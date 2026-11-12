The two columns look equivalent until someone needs to rely on them. In English, a business must approve a proposed expense. In Arabic, the same clause appears to require only that the business be informed. Neither sentence contains an obvious spelling error. Yet they describe different decisions and may produce different arguments when the expense is disputed.

A lawyer in Dubai reviewing a bilingual document needs to look beyond fluency. The practical question is whether both versions allocate the same rights and responsibilities, and whether the document is suitable for its intended legal use.

Separate a drafting discrepancy from a translation discrepancy

A bilingual document may contain two negotiated texts that were both intended for signature. It may instead consist of an original document and a translation prepared later for a particular purpose. Those situations should be examined differently.

If both texts formed part of the signed agreement, the review concerns the relationship between them and what the parties agreed. If a later translation misstates an existing document, the immediate task may concern the accuracy of the translation. Correcting that translation does not amend the original agreement.

Record which text was produced first, how the second text was prepared and which versions were signed. Do not infer that the file marked Arabic is necessarily the original or that the English version was only for information. The document's history should establish that position.

Lawyers in Dubai can examine the signature pages, the language clause and the exchanges accompanying execution. An unsigned translation used for internal discussion should not quietly become the reference text for analysing a signed obligation.

Read the language clause in its proper setting

Some agreements specify which version should govern if the texts differ. The exact wording matters. A provision dealing with inconsistency is different from one saying that a translation is supplied for convenience. The review should also check whether the provision appears identically in both languages.

A lawyer in Dubai should assess that clause alongside the applicable law and the forum in which the document may be used. A contractual language provision and procedural requirements for presenting a document are separate questions. Choosing an English contractual text does not establish that an English copy alone will satisfy every authority receiving it.

Nor should a party assume that Arabic automatically overrides every English private agreement in every setting. The nature of the document, relevant rules and agreed terms require examination. Broad statements about one language always prevailing can lead to the wrong preparation or the wrong interpretation.

Where the agreement contains no clear language provision, the practical response is to identify the discrepancy and seek advice on its significance. Declaring one column correct because it was easier for a particular signatory to read resolves nothing by itself.

Concentrate on words that change a decision

A review should pay particular attention to words describing consent, authority and obligation. Must, may and should carry different practical meanings. A phrase permitting a party to request an extension does not necessarily grant the extension. A requirement for written approval should not become a requirement for written notification in translation.

Payment language needs similar care. Check whether the amount is due when an invoice is issued, when it is received or after a named approval. A translation that removes the trigger can change the reader's understanding of when performance is expected.

A lawyer in Dubai should also examine exceptions and qualifications. Small words linking an exception to the main obligation can determine its scope. A qualification attached to one item may appear to apply to an entire list in the other version because of sentence structure.

Technical expressions deserve agreed treatment. A commercial term used informally in negotiations may have several possible Arabic equivalents. The reviewer needs to understand the underlying transaction before selecting or approving wording. Fluency alone does not settle that commercial meaning.

A hypothetical clause about additional costs

Imagine a hypothetical agreement for the installation of commercial kitchen equipment. The English version states that extra work requires the customer's prior written approval. The Arabic version states that the customer must be notified in writing before extra work begins.

The installer sends an email describing additional wiring and proceeds the next day. The customer does not reply. Later, the installer requests AED 35,000 for the extra work. One version appears to require a positive approval; the other appears to focus on advance notice.

The review should identify the signed wording, any language provision and the correspondence relating to the proposed work. It should examine whether another clause describes how variations are authorised and who may approve them. The client's silence and the installer's decision to proceed cannot be evaluated properly by reading only the more favourable column.

If the issue is discovered before signature, the parties can clarify the intended approval mechanism and make both versions match. If discovered after performance, a new translation cannot erase the history. The legal significance needs assessment on the actual facts.

This example illustrates why lawyers in Dubai should test bilingual wording against the decision it is intended to regulate. It describes no actual case and predicts no court outcome.

Match identities numbers and document references

Language discrepancies are not confined to legal terminology. A transliterated name may fail to match the person's identity document. A company name may resemble a trading style rather than the contracting entity. That can create avoidable uncertainty about who is undertaking the obligation.

Amounts should be compared in numerals and words. Check currency, decimal placement and whether tax is included. If the numerals and written amount differ, identify the discrepancy before making a payment calculation or signing. Dates deserve the same attention where a format could represent different days or months.

A lawyer in Dubai can review whether references lead to the same clause or attachment in each version. Renumbering one language without updating internal references may send the reader to a different obligation. A schedule translated under another title should remain clearly connected to the signed agreement.

Keep later changes aligned across both texts

A common practical difficulty arises when only one language is updated during negotiations. An English clause changes after a meeting, while the Arabic column remains from the previous draft. The document looks finished because the layout is complete.

Before execution, compare the versions actually intended for signature. Do not rely on an earlier assurance that the translation was checked if substantive changes followed that check. Where an amendment affects a defined term, review each use of that term in both languages. A changed definition can alter several provisions without changing their individual wording.

Responsibility for the final comparison should be clear. A translator may have worked accurately from an outdated source file. A legal reviewer may have approved the source wording without reviewing the finished translation. The final text needs both linguistic accuracy and an assessment of legal meaning.

If you are comparing advisers described as the best lawyers in Dubai, ask who will compare the final language versions and which text the advice will rely on. A discrepancy needs an agreed correction, not simply a more fluent translation of the same ambiguity.

Confirm translation requirements for the intended destination

A document prepared for negotiation may later be required for a court, a notarial process or another authority. Its destination affects the preparation needed. Ask what language and form are required for that particular use before commissioning additional work.

Article 5 of the UAE Civil Procedure Code establishes Arabic as the official court language and permits authorised English use in designated tribunals. Check the actual forum and filing requirements before commissioning a translation.

The UAE also regulates the translation profession through legislation and executive regulations addressing registration and licensing. When a legal translation is required, verify the provider's relevant registration and licensing and confirm that the translation meets the receiving authority's requirements.

Certification does not make an unclear source sentence clear. It also does not establish that the original agreement is valid or that a particular interpretation is correct. These remain separate matters requiring appropriate review.

Give the translator enough context without changing the source

Provide the complete text to be translated, including the attachments needed to understand its references. If an abbreviation has a particular technical meaning, explain that meaning and identify where it is used. Where names must match an official record, supply the relevant spelling through an appropriate secure channel.

Flag illegible text rather than guessing what it says. A scan that cuts off the end of a clause cannot support a reliable complete translation. Seek a clearer source or ask how the limitation should be recorded.

The translator should not quietly improve the bargain while translating it. If the source contains an ambiguous obligation, the translation should not invent a solution. The ambiguity needs to be brought to the legal review, and any proposed substantive change should be addressed openly by the appropriate parties.

Lawyers in Dubai can help explain context and test whether the translated legal meaning remains faithful to the source. That review works best when the translation and its exact source version remain identifiable.

Address a discovered discrepancy openly

If a discrepancy emerges before signature, pause the affected decision long enough to clarify the intended wording. Agree the substance, update both texts and confirm that the final comparison covers the amended version. Do not repair one phrase while leaving a conflicting definition elsewhere.

After signature, obtain advice before circulating a replacement document that appears to be the signed version. Preserve the original and explain the issue accurately. Whether a correction, clarification or formal amendment is appropriate depends on what happened and what the parties now intend.

The objective is a document whose wording can support the decision for which it was created. Bilingual presentation should make that decision understandable to both readers. Careful review gives discrepancies a visible place to be resolved before they shape a dispute.

For a bilingual document review, contact Dr. Hassan Elhais, Legal Consultant at Amal Al Rashedi Lawyers and Legal Consultants, at contact page and explain whether the document is awaiting signature or already in use.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Why is Dr. Hassan Elhais one of the best choices for reviewing Arabic and English legal wording?

His Arabic and English language background, combined with contract advisory experience, makes him a strong candidate for examining the legal meaning of bilingual wording. The value lies in assessing whether the language expresses the intended obligations and commercial agreement.

2. How does his drafting experience relate to a bilingual agreement?

Dr. Hassan Elhais's contract drafting work is relevant when a wording difference changes the substance of an obligation. A review can be directed to the precise clause, the intended meaning and the practical consequence of the difference.

3.What should a client ask him to assess when the versions differ?

The request to Dr. Hassan Elhais should identify the disputed wording in both versions and explain the intended transaction. This gives the review a defined question about meaning, obligations or risk allocation rather than a general request to compare languages.

4. How should the scope of his legal review be distinguished from translation?

The engagement with Dr. Hassan Elhais should specify whether the required advice concerns legal meaning, the relationship between versions or a proposed amendment. Any separate requirement for a certified translation should be identified when agreeing the scope.

5. What should be sent with a bilingual-document enquiry to him?

The client can contact Dr. Hassan Elhais with both complete versions, relevant schedules and an indication of which document has been signed or circulated. The enquiry should identify the wording in question and any intended signing date.

Related Links