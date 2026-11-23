A client deposits money with an investment firm. The firm places it in a bank account, where it earns interest. Can the firm keep that interest?

For Cyprus investment firms, CySEC’s Circular C801 makes the supervisory position clear: interest generated by client funds held with a bank cannot be retained as the firm’s own income. The circular follows a European Commission answer published through ESMA on 21 September 2026. [CySEC Circular C801, 29 September 2026, paragraphs 1–6.]

The issue deserves attention from boards, finance teams and compliance officers alike. Firms need to understand where interest goes, what their client agreements say and whether their systems can identify the amounts attributable to each client.

The change that existing client agreements may overlook

On 29 September 2026, CySEC withdrew Circular ΕΓ144-2009-07 with immediate effect. Firms can no longer rely on that guidance. [CySEC Circular C801, 29 September 2026, paragraphs 1–6.]

The 2009 circular had allowed a CIF to use interest on client bank accounts for its own benefit where the client had given prior express consent, supported by appropriate controls and records. [Withdrawn CySEC Circular ΕΓ144-2009-07, 29 September 2009 (unofficial English translation).] That explains why some firms may have longstanding contractual clauses allowing them to retain interest.

Those clauses now need attention. A firm should not assume that a signed agreement, or a client’s acceptance of its standard terms, permits it to continue the same practice. The previous supervisory basis for that approach has been expressly removed.

The practical review should cover existing clients as well as new onboarding documents. Changing a website statement will achieve little if the account agreement, ledger settings and actual bank transfers still follow the old approach.

What the underlying rule says

Article 16(9) of MiFID II requires investment firms holding client funds to protect clients’ rights and, except in the case of credit institutions, prevent the use of those funds for the firm’s own account. Section 17(9) of Cyprus Law 87(I)/2017 contains the corresponding requirement. [MiFID II, Article 16, particularly paragraphs 8–9, ESMA Interactive Single Rulebook.]

The Commission’s answer in ESMA Q&A 2785 interprets that protection as extending to the interest generated by client funds deposited with a bank. [ESMA Q&A 2785, European Commission answer published 21 September 2026.] A firm cannot treat the original deposit as protected client money while treating the return on that deposit as freely available revenue.

This is an interpretation of an existing safeguarding obligation, rather than legislation introducing a new future commencement date. The Q&A is not a court judgment or an amendment to MiFID II, but CySEC has expressly adopted it in its supervisory approach. [CySEC Circular C801, 29 September 2026, paragraphs 1–6.]

Nor does the Q&A establish a guaranteed interest rate for clients. Its subject is the firm’s retention of interest that actually accrues. It does not, by itself, answer every question about account selection or the commercial terms offered by a bank.

Pooled accounts need a workable allocation method

The operational challenge is often a pooled bank account holding money for many clients. The bank may credit one interest payment, while individual balances change every day.

Neither C801 nor Q&A 2785 sets out a detailed allocation formula. [CySEC Circular C801, 29 September 2026, paragraphs 1–6.] Firms therefore need a method they can explain, apply consistently and check against the bank’s calculations. Our practical recommendation is to start with the interest actually generated and the client balances that contributed to it.

For example, dividing a quarterly interest payment equally among all clients could produce an unfair result where one client held a substantial balance throughout the quarter and another deposited a small amount on the final day. A method based on daily balances may be more appropriate, depending on how the bank calculates interest. This is an illustration, not a formula prescribed by CySEC.

The review should also address different currencies, changing rates, withdrawals, closed accounts and rounding differences. Small or difficult-to-allocate amounts should not simply become firm revenue because processing them is inconvenient. Any proposed treatment needs a proper legal and operational basis.

Fees and accounting require separate attention

Firms should check whether interest is credited directly to a client account, transferred to an operating account or automatically recognised as revenue. The bank statement, general ledger and individual client records should tell a consistent story.

Where a firm currently retains the interest, our recommendation is to stop that treatment promptly and establish a controlled process for safeguarding and allocating the amounts while permanent changes are implemented. Finance and compliance should agree how pending amounts are recorded and reconciled, with appropriate accounting advice.

Fees need their own assessment. C801 does not provide a general approval to deduct administration costs from client interest. A newly labelled charge should not be assumed to solve a practice that, in substance, leaves the firm retaining the same interest. Any fee arrangement needs review against the applicable conduct rules, disclosure requirements and client agreement.

Commercial forecasts may also need updating where interest on client balances has formed a meaningful part of expected income. Management should understand the effect before approving budgets or distributions.

What about interest retained in previous years?

This is likely to be the most sensitive question for firms that relied on the 2009 circular.

C801 does not prescribe a universal repayment exercise, a historical cut-off date or a standard calculation for past amounts. [CySEC Circular C801, 29 September 2026, paragraphs 1–6.] It would therefore be premature to announce that every firm must repay all historic interest. Equally, the withdrawal of the old guidance should not be treated as an automatic assurance that every earlier arrangement is protected.

We recommend a separate, documented review of the periods involved, the contracts then in force, the consent records, the amounts retained and the legal rules applicable at the time. Reliance on the earlier circular is relevant to that assessment, but its significance must be considered in the circumstances of the particular firm.

Where the review identifies potential client liabilities, the firm should obtain advice on corrective payments, accounting treatment, client communications and any regulatory notification obligations. Preserving the underlying records now will make that assessment more reliable.

What management should be able to demonstrate

CySEC expects prompt review, documented assessment and effective measures. Senior management must oversee implementation. Compliance officers and internal and external auditors are expected to address the development in their reviews and relevant reports. CySEC may request evidence of compliance. [CySEC Circular C801, 29 September 2026, paragraphs 1–6.]

A useful management record would bring together the bank accounts reviewed, the interest flows identified, any contract changes, the allocation method and the people responsible for completing outstanding work. It should distinguish immediate corrections from the separate assessment of historic amounts.

We also recommend testing a sample of interest payments from the bank credit through to the individual client record. That is a practical way to check whether a revised policy works in the accounting system. Where the firm concludes that it does not retain client interest, the conclusion should be supported by evidence.

For CIFs, the immediate question is straightforward: can the firm explain where every interest payment on client funds goes, and show that its agreements, systems and controls support that treatment? That is a useful starting point for the review.

A.G. Paphitis & Co LLC