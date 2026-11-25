How did Kyriacos find himself at TRAction?

Previously, Kyriacos worked as a Business Intelligence Analyst Team Leader and as an Implementation Engineer across the e-gaming and fintech sectors. These roles provided him with valuable knowledge and a strong understanding of how important data is to clients.

Kyriacos explains “Most importantly, these roles taught me how easily client trust can be lost when mistakes are made. As a result, I have developed a strong appreciation for accuracy and attention to detail, as being correct is extremely important in our line of work.”

Kyriacos’ responsibilities in his role…

As an Onboarding Officer with TRAction, Kyriacos is responsible for helping clients understand what information and documentation they need to provide to ensure that submissions are completed correctly and in compliance with regulatory requirements.

Kyriacos describes his role as “Helping prevent potential issues from arising in the future. We are available to answer any questions clients may have and provide any assistance clients need throughout the process.”

What are the most enjoyable aspects of Kyriacos’ role?

The aspect Kyriacos most enjoys is “Bringing together the client files and creating the logic needed to transform complex and unstructured data into a clear, organised, and meaningful process.”

If given the opportunity to go anywhere in the world, Kyriacos would…

Visit his dream destination Japan due to its unique and fascinating culture.

“I am very interested in how clean, organised, and respectful the country is, this is something that really stands out to me.”

Fun facts about Kyriacos and his hobbies

Outside the office Kyriacos has been part of the Cyprus Scouts Association for nearly 20 years! Which he describes as giving himself “a strong appreciation for the outdoors, as I have always enjoyed hiking and exploring nature.”

Kyriacos is also involved in amateur theatre! He explains, “It’s something that many people may not know about me. I took part in several productions, and, somewhat amusingly, my face has ended up plastered across promotional material for multiple plays!”

Favourite quote or advice?

“The journey of 100 miles begins with a single step. Keep moving in a pace you feel comfortable with and is sustainable so you don’t burn out. But. Always. Keep. Moving. Forward. Or backwards if you find yourself in a dead end.”