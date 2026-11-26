A business dispute often becomes urgent when one owner loses access to accounts, a payment appears unexplained or an important decision stalls. The immediate question is what needs protecting: the company's money, an individual entitlement or the ability to keep trading. Those concerns may require different claims and different decision makers.

Working with a lawyer in Dubai should begin with a clear account of the business structure, the alleged conduct and the result sought. Restoring information access, recovering an unauthorised payment and arranging a partner's departure are distinct objectives. Identifying the priority helps avoid proceedings that leave the central commercial problem unresolved.

Identify the company and the claimant

Collect the trade licence, current registration extract, memorandum of association and ownership register. Establish whether the business is a limited liability company, another commercial company, a civil company or a contractual venture. Check where it is registered and which entity entered the disputed transaction.

Federal Decree Law No 32 of 2021 governs commercial companies within its scope. The Ministry of Economy and Tourism lists Federal Decree Law No 20 of 2025 among its amendments. Current documents and current legislation should therefore be checked together.

A registered company has its own legal personality. Money lost by that company should not automatically be presented as money personally owed to an owner. Identify who suffered the loss, who can bring the claim and who may authorise company proceedings. The Civil Procedure Code requires a legally recognised interest in an application.

Clarify whether the adviser represents the company, one partner or several partners. Shared instructions may become inappropriate when those interests diverge.

Check the governing documents and dates

Read the memorandum alongside shareholder agreements, management appointments, loan documents and later resolutions. Map the disputed act against the relevant provision: spending authority, voting requirements, profit allocation, transfer restrictions or an exit mechanism. A side agreement should be assessed for its legal effect rather than assumed to override registered documents or mandatory rules.

Free zone status needs specific attention. The Commercial Companies Law excludes matters specially regulated by the relevant free zone legislation. Financial free zones have distinct frameworks, so mainland company rules should not be applied uniformly.

Contractual issues also require a timeline. Federal Decree Law No 25 of 2025 introduced the Civil Transactions Law effective from 1 June 2026. Article 4 generally excludes retrospective application to earlier facts and acts unless otherwise provided. It also preserves special provisions against inconsistent later general provisions unless expressly changed. Record the agreement date, disputed decision and resulting loss separately.

Request precise financial information

An information request should identify the documents needed to answer a specific question. For a disputed supplier payment, request the invoice, contract, approval, bank entry and accounting treatment. For withheld profits, request the relevant accounts, distribution proposal and resolution.

Article 26 requires company accounting records that show its financial position. For an LLC, Article 100 allows partners to inspect meeting minutes, the balance sheet, profit and loss account and annual report. These provisions support a focused request, but should not be treated as unrestricted authority to enter every system or obtain every employee's communications.

Record what was requested, when it was delivered and what remains missing. Ask an accountant to distinguish an unexplained entry from a proven loss. A related party payment may need investigation without justifying an immediate accusation of fraud.

Keep operational needs visible while records are reviewed. List payroll, rent, supplier commitments and renewal dates, then identify who currently has authority to approve each payment. A documented interim arrangement can help prevent an ownership dispute from creating avoidable business losses.

Separate management authority from ownership

Review the manager's appointment and any restrictions on signing or spending powers. Ownership alone does not establish authority to operate the company's bank account. Conversely, an owner who is not the manager may still have statutory and contractual rights requiring protection.

Article 22 imposes duties on those authorised to manage companies. LLC manager liability under Article 84 includes fraudulent conduct, improper exercise of powers, relevant violations and gross error. Article 86 addresses competing activities without the required consent. Evidence should connect the alleged breach with the loss claimed.

A lawyer in Dubai can assess whether the appropriate step is a properly convened meeting, a liability claim or an application concerning management. Removing a manager does not itself transfer that person's ownership interest. Article 85 provides routes for managerial dismissal, including court dismissal where legitimate cause is established.

Define the money and exit issues

Separate salary, expense reimbursement, repayment of a partner loan and profit distributions. They arise from different arrangements and should have separate supporting calculations. A balance in the company account does not establish that the whole amount is distributable profit.

For an exit, compare the proposed price with the agreed valuation method. Identify the valuation date, debt, cash, unpaid partner loans and disputed transactions. Agree who supplies information and how disagreements about assumptions will be resolved before instructing a valuer.

LLC transfers are subject to formal requirements, registration and relevant rights of other partners. Articles 79 and 80 should be checked before treating a signed private sale agreement as completing the transfer. A settlement should also address guarantees, management resignation, records, payment security and required approvals.

Deadlock does not automatically dissolve a company. Establish which decisions are blocked and examine the contractual mechanism and applicable dissolution provisions before selecting that remedy.

Compare the cost of continued disagreement with realistic exit terms. An attractive headline price may offer little protection if payment is unsecured or completion depends on an approval nobody has obtained. Address those dependencies expressly in the proposed settlement.

The DIFC Courts reported 117 Court of First Instance Civil and Commercial Division claims with an aggregate value of AED 2.6 billion in 2025. These cover a wider range of disputes than partnership claims and do not represent recoveries. They also do not establish jurisdiction for a particular company disagreement.

Choose a forum and preserve useful evidence

Negotiation may produce an agreed payment, revised management arrangements or a buyout. Prepare a proposal with clear obligations, dates and consequences if completion fails. Check any required negotiation steps before commencing formal proceedings.

Where the federal Arbitration Law applies, the arbitration agreement must satisfy writing and authority requirements. Its scope and parties matter. An effective arbitration objection before substantive submissions can prevent a covered dispute proceeding in court, subject to the statutory conditions. Do not assume that every company, manager or related business signed the same clause.

Preserve original emails, message exports, bank records and accounting files with their dates and context. The Evidence Law recognises electronic evidence, including correspondence, subject to its rules of proof. Keep a chronology linking each allegation to a document and amount. Preserve records lawfully and avoid altering originals.

Plan for protection and enforcement

If there is evidence of threatened asset disposal, obtain advice promptly on suitable interim relief. Precautionary attachment has legal conditions; a disagreement alone does not establish entitlement. Court and tribunal powers also depend on the applicable proceedings.

Consider enforcement while shaping the claim. Identify the correct debtor, available assets and whether the proposed remedy can be implemented. Federal arbitration awards require court confirmation for enforcement under the applicable statutory process. Ask a lawyer in Dubai to explain the next procedural step, its evidence needs and the practical route from decision to recovery.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Can a partner withdraw company money to protect a claim?

A claimed entitlement does not itself authorise a withdrawal. Check the payment basis and approval requirements. Preserve the supporting evidence and consider a lawful payment demand or protective application instead of creating another disputed transaction.

2. Must an excluded partner sell their interest?

Exclusion from management or information does not by itself create an obligation to sell. Review the ownership documents, any enforceable exit mechanism and available remedies. Distinguish restoring participation from negotiating a departure.

3. What should the first legal meeting cover?

Bring the company documents, relevant agreements, financial records and a dated chronology. Explain the urgent risk and preferred outcome. Identify existing proceedings, notices and deadlines so that the adviser can prioritise action and assess who should bring it.

4. What should an interim business arrangement address?

Identify essential payments, approval limits, access to records and who can make operational decisions while the dispute is reviewed. Record the arrangement, its duration and how concerns will be raised. Ask how it interacts with existing authority documents and the parties’ disputed rights.

5. What information helps assess a proposed partner buyout?

Collect the ownership documents, agreed valuation provisions, current accounts, debt and cash information, partner loan records and any disputed transactions. Identify guarantees, required approvals and payment security. Assess the price together with the steps needed to complete the exit.