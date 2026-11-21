A Company bank signatory dispute UAE case is decided in two layers. Company law decides who can act for the company, and the bank decides whom it accepts on its account mandate. Under the Commercial Companies Law (Federal Decree-Law No. 32 of 2021), an LLC manager has full powers unless the memorandum or his contract limits them. His acts bind the company when he states that he acts as manager (Article 83).

This guide covers mainland limited liability companies. Companies in the UAE's special zones follow their own regulations where those regulations say so (Article 5).

Who can appoint, remove or replace a manager

The authority to change a signatory usually starts with the power to change the manager.

Question What the law says Article Who appoints the manager The partners name the manager in the memorandum, from among the partners or outsiders. If the manager is not named there or in a separate contract, the general assembly appoints him 83(1) Who removes the manager The general assembly can, whether the manager is a partner or not, unless the memorandum or his contract says otherwise. The court can also dismiss him if one or more partners ask and it finds the dismissal justified 85(1) Resignation The manager resigns in writing to the general assembly, with a copy to the Competent Authority. The assembly has 40 days to decide, and if it does not, the resignation takes effect, unless the documents say otherwise 85(2) Notifying the licensing authority The company notifies the Competent Authority of the end of the manager's appointment within 30 days and appoints a replacement in that period 85(3) A board of managers whose term has expired It continues for up to 6 months. If it is not re-formed, the Competent Authority may appoint a board from among the partners for up to one year 85(4) Competing acts A manager may not manage a competing company or trade in competition without the general assembly's approval, or he may be dismissed and required to pay compensation 86

How the general assembly decides

The general assembly follows set rules on notice, quorum and majority.

The manager or the board calls the general assembly at least once a year. It must also call it if partners holding at least 10% of the capital ask (Article 92).

The invitation is announced at least 21 days before the meeting, and a copy goes to the Competent Authority before the announcement (Article 93).

before the meeting, and a copy goes to the Competent Authority before the announcement (Article 93). A meeting is valid if partners owning at least 50% of the capital attend, unless the memorandum requires more. Without a quorum, a second meeting is held 5 to 15 days later, and it is valid whatever the attendance (Article 96).

later, and it is valid whatever the attendance (Article 96). Decisions pass by a majority of the membership interests represented, unless the memorandum sets a higher majority (Article 96).

Changing the manager under Article 85 does not need the three-quarters majority that applies to amending the memorandum (Article 101).

What protects the bank and other third parties

The law protects people who deal with the company in good faith, and it makes registration matter.

Point What the law says Article Acts in the ordinary course The company is bound by its manager's acts in the usual conduct of management, and by acts of employees or agents it authorised, if a third party relied on them 23 A defective appointment The company cannot deny liability on the ground that its manager was not duly appointed, if the acts are within the usual limits for that position. Only a good faith party is protected, one who did not know and could not have known of the defect 25 Registration A memorandum of association and its amendments that are not registered cannot be enforced against third parties 15(2) Changes to registered particulars The company must notify the Competent Authority and the Registrar in writing within 15 working days of a change in its registered particulars 15(3) Managers' liability Managers are jointly liable for damage caused by non-registration of the memorandum or its amendments 15(4)

The law does not set a bank's account mandate rules. A bank applies its own account-opening and mandate terms, and in a dispute over authority it usually wants a clear document, either the company's registered position or a court decision.

Company bank signatory dispute UAE resolution steps

Collect the memorandum of association, the manager's appointment contract, the trade licence, the registered particulars and the last resolutions. Check what the documents say about the manager's powers, his removal, and how disputes between partners are to be settled. The memorandum must set the methods for settling disputes between the company and its managers or between partners (Article 73). For partners' rights and remedies, see shareholder disputes in the UAE. Hold a valid general assembly to remove or replace the manager, with the notice and quorum the law requires. Register the change with the Competent Authority, within 30 days of the end of the manager's appointment (Article 85) and 15 working days of a change in registered particulars (Article 15). Give the bank the updated documents, and ask it for its own requirements for a change of signatory. If the assembly cannot act, or the manager refuses to leave, a partner can ask the court to dismiss the manager (Article 85(1)). Read more about shareholder deadlock and options for restoring decisions. Consider a claim against the manager, who is liable to the company, the partners and third parties for fraud, abuse of power, violation of the law, the memorandum or his appointment contract, or gross error (Article 84).

Ekatreina Butseva, Founder Partner at Leaders Advocates, said that a signatory dispute is first a question of who has authority inside the company, which is answered by the memorandum of association, the appointment contract and the partners' resolutions, and only then a question of what the bank will accept. She explained that the registered position matters against third parties, so any change of manager should be recorded with the licensing authority promptly.

If you are facing a dispute over who can sign for a company, you can send us the company documents on WhatsApp or through the Contact Us page.

Questions about signatory disputes

Can a partner remove a manager who is also a signatory?

The general assembly can, unless the memorandum or the appointment contract says otherwise. A partner can also ask the court to dismiss the manager if the dismissal is justified (Article 85).

Does a manager's power depend on the bank account mandate?

The company's law gives the manager full powers unless the documents limit them (Article 83). The bank applies its own mandate terms in addition.

How long do we have to tell the authority about a change of manager?

The company must notify the Competent Authority within 30 days of the end of the manager's appointment (Article 85), and notify it of changes to registered particulars within 15 working days (Article 15).

Is the company bound if the manager was not properly appointed?

It cannot deny liability to a good faith third party on that ground, if the acts are within the usual limits for that position (Article 25).