Log in or register
Share on LinkedInShare on LinkedIn

ARTICLE · 11 NOVEMBER 2026

Business Law UAE

LEADERS ADVOCATES
LEADERS ADVOCATES
Contributor
LEADERS ADVOCATES

LEADERS ADVOCATES

With over 20 years of legal experience,and three offices across Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Ras Al...

View firm profile
Explore more from LEADERS ADVOCATES

This overview is a map, not a compliance plan. Each law has more rules than one summary can show. Tax, licensing by emirate and sector regulation fall outside this guide.

United Arab EmiratesCorporate/Commercial Law
Ekaterina Butseva
Ekaterina Butseva

Business law UAE companies encounter is not one statute. A company meets a different set of laws at each stage:

  • formation;
  • trading;
  • contracting;
  • hiring;
  • handling customer data;
  • handling money;
  • protecting its brand;
  • resolving disputes;
  • and selling or closing.

Most of them are federal, and several changed in 2025.

Read the main ones on the UAE legislation portal.

Business law UAE companies meet at each stage

Each stage has its own law. The overview gives one rule for each.

Stage

Law

A rule to know

Article

Forming a company

Commercial Companies Law (Federal Decree-Law No. 32 of 2021)

The memorandum of association must be in Arabic and attested. An amendment takes effect once registered. An LLC has two to fifty partners, or can have one owner

14, 15, 71

Trading

Commercial Transactions Law (Federal Decree-Law No. 50 of 2022)

A merchant's trade transactions are not accepted by authorities unless it is registered in the Commercial Register. It must keep books and supporting documents for at least five years

24, 29

Contracting

Civil Transactions Law (Federal Decree-Law No. 25 of 2025)

A valid contract binds the parties and cannot be changed or ended by one side alone. Negotiations must be in good faith, and the duty to disclose cannot be limited

113, 121, 122, 232

Hiring and residence

Entry and Residence Law (Federal Decree-Law No. 29 of 2021)

Employing or harbouring a foreigner in breach of the law carries a fine of AED 50,000, multiplied by the number of violators

25

Workplace injuries

Cabinet Resolution No. 33 of 2022

The employer must report a work injury to the police at once and to the Ministry of Human Resources within 48 hours. Compensation is due within 10 days of the medical report

3, 7

Customer data

Personal Data Protection Law (Federal Decree-Law No. 45 of 2021)

Processing needs consent unless an exception applies. Breach reporting and penalties await regulations

4, 9, 26

Money and compliance

Anti-Money Laundering Law (Federal Decree-Law No. 10 of 2025)

A company whose representatives commit money laundering for it faces a fine of AED 5 million to AED 100 million

27

Brand and inventions

Trademark Law and Industrial Property Law (2021)

Trademark protection runs 10 years from filing. Patents run 20 years

TM 21; IP 18

Disputes

Arbitration Law (Federal Law No. 6 of 2018)

An arbitration agreement must be in writing, and the clause is separate from the contract

7, 6

Selling or closing

Companies Law and Commercial Transactions Law

A share transfer takes effect only when recorded in the commercial register. A business-asset sale must be attested and recorded, or it is void

CCL 79; CTA 39

This overview is a map, not a compliance plan. Each law has more rules than one summary can show. Tax, licensing by emirate and sector regulation fall outside this guide.

Where the law applies, and where it does not

The Companies Law does not apply to companies in zones that have their own legislation, for the matters their legislation covers (Article 5). Check the zone's rules before you rely on a federal provision. The Entry and Residence Law, by contrast, applies to foreigners including in the zones (Article 2).

The Civil Transactions Law applies from 1 June 2026 and does not apply to earlier facts and acts unless it says so (Article 4).

For transfer formalities, read our article on company share transfers in the UAE.

Three points that surprise new businesses

Three traps catch new businesses.

  • Between merchants, a claim about their obligations is not heard after five years from the due date, unless the law sets a shorter period (Commercial Transactions Law, Article 92). The general civil period is longer.
  • Authority to sign. An arbitration agreement signed for a company by someone without authority is null and void (Arbitration Law, Article 4).

For the clause itself, see our guide to what an arbitration clause means under UAE law.

  • Personal exposure. Where a company commits money laundering, the person responsible for its actual management faces imprisonment and a fine if they knew and breached their duties (Anti-Money Laundering Law, Article 27).

For company records and governance, read our guide to UAE corporate compliance for company records and governance. If you are setting up or restructuring a business, you can send us the facts on WhatsApp or through the Contact Us page.

Questions founders ask

Does one law cover the whole business?

No. The Companies Law covers how a company is formed and run, the Commercial Transactions Law covers trading, and other laws cover staff, data, money and intellectual property.

Can a company have a single owner?

Yes. The Companies Law allows a person to incorporate an LLC alone, and an LLC can also have between two and fifty partners (Article 71).

Must company documents be in Arabic?

The memorandum of association and any amendment must be drafted in Arabic and attested, or they are void. A foreign-language version can accompany it, but the Arabic prevails (Article 14).

What changed in 2025?

The Anti-Money Laundering Law was replaced, and the Civil Transactions Law replaced the 1985 Civil Code from 1 June 2026. The Companies Law now lets a memorandum include tag-along and drag-along clauses (Article 14).

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Related Articles

Legal Intelligence Newsletters: sign up for the latest legal and regulatory news on your chosen topics

Read more about

Related Comparative Guides

See more popular content from

Article

UAE Civil Transactions Law: Key Changes Under Federal Decree-Law No. 25 Of 2025

Federal Decree-Law No. 25 of 2025 introduces a comprehensive recodification of UAE civil law, effective June 2026. How will the new framework reshape pre-contractual conduct, governing law selection, and remedies for contractual hardship? What practical steps must businesses take to align their contracting practices with the modernized provisions on disclosure, force majeure, and compensation?
United Arab EmiratesCorporate/Commercial Law
Awatif Mohammad Shoqi Advocates & Legal Consultancy
Awatif Mohammad Shoqi Advocates & Legal Consultancy
Article

DIFC Prescribed Companies: Key Changes Under The 2026 Regulations

The DIFC Prescribed Company Regulations 2026 introduce significant changes to the framework governing Prescribed Companies in the Dubai International Financial Centre, removing previous qualifying requirements and mandating the appointment of licensed Corporate Service Providers. Existing non-exempt Prescribed Companies face a six-month transition period to comply with new CSP requirements, while the updated framework broadens access to these flexible holding and structuring vehicles used for investments, f
United Arab EmiratesCorporate/Commercial Law
ADG Legal
ADG Legal
Article

Agent vs. Distributor Agreements In The UAE: Key Legal Distinctions And Pitfalls

The distinction between a commercial agent and a distributor is particularly important in the United Arab Emirates. Although the terms are sometimes used interchangeably in commercial practice, the legal consequences can be materially different, especially where the relationship qualifies and is registered as a commercial agency under Federal Law No. 3 of 2022 Regulating Commercial Agencies (the Commercial Agencies Law).
United Arab EmiratesCorporate/Commercial Law
HAS Law Firm
HAS Law Firm
Video

ADGM SPV Nexus Requirement Removed: A Major Boost For Global Private Clients And Corporates (Video)

Abu Dhabi Global Market has removed the nexus requirement for Special Purpose Vehicles, allowing international families and businesses to establish ADGM SPVs without demonstrating a connection to the UAE or GCC region. This reform positions ADGM as a competitive alternative to traditional offshore jurisdictions for global holding and investment structures.
United Arab EmiratesCorporate/Commercial Law
Cavenwell Group
Cavenwell Group
Video

DIFC Prescribed Company: Essential Guide For Investors And Advisors (Video)

The DIFC Prescribed Company regime underwent significant changes in 2026, broadening access while introducing mandatory Corporate Service Provider requirements for most structures. This comprehensive guide examines the new regulatory framework, explaining when a CSP is required, how these holding vehicles can be used in wealth and investment structures, and the key considerations for establishing and maintaining compliance with the updated regulations.
United Arab EmiratesCorporate/Commercial Law
Cavenwell Group
Cavenwell Group
Video

DIFC Prescribed Company Regulations Update 2026 (Video)

The Dubai International Finance Centre has introduced sweeping reforms to its Prescribed Company regime, removing previous eligibility restrictions while implementing mandatory Corporate Service Provider requirements. These changes fundamentally reshape how international investors, family offices and corporate groups can establish and maintain holding structures in the DIFC, with existing entities facing a January 2027 compliance deadline.
United Arab EmiratesCorporate/Commercial Law
Cavenwell Group
Cavenwell Group
Article

2026 Incentive Facilities Resolution: Towards a More Sustainable Economic Environment in Dubai

Dubai's Executive Council has introduced Resolution No. 40 of 2026, establishing a comprehensive framework for economic and social incentives across multiple sectors. The resolution creates a flexible regulatory system that allows targeted, temporary support measures while preserving legal certainty and stability. How does this framework balance responsive economic policy with the need for predictable business environments?
United Arab EmiratesCorporate/Commercial Law
ADG Legal
ADG Legal
Article

How To Renew A Tenancy Contract In Dubai | Rules, Fees & Timeline

Your tenancy contract is about to expire, but what happens next? Can your landlord change the rent? Do you need a new agreement? In Dubai, renewing a tenancy contract is usually straightforward, but missing key legal deadlines can affect your rights. This guide explains the renewal process, notice requirements, Ejari registration, and the rules every tenant and landlord should know.
United Arab EmiratesReal Estate and Construction
LEADERS ADVOCATES
LEADERS ADVOCATES