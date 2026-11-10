Commercial law Dubai merchants apply onshore is federal law: the Commercial Transactions Law, Federal Decree-Law No. 50 of 2022, in force since 2 January 2023. It decides who counts as a merchant, what a merchant must register and keep, and which rules govern commercial dealings. Read it on the UAE legislation portal.

Dubai adds its own laws on property and construction, and zones with their own regimes follow different rules. For company records and governance, read our guide to UAE corporate compliance for company records and governance.

Which source decides a commercial dispute

The law ranks the sources in a fixed order.

Order Source Article 1 The agreement between the parties, unless it contradicts a mandatory commercial provision 2 2 The commercial custom. A special or local custom beats a general custom 2 3 The civil law rules, if they do not contradict the general principles of commerce 2 Alongside Special federal laws on a commercial matter, which prevail where they apply 3

This order is why a commercial contract's own terms matter so much. The court looks first at what the parties agreed.

For contractual disputes, read our guide to breach of contract under UAE law.

Commercial law Dubai merchants must follow

A person who carries out a commercial activity is a merchant, even if the activity is prohibited for that person by other laws (Article 14). Ministries, federal authorities and local government authorities are not merchants (Article 15). A merchant who does work or services for a third party in the course of its business is presumed to do so for payment, and the amount follows custom, or the court (Article 71).

A merchant must The rule Article Register Authorities do not accept a merchant's trade transactions unless it is registered in the Commercial Register 24 Keep books A merchant in physical trade keeps the books the law lists, and keeps them with their supporting documents for at least 5 years from the date the book is annotated complete. Heirs inherit the duty 25, 29 Mind small-trader exemptions Individuals in a simple vocation or small trade are not subject to the merchant duties such as registration 17 Plan for limitation Claims about merchants' obligations against each other are not heard after 5 years from the due date, if denied and without a lawful excuse, unless a shorter period applies 92

Rules that surprise commercial parties

Four rules often surprise commercial parties.

Between merchants, shorter periods apply. Claims have a five-year limit (Article 92), and a hidden defect claim in a sale has its own short periods (Article 108).

(Article 92), and a hidden defect claim in a sale has its own short periods (Article 108). Selling a business is not just a contract. The transfer of business assets must be attested or notarised and recorded in the commercial register, or it is null and void, and creditors have 10 business days after the last publication to object (Articles 39 to 41).

and recorded in the commercial register, or it is null and void, and creditors have 10 business days after the last publication to object (Articles 39 to 41). A buyer of business assets can face claims for the seller's obligations. Those claims are barred 5 years after ownership of the assets transferred (Article 59).

after ownership of the assets transferred (Article 59). A mortgage of business assets recorded in the commercial register secures the lien for 5 years, and the registration is cancelled if not renewed within that time (Article 47).

For share-transfer mechanics, see our article on company share transfers in the UAE.

If you trade in Dubai, you can send us your contracts and registration documents on WhatsApp or through the Contact Us page.

Dubai laws that sit next to it

Dubai adds local laws on property and construction.

Law What it covers Dubai Law No. 7 of 2006 on real property registration A transaction on a real property right is not valid unless recorded in the Property Register Dubai Law No. 6 of 2019 on jointly owned property Developers' liability for defects, service charges and owners' associations Dubai Law No. 7 of 2025 on contracting activities Contractor registration and classification (Dubai Media Office announcement)

Questions about commercial law in Dubai

Is a freelancer a merchant?

A person who carries out a commercial activity is a merchant (Article 14). Whether a small activity falls under the simple-vocation exemption in Article 17 depends on the facts.

Do I have to register to make a commercial claim?

Authorities do not accept a merchant's trade transactions unless it is registered in the Commercial Register (Article 24). It concerns what authorities accept, and it does not by itself decide the validity of a contract between the parties.

How long do I have to sue a business customer?

For merchants' obligations against each other, five years from the due date, unless a shorter period applies and absent a lawful excuse (Article 92). Other claims can have longer periods under the Civil Transactions Law.

Does commercial custom override the contract?

No. The agreement comes first, unless it contradicts a mandatory commercial provision. Custom fills gaps (Article 2).