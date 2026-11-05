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ARTICLE · 05 NOVEMBER 2026

Breach Of Contract In The UAE: What Compensation Can A Business Claim?

Awatif Mohammad Shoqi Advocates & Legal Consultancy
Awatif Mohammad Shoqi Advocates & Legal Consultancy
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Awatif Mohammad Shoqi Advocates & Legal Consultancy

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A supplier misses a delivery date. A customer refuses to pay for completed work. A contractor walks away halfway through a project. In each case, the immediate problem is obvious, but the financial damage can spread: replacement costs, disrupted operations and lost sales.

United Arab EmiratesCorporate/Commercial Law
Awatif Al Khouri
Awatif Al Khouri
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A supplier misses a delivery date. A customer refuses to pay for completed work. A contractor walks away halfway through a project. In each case, the immediate problem is obvious, but the financial damage can spread: replacement costs, disrupted operations and lost sales.

For business owners, investors and working professionals in the UAE, the key question is often: How much can we actually recover? This guide explains the main remedies for a breach of contract in the UAE, the evidence that supports a compensation claim and the steps to take before filing a case. It also covers issues that can affect expat owners, overseas investors and mixed-nationality business partners.

The answer depends on the contract, the applicable law, where the dispute must be heard and what loss can be proved. A large invoice or an ambitious sales forecast does not, by itself, establish the value of a claim.

Quick answer

A business affected by a breach of contract in the UAE may seek performance of the agreement, payment of an outstanding sum, termination or rescission where legally justified, and compensation for proven damage. A claim may include documented replacement costs or lost profit where the legal and evidential requirements are met. An agreed compensation clause can help, but a court may adjust it under the Civil Transactions Law. Compensation is not automatic: the business must connect its claimed loss to the breach.

What counts as a breach?

A breach occurs when a party fails to meet an enforceable contractual obligation. It could mean failing to pay, delivering late, supplying goods that do not meet agreed specifications or ending an agreement without a valid basis.

Think of a contract as a project checklist both parties accepted. If one party misses an item, the next question is not simply, “Was the checklist broken?” It is, “What did the agreement require, what happened instead, and what did that difference cost?”

The wording matters. A delivery date described as a firm deadline may raise different issues from an estimated schedule. A contract might also require written notice, allow time to fix a problem or specify a dispute forum. Read the entire agreement, including amendments and purchase orders, before deciding what to claim.

Which UAE laws apply?

For many onshore UAE contracts, Federal Decree-Law No. 25 of 2025 Promulgating the Civil Transactions Law, effective from 1 June 2026, supplies the general rules on contractual obligations and compensation. Its Article 339 provides for court assessment of compensation where the law or contract has not fixed it, based on damage actually sustained. Article 340 addresses compensation agreed in advance and circumstances in which a court may reduce it or a creditor may seek more.

Federal Decree-Law No. 50 of 2022 Concerning the Commercial Transactions Law deals with commercial dealings. The Civil Procedures Code governs the route through the relevant onshore courts. The correct claim may depend on when the contract and dispute arose, as well as later amendments and any special legislation.

Check the dispute clause before assuming an onshore court will hear the case. An agreement may provide for arbitration or a different court system, including the DIFC or ADGM. Those choices can materially change the procedure and legal analysis.

Interesting fact: A contract figure labelled “penalty” is not necessarily the final amount payable. Under Article 340, the court can reduce agreed compensation in specified circumstances, including where the debtor proves the figure is excessive or the obligation was partly performed.

Who can bring a claim?

A UAE company, sole proprietor or other contracting party may have a claim if it holds the relevant contractual rights. An expat-owned business and a locally owned business should both start by identifying which legal entity signed. A shareholder generally should not assume that a loss suffered by the company is automatically a personal claim.

The owner’s religion or nationality does not, by itself, decide an ordinary commercial compensation claim. This is equally relevant to Muslim and non-Muslim owners, mixed-nationality partners and long-term residents. A tourist who invested in a UAE business should check whether the contract was signed personally or by that business, and whether a representative has authority to act.

What can a business recover?

The answer to a breach of contract in the UAE is rarely a single fixed percentage. Possible claims include:

  • Unpaid contractual sums. If work was completed and payment became due, the business may claim the outstanding amount, supported by the agreement, invoices and proof of performance.
  • Cost of replacement or correction. If a supplier fails to deliver, the extra, reasonable cost of obtaining substitute goods may form part of a documented loss. Repair or completion costs may be relevant in defective-work disputes.
  • Other proven financial damage. Storage bills, additional project expenses or customer refunds may matter if they resulted from the breach and are properly evidenced.
  • Lost profit. A business may seek profit it says it would have earned, but a projection alone is weak evidence. Existing orders, prior sales, margins and records explaining why the opportunity was lost can make the claim more concrete.
  • Agreed compensation. The contract may set an amount for delay or another breach. Its wording is important, and the amount remains subject to the applicable law, including Article 340.
  • Performance or contract ending. Money is not always the only remedy. Depending on the obligation and circumstances, a business may ask for performance or seek to end the contract and address the financial consequences.

How to pursue a claim

  1. Secure the record. Collect the signed contract, amendments, correspondence, delivery notes, invoices, payment records and evidence of loss. Preserve original electronic messages and a clear timeline.
  2. Check the contract’s procedure. Look for notice requirements, a chance to remedy, negotiation or mediation steps, governing law and the chosen court or arbitration forum.
  3. Calculate the claim. Separate unpaid amounts from additional costs and alleged lost profit. Show how each figure was calculated and which document supports it.
  4. Send an appropriate notice or demand. State the obligation, the alleged breach, the action requested and the basis for the sum claimed. Have the wording reviewed where termination or substantial loss is involved.
  5. Consider settlement, then file in the correct forum. A negotiated solution may preserve a trading relationship. If it fails, the next step may be an onshore civil or commercial claim, or arbitration where a valid agreement requires it. The process may include pleadings, evidence, an expert assessment and opportunities to challenge a decision.

Timeline: There is no reliable single number of weeks for every breach of contract in the UAE dispute. Notice provisions, forum, service on the other party, expert work and any appeal can affect the duration. Seek advice promptly so that contractual deadlines and any applicable legal time limit are checked.

Related reading and internal link placement

Place links naturally where a reader needs the next step: commercial dispute resolution in the process section, recovering unpaid invoices in the UAE beside payment claims, and a verified commercial dispute case study near the practical example. Use actual published pages and check that any case study has permission to be shared.

Need to assess a contract claim?

A useful first review starts with the agreement, a one-page timeline and a loss calculation. Ask a UAE commercial disputes lawyer to check the claim, the correct forum and the evidence before terminating the contract or starting proceedings. Call or WhatsApp your firm through its verified contact page to arrange a consultation. You can also invite readers to comment with a general question or subscribe for updates; avoid requesting confidential contract details in public comments.

Conclusion

A breach of contract in the UAE can support a claim for unpaid sums, proven losses and, in appropriate cases, lost profit or agreed compensation. The strongest claim explains each amount, links it to the breach and follows the contract’s procedure. Start with the documents and a careful calculation before choosing between settlement and formal action.

FAQ’s

1. Can I claim lost profits for a breach of contract in the UAE?

Potentially, but the claim needs a sound legal basis and convincing evidence connecting the breach to the profit lost. Past trading records, confirmed orders and realistic cost calculations are more useful than an unsupported forecast.

2. Is a contractual pnalty always payable in full?

3. Can I cancel the contract as soon as the other party is late?

Do not assume so. Check the deadline, notice and remedy terms, the seriousness of the breach and the applicable law before ending the agreement. An unjustified termination can create a new dispute.

4. Do I have to go to court?

Not always. Negotiation may resolve the matter, while an arbitration agreement may direct it to a tribunal. The agreed dispute clause and applicable procedural rules determine the route.

5. Can an overseas owner bring a UAE claim?

First identify the actual contracting party, the authorised representative, the dispute forum and the documents needed for that forum.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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