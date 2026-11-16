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ARTICLE · 16 NOVEMBER 2026

Business Partner Disputes In Dubai: What Can LLC Shareholders Do?

Awatif Mohammad Shoqi Advocates & Legal Consultancy
Awatif Mohammad Shoqi Advocates & Legal Consultancy
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Awatif Mohammad Shoqi Advocates & Legal Consultancy

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A business partnership can feel like driving a car together: one person watches the road, another manages the route, and both expect to reach the same destination. Trouble starts when one partner changes direction without telling the other—or refuses to show where the money has gone.

United Arab EmiratesCorporate/Commercial Law
Awatif Al Khouri
Awatif Al Khouri
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A business partnership can feel like driving a car together: one person watches the road, another manages the route, and both expect to reach the same destination. Trouble starts when one partner changes direction without telling the other—or refuses to show where the money has gone.

A business partner dispute Dubai shareholders face may begin with a missed profit distribution, an unexplained payment, a disagreement over management or a proposed sale of shares. For expat founders, UAE nationals, overseas investors and long-term residents, the dispute can quickly affect staff, customers and the company’s ability to trade.

This guide explains the options for shareholders in a Dubai limited liability company (LLC). It covers the documents to check, the steps to take and when a court or arbitral tribunal may become involved. The right response depends on the company’s legal structure and the facts; an argument between partners does not automatically entitle either one to take control or close the business.

Quick answer

In a business partner dispute Dubai, an LLC shareholder should first review the company’s memorandum of association, any shareholders’ agreement, management authority and financial records. Depending on the problem, shareholders may seek information, call for a properly conducted meeting, negotiate a management change or buyout, pursue a claim for proven wrongdoing, or use the agreed court or arbitration process. Do not transfer shares, remove a manager or withdraw company funds solely because a dispute has arisen.

What is an LLC shareholder dispute?

An LLC shareholder dispute UAE businesses encounter is a disagreement over the ownership, management, finances or direction of a limited liability company. Common examples include a deadlock over major decisions, contested profit distributions, refusal to provide accounts, allegations that a manager misused company money, or disagreement about a shareholder’s exit.

Start by separating three roles that are often confused. A person may be a shareholder, a manager, or both. Holding shares does not necessarily give someone authority to sign every company contract. Equally, acting as manager does not necessarily mean owning the company.

This distinction matters when a partner says, “I built this business, so I can make the decision.” A legal review asks a narrower question: Who has the authority under the registered company documents and applicable law?

Which UAE laws apply?

For an onshore Dubai LLC, a principal starting point is Federal Decree-Law No. 32 of 2021 on Commercial Companies, as amended. It addresses company formation and governance, including provisions concerning LLCs, managers and shareholder meetings. The company’s memorandum of association and any relevant shareholders’ agreement must then be read alongside the legislation.

The Civil Transactions Law, issued under Federal Decree-Law No. 25 of 2025 and effective from 1 June 2026, may also be relevant to contractual obligations and remedies. Procedural rules matter if a claim must be filed. Do not assume that every conflict labelled a “partnership dispute” follows the same route: a claim against a manager, an unpaid loan and a disagreement over share ownership can raise different legal questions.

Interesting fact: The Commercial Companies Law recognises an LLC with one shareholder as well as an LLC formed by multiple partners. Check the registered ownership before assuming a former collaborator is still a shareholder.

A company formed in a free zone may also be subject to that zone’s rules. DIFC and ADGM entities require particular care because their legal and court frameworks differ from those of an ordinary onshore Dubai LLC. The company’s place of incorporation is therefore one of the first facts to establish.

Who does this guide cover?

This article is primarily for shareholders and managers of onshore Dubai LLCs, including SME founders, investors and family-owned businesses. It may also help working professionals who hold shares alongside an employment or management role.

Expats and UAE nationals should both check the registered ownership and governing documents. Whether a shareholder is Muslim or non-Muslim does not, on its own, resolve a commercial management dispute. Mixed-nationality founders and overseas investors should pay particular attention to signing authority, service of notices and the location of records.

A tourist with a business investment should establish whether they personally own registered shares or instead hold a contractual investment right. That difference may determine who can bring a claim and what remedy is available.

What can shareholders do?

The practical options in a business partner dispute Dubai depend on what has gone wrong.

Request and preserve relevant information. Identify the documents needed to understand the issue: the memorandum, trade licence, share register or ownership records, meeting minutes, accounts, bank statements and key contracts. The scope and method of access should follow the applicable law and company documents. Preserve material you already hold lawfully; do not access another person’s private account without authority.

Use the company’s decision-making process. Some disagreements can be addressed through a properly convened shareholder meeting and a documented vote. Check who may call the meeting, what notice is needed and which decisions require a particular majority. An informal group chat is a poor substitute for valid corporate procedure.

Negotiate a workable separation. If trust has broken down, partners might discuss a share buyout, a change of management or an agreed division of responsibilities. A buyout needs more than a price: consider valuation, payment terms, liabilities, guarantees, customer relationships and the steps needed to register a valid transfer.

Seek a legal remedy where justified. Alleged misuse of funds, breach of duties or a disputed corporate decision may require a formal claim. The person who suffered the loss matters: a loss to the company should not automatically be presented as the individual shareholder’s personal loss.

Check the dispute clause. A shareholders’ agreement may require negotiation or arbitration. Otherwise, an onshore commercial claim may fall within Dubai Courts’ jurisdiction, subject to the particular parties and dispute. Dubai Courts identifies commercial cases as one category of first-instance claims and also offers settlement procedures for commercial disputes.

Step-by-step dispute process

  1. Map the ownership and authority. Obtain the current registered documents and list the shareholders, percentages, managers and authorised signatories. Compare these with any side agreements. A promise to give someone shares is not the same question as whether a transfer was completed.
  2. Write a factual timeline. Record decisions, payments, requests for information and responses in date order. Attach the supporting document to each event. This is far more useful than a general statement that a partner “has been unfair.”
  3. Identify the immediate business risk. Are salaries due? Is a bank account at risk? Could a contract be lost? Address urgent operational issues through authorised channels while the legal position is assessed.
  4. Follow the notice and meeting rules. Send a clear written request or notice using the method required by the governing documents. If a meeting is needed, check the agenda, voting threshold and minute-taking requirements.
  5. Explore settlement. A written agreement can set out information access, management responsibilities, repayment, a buyout or a timetable for valuation. Have the final terms reviewed before signing or transferring any share.
  6. File in the correct forum if necessary. A partner dispute lawyer can assess whether the matter belongs before Dubai Courts, an arbitral tribunal or another forum. Dubai Courts provides electronic case registration; its guidance also addresses document and Arabic legal translation requirements for court filings.

Timeline: A negotiated agreement may be reached relatively quickly, while contested proceedings can take substantially longer, especially where accounts require expert review or a decision is challenged. There is no dependable universal timeline for an LLC shareholder dispute UAE claim.

Need help with a shareholder dispute?

Protect the business while you establish the facts. Awatif Mohammad Shoqi Advocates & Legal Consultancy can review the company documents, assess the available dispute route and advise on negotiation or formal proceedings. Bring the memorandum, shareholders’ agreement, latest licence, relevant accounts and a short timeline to the consultation.

Call or WhatsApp the firm through its verified contact page to discuss the next step. Readers may also comment with a general question or subscribe for UAE commercial law updates; confidential documents should be shared privately.

Conclusion

A business partner dispute Dubai shareholders face is easier to manage when they identify the registered ownership, preserve records and use valid company procedures. The most suitable solution may be better governance, a negotiated exit or a formal claim. Start with the documents and a clear objective, then choose the route that addresses the actual problem.

FAQ’s

1. Can one LLC shareholder remove the manager?

Not simply by demanding it. The appointment terms, company documents, required decision-making process and applicable law must be checked before any change is attempted.

2. What if my partner refuses to show me the accounts?

Make a documented request and check your rights under the company documents and applicable law. The next step depends on your role, the records requested and the response.

3. Can I force my business partner to buy my shares?

A dispute alone does not create a general right to force a buyout. Review any exit, transfer or valuation provisions and obtain advice on the remedies available in your circumstances.

4. Can a minority shareholder challenge a decision?

Potentially. The legal grounds, voting procedure, evidence and appropriate claimant all matter. A minority position does not mean every majority decision is invalid.

5. Does a shareholder dispute have to go to Dubai Courts?

The correct forum depends on the company, parties and a valid dispute resolution agreement. Negotiation may resolve the matter, and some agreements provide for arbitration.

6. Should I report suspected misuse of company money to the police?

First, obtain advice based on the evidence. A civil or corporate disagreement and an allegation of a criminal offence are different matters; the facts should be assessed before making an accusation

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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