the obligation or end the contract. A contrary agreement is void. Do not draft a "no adjustment ever" clause and expect it to hold (Article 224).

Damages notices and termination

Parties may fix damages in advance. The court can reduce them if excessive or if the work was partly performed, and the creditor can claim more for fraud or gross error. Set damages at a realistic figure, and record the basis (Article 340).

After a notice, a party can ask the court for performance or termination. The parties may agree that the contract ends without a court ruling on non-performance. Draft notice, cure and termination steps (Articles 234, 235).

Commercial contracts add their own rules

For merchants, the Commercial Transactions Law applies first. A court looks at the agreement, then commercial custom, then the civil law rules (Article 2 of Federal Decree-Law No. 50 of 2022). For related reading, see our guide to breach of contract under UAE law; the full text is on the UAE legislation portal.

A drafter should therefore know which law the deal falls under. The same clause can face different default rules in a civil contract and a commercial one.

What to give your drafting lawyer

A short brief saves time. Include the following.

The business terms : what is sold or done, for how much, by when.

: what is sold or done, for how much, by when. The legal names, licenses and signatories of every party.

of every party. Any term sheet, emails or earlier agreements between the parties.

between the parties. Any standard form the other side wants to use.

the other side wants to use. The points you care most about, such as payment, delay, exit and liability.

How to compare contract drafting lawyers

These checks are practical, not legal rules. They help you compare lawyers on how they work.

Contract type . Ask which deals like yours they have drafted, such as supply, services, agency or construction

. Ask which deals like yours they have drafted, such as supply, services, agency or Ask how they test a draft against the mandatory rules discussed above.

discussed above. Ask for a clean draft and a short list of open points and choices.

and a short list of open points and choices. Scope in writing . Ask what the fee covers: drafting, negotiation, signing and later changes.

. Ask what the fee covers: drafting, negotiation, signing and later changes. License. Ask to see the license of the lawyer who signs the work.

For a wider selection checklist, read our guide to how to choose a contract lawyer in Dubai.

If you need a contract drafted or reviewed, you can send the brief to our lawyers through WhatsApp or the Contact Us page. Ekatreina Butseva, Founder Partner at Leaders Advocates, has worked as a lawyer since 2010 and focuses on cross-border and complex litigation.

Which version of the law applies

The Civil Transactions Law does not apply to earlier facts and acts unless it says so (Article 4). A contract signed before 1 June 2026 may therefore fall under the 1985 Civil Code. Ask your lawyer which version applies to an existing contract.

Questions about forming and changing contracts

When is a contract formed in the UAE?

A contract is formed when an offer and an acceptance meet and match (Article 125). Either can be given in words, in writing, by an accepted gesture, or by conduct that shows agreement (Article 126).

Is silence acceptance of an offer?

Not usually. Silence counts as acceptance only if the parties agreed it, or there is a sign that it does (Article 128). It also counts where the parties dealt with each other earlier and the offer links to that dealing, or the offer is purely for the recipient's benefit.

Can we agree that neither side must disclose important facts?

No. The duty to disclose information of decisive importance cannot be limited or excluded, and a clause that tries is void (Article 122).

Can a signed contract be changed later?

Only by agreement of the parties or for reasons the law gives (Article 113). A valid binding contract cannot be withdrawn from, changed or ended by one side alone (Article 232).

To discuss a contract, speak to our lawyers on WhatsApp or use the Contact Us page. See our contract drafting and review service, our corporate lawyers and our arbitration lawyers.

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