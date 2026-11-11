Business law UAE companies encounter is not one statute. A company meets a different set of laws at each stage:

formation;

trading;

contracting;

hiring;

handling customer data;

handling money;

protecting its brand;

resolving disputes;

and selling or closing.

Most of them are federal, and several changed in 2025.

Read the main ones on the UAE legislation portal.

Business law UAE companies meet at each stage

Each stage has its own law. The overview gives one rule for each.

Stage Law A rule to know Article Forming a company Commercial Companies Law (Federal Decree-Law No. 32 of 2021) The memorandum of association must be in Arabic and attested. An amendment takes effect once registered. An LLC has two to fifty partners, or can have one owner 14, 15, 71 Trading Commercial Transactions Law (Federal Decree-Law No. 50 of 2022) A merchant's trade transactions are not accepted by authorities unless it is registered in the Commercial Register. It must keep books and supporting documents for at least five years 24, 29 Contracting Civil Transactions Law (Federal Decree-Law No. 25 of 2025) A valid contract binds the parties and cannot be changed or ended by one side alone. Negotiations must be in good faith, and the duty to disclose cannot be limited 113, 121, 122, 232 Hiring and residence Entry and Residence Law (Federal Decree-Law No. 29 of 2021) Employing or harbouring a foreigner in breach of the law carries a fine of AED 50,000, multiplied by the number of violators 25 Workplace injuries Cabinet Resolution No. 33 of 2022 The employer must report a work injury to the police at once and to the Ministry of Human Resources within 48 hours. Compensation is due within 10 days of the medical report 3, 7 Customer data Personal Data Protection Law (Federal Decree-Law No. 45 of 2021) Processing needs consent unless an exception applies. Breach reporting and penalties await regulations 4, 9, 26 Money and compliance Anti-Money Laundering Law (Federal Decree-Law No. 10 of 2025) A company whose representatives commit money laundering for it faces a fine of AED 5 million to AED 100 million 27 Brand and inventions Trademark Law and Industrial Property Law (2021) Trademark protection runs 10 years from filing. Patents run 20 years TM 21; IP 18 Disputes Arbitration Law (Federal Law No. 6 of 2018) An arbitration agreement must be in writing, and the clause is separate from the contract 7, 6 Selling or closing Companies Law and Commercial Transactions Law A share transfer takes effect only when recorded in the commercial register. A business-asset sale must be attested and recorded, or it is void CCL 79; CTA 39

This overview is a map, not a compliance plan. Each law has more rules than one summary can show. Tax, licensing by emirate and sector regulation fall outside this guide.

Where the law applies, and where it does not

The Companies Law does not apply to companies in zones that have their own legislation, for the matters their legislation covers (Article 5). Check the zone's rules before you rely on a federal provision. The Entry and Residence Law, by contrast, applies to foreigners including in the zones (Article 2).

The Civil Transactions Law applies from 1 June 2026 and does not apply to earlier facts and acts unless it says so (Article 4).

For transfer formalities, read our article on company share transfers in the UAE.

Three points that surprise new businesses

Three traps catch new businesses.

Between merchants, a claim about their obligations is not heard after five years from the due date, unless the law sets a shorter period (Commercial Transactions Law, Article 92). The general civil period is longer.

from the due date, unless the law sets a shorter period (Commercial Transactions Law, Article 92). The general civil period is longer. Authority to sign. An arbitration agreement signed for a company by someone without authority is null and void (Arbitration Law, Article 4).

For the clause itself, see our guide to what an arbitration clause means under UAE law.

Personal exposure. Where a company commits money laundering, the person responsible for its actual management faces imprisonment and a fine if they knew and breached their duties (Anti-Money Laundering Law, Article 27).

For company records and governance, read our guide to UAE corporate compliance for company records and governance. If you are setting up or restructuring a business, you can send us the facts on WhatsApp or through the Contact Us page.

Questions founders ask

Does one law cover the whole business?

No. The Companies Law covers how a company is formed and run, the Commercial Transactions Law covers trading, and other laws cover staff, data, money and intellectual property.

Can a company have a single owner?

Yes. The Companies Law allows a person to incorporate an LLC alone, and an LLC can also have between two and fifty partners (Article 71).

Must company documents be in Arabic?

The memorandum of association and any amendment must be drafted in Arabic and attested, or they are void. A foreign-language version can accompany it, but the Arabic prevails (Article 14).

What changed in 2025?

The Anti-Money Laundering Law was replaced, and the Civil Transactions Law replaced the 1985 Civil Code from 1 June 2026. The Companies Law now lets a memorandum include tag-along and drag-along clauses (Article 14).