A profitable business can become difficult to manage when its owners stop trusting each other. One partner questions payments to a connected supplier. Another wants to sell, while the remaining owners disagree about price. A minority investor receives financial statements only after important decisions have already been made.

People searching for the best lawyers in Dubai for shareholder disputes need advice that connects the commercial problem with a specific legal right. The immediate objective may be access to information, correction of a decision, compensation, a change of management or an orderly exit. Those objectives require different evidence and procedures.

This guide explains how business owners can prepare a shareholder dispute in the UAE, understand the current company law framework and evaluate a proposed solution without losing sight of the business itself.

DIFC’s 2025 annual results recorded 8,844 active companies, an increase of 28% year on year, with 2,525 new active registered companies added during the year. These figures describe the DIFC business ecosystem, rather than shareholder dispute volumes, and do not determine which company law or forum applies to a particular business.

Establish the company and the ownership position

Begin with the company's registration documents, current memorandum, articles where applicable, ownership records and any shareholder agreement. Identify the precise entity involved. A group may use several companies, and ownership of one does not automatically confer rights in another.

For businesses within its scope, Federal Decree Law No. 32 of 2021 on Commercial Companies must be read as amended, including Federal Decree Law No. 20 of 2025. Articles 3 and 5 address mainland activity and the treatment of free zone companies. DIFC, ADGM and other free zone arrangements require their applicable company rules to be examined separately.

Record whether the complaining person acts as shareholder, manager, employee, lender or guarantor. Someone can occupy several roles, but a right arising under an employment contract is not necessarily an ownership right. This distinction also affects the documents and obligations that survive an exit.

Describe the result needed before choosing the claim

A complaint that a partner is acting unfairly needs to become a clear account of what happened. Identify the decision, transaction or refusal, the person responsible and its effect. Then explain what would resolve it.

For example, a disputed supplier payment may require an account of authority, services received and financial loss. A proposed share transfer raises questions about notice, price and transfer restrictions. A disagreement about strategy may need negotiation rather than allegations of misconduct.

Distinguish harm suffered by the company from a shareholder's separate loss. If company money was diverted, a demand that the entire amount be paid personally to one shareholder requires careful justification. Ask who should bring the claim, against whom, and for whose benefit any recovery is sought.

Use information and meeting rights carefully

Request defined records for a defined purpose. A request for the previous year's supplier ledger and supporting invoices is more useful than an unlimited demand for every document. Explain which payment or decision those records should clarify.

For an LLC, Article 74 provides for a partners register and access to it by partners and stakeholders. Article 92 requires the manager or authorised person to call a general assembly when requested by partners holding at least 10 per cent of capital. Meeting notice, agenda and voting requirements must also be followed.

A meeting request should identify the matters requiring discussion and the proposed resolutions. Preserve the request, proof of delivery and response. If the request is ignored, obtain advice about the appropriate next step rather than assuming that an informal gathering can bind the company.

Investigate payments and management decisions with evidence

An accounting concern should be supported by a transaction schedule. Record the date, amount, recipient, stated purpose and authority relied upon. Attach contracts, invoices, approvals and relevant accounting entries where lawfully available.

Article 84 addresses LLC manager liability for fraud and specified losses or expenses arising from misuse of powers, breaches of law or governing documents, or gross error. Liability requires assessment of the conduct, affected claimant and resulting loss. It should not be assumed merely because a business decision produced a disappointing outcome.

Ask an accountant to answer the disputed question. An overall company valuation may not reveal whether a specific invoice was genuine. Equally, identifying an unusual transfer does not establish its legal character without understanding the underlying transaction.

Check resolution challenges before negotiations consume time

Collect the notice, agenda, attendance record, voting figures and signed resolution. Compare them with the governing documents and applicable law. Record when the resolution was issued and when it came to your attention.

Article 172 provides a 60 day period from issuance for the invalidity proceedings it governs within the joint stock company framework. Its application to an LLC requires consideration of the relevant incorporation provisions and the particular challenge. It is not a universal deadline for every shareholder claim.

Ask for advice on the earliest potentially applicable deadline immediately. Do not assume that correspondence or settlement meetings preserve it. Where implementation of a disputed decision creates additional risk, counsel should separately assess available protective relief and its requirements.

Examine transfer rights and the amended exit provisions

The proposed buyer, transaction terms and constitutional documents matter when an owner wants to leave. Article 80 provides an LLC notice and redemption procedure for transfers to someone who is not already a partner. Its conditions and timing should be assessed before completing a sale.

The 2025 amendments also allow LLCs and private joint stock companies to include provisions in their constitutional documents concerning compulsory participation in a qualifying sale and rights to join another owner's sale on the same terms. These are commonly called drag along and tag along provisions. Their operation depends on the agreed conditions; they are not an automatic right to force any sale.

Review the actual registered wording. A clause in a separate agreement may raise different enforcement and registration questions. Establish the required approvals and completion documents before promising that a transfer can occur on a particular date.

Compare continued ownership with a negotiated separation

When owners have equal voting power, unresolved disagreement can prevent routine decisions. Identify which decisions are blocked and whether a temporary arrangement can preserve payroll, essential supplier payments and customer commitments.

Possible commercial solutions include a purchase by another owner, a sale of the business or a revised management arrangement. Each should be compared against the constitutional documents, funding position and ongoing liabilities. An exit is only useful if its price and completion terms can be performed.

Agree how the business will be valued, what debt is deducted and how shareholder loans are treated. Address guarantees separately: an agreement between owners does not itself release a creditor's rights. Staged payment may require security and clear consequences for default.

Confirm the forum before filing

Read the dispute clause in every relevant agreement, including the memorandum and shareholder agreement. Identify the parties bound by it and the disputes it covers. Different contracts may contain different provisions.

Under Federal Law No. 6 of 2018 on Arbitration, as amended, capacity and written agreement requirements matter. Article 8 addresses a timely arbitration objection to court proceedings concerning a dispute covered by an arbitration agreement. The existence and scope of a clause therefore need assessment before choosing the forum.

Ask corporate dispute lawyers in Dubai to explain the proposed route, expected documents, possible expert work and enforcement considerations. Obtain a clear fee scope and identify who will conduct any authorised court representation. These practical questions help assess suitability more effectively than an unsupported claim to be the best lawyers in Dubai.

Common questions about shareholder disputes in the UAE

1. Can majority ownership justify any company decision

No. Examine the applicable law, constitution, voting requirements and duties involved. A majority vote does not resolve every question about authority, conflicts or the proper treatment of another owner's rights.

2. Should a shareholder take company money to offset a loss

No unilateral payment should be assumed lawful merely because a shareholder believes money is owed. Separate the alleged entitlement from authority to move company funds and seek advice on the appropriate recovery process.

3. What should be taken to the first consultation

Bring the registration documents, ownership records, governing agreements, disputed resolutions, relevant accounts and a dated chronology. State the desired outcome and any immediate deadline. The best lawyers in Dubai for a particular shareholder dispute should be able to explain the evidence gaps, available routes and practical limits of the proposed case.

4. Does a shareholder exit release personal guarantees?

An agreement between the owners does not itself release a creditor’s rights. Identify each guarantee, the creditor’s requirements and the documents needed to complete any agreed release.

5. Can settlement discussions be assumed to preserve a challenge deadline?

No. Ask counsel to identify the earliest potentially applicable deadline and any protective step required. Keep the resolution, notice, voting record and evidence of the relevant dates while negotiations continue.