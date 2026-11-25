To obtain a CIF license, a Cyprus-based company must first be incorporated, then submit an application package to CySEC. This package includes legal documents, information on directors and shareholders, organizational structures, clean criminal records, and detailed company procedures, including AML protocols. The process involves 2-3 months of application preparation, followed by CySEC’s review, which may require additional information. If approved, a conditional license is granted, requiring the firm to meet specific conditions like securing office space, hiring employees, and establishing operational infrastructure.