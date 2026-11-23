A foreign lender advances money to an overseas business, supported by a guarantee from a Cyprus company. Repayments stop. The borrower asks for more time, while the guarantor says that the loan was changed without its agreement.

Before demanding payment or issuing proceedings, the lender needs to establish what each party promised and where those promises can be enforced. Sometimes the loan and guarantee select different courts or are governed by different laws. The assets expected to meet repayment may belong to a company that never assumed liability for the debt.

This article addresses commercial loan disputes involving Cyprus borrowers, guarantors or assets. Consumer loans and guarantees given by individuals can carry additional protections.

Establishing the debt

Start with the signed agreement, but read it alongside the lending history. Drawdown records show what was actually advanced; repayment statements and correspondence may reveal extensions, revised interest terms or payments that have not been credited.

For each part of the claim, whether principal, interest or charges, the lender needs to show a contractual entitlement permitted by the governing law. An account statement helps prove the calculation, but does not settle whether every entry is recoverable.

A missed instalment may justify a claim for that instalment without making the entire balance immediately payable. To call in the whole loan, the lender may need to serve a default notice, allow time to remedy the breach and exercise a contractual right to accelerate repayment. The notice provisions matter, including the address, method of delivery and date on which notice takes effect.

Following an assignment, merger or agency arrangement, the identity of the creditor deserves particular attention. The claimant must prove its right to enforce. The borrower can challenge that entitlement even where it accepts that money remains outstanding.

Where should proceedings be brought?

A Cyprus company’s involvement does not give the Cyprus courts jurisdiction over everyone connected with the loan.

Court-selection and arbitration clauses are often the first place to look. Whether they select Cyprus courts, foreign courts or arbitration, their validity, scope and the parties they bind need to be examined. A clause choosing Cyprus law does not, by itself, require proceedings to be brought here.

Where EU jurisdiction rules apply, the defendant’s domicile is an important starting point. A valid court-selection agreement or the rules governing contractual claims may provide another basis for jurisdiction. For defendants outside the EU, Cyprus domestic rules may apply, subject to relevant European provisions and international instruments.

Read the guarantee separately. Guaranteeing the debt does not, in itself, bind the guarantor to the borrower’s jurisdiction clause. Joining a Cyprus guarantor to proceedings does not necessarily allow the lender to sue a foreign borrower here as well.

With an arbitration clause, the merits may have to go before a tribunal, although court assistance may still be available. Proceedings already underway abroad also need attention before a second action is filed.

For a borrower or guarantor who disputes Cyprus jurisdiction, advice is needed before defending the merits. There is a proper procedure for raising that objection. Participation without properly contesting jurisdiction can affect the right to object.

The law governing repayment

Even if the claim belongs before a Cyprus court, foreign law may govern the contract. A jurisdiction clause does not settle that question.

For contracts covered by the relevant EU rules, the parties’ effective choice of law will generally govern, subject to mandatory provisions and other recognised exceptions. Without an effective choice, the governing law is determined through the applicable conflict-of-laws rules.

Different laws may govern the loan and the guarantee. For security over Cyprus assets, local requirements can also affect its creation, registration and enforcement.

Relying on foreign law in Cyprus proceedings ordinarily means pleading and proving it, usually through qualified expert evidence. Arrangements for that evidence should begin while preparing the claim or defence. The evidence may be needed to interpret a repayment clause, establish the effect of a restructuring or prove that a successor lender acquired the debt.

What can be claimed from the guarantor?

Some guarantees cover a single advance; others extend to a continuing series of transactions. The wording may impose a monetary ceiling or deal separately with interest and enforcement expenses. It defines what the guarantor has undertaken, including any requirement for a demand, which must be followed.

Where Cyprus law governs, the starting rule is that the guarantor’s liability is coextensive with the borrower’s unless the contract provides otherwise. The lender must still establish the default and satisfy the guarantee’s conditions.

Whether the borrower has to be sued first depends on the wording and governing law; it is not a universal requirement. Equally, sending a demand does not by itself establish the guarantor’s liability. Enforceability depends on the undertaking and the law governing it. An independent indemnity may create obligations different from those under a guarantee, even when both appear in the same document.

If the loan has been restructured, examine what changed. Under Cyprus law, varying the loan, entering a binding agreement to grant more time, or releasing the borrower or security may affect the guarantor’s liability. Mere delay in suing is different from an agreement to extend repayment. Advance consents in the guarantee must be read against the particular change; general wording does not resolve every defence.

With a corporate guarantee, check both execution and the signatory’s authority. An individual guarantor may have additional statutory or consumer protections where the relevant conditions are satisfied.

Preparing proceedings and checking time limits

Alongside the executed agreements and amendments, collect the evidence of advances and repayments and every demand with proof of delivery. Depending on the transaction, assignment documents, corporate approvals and security records may be just as important.

Correspondence can make a dispute appear wider than it is. The borrower may accept the original advance but contest default interest or acceleration. A guarantor may accept the signature while arguing that later changes fall outside the undertaking. Those issues should be identified before the pleadings are prepared.

Before filing, address the pre-action requirements. Service abroad also needs preparation: establish the permitted route, whether court permission is needed and what must be translated. Emailing the claim to an address used during negotiations is not necessarily valid service.

Do not assume that the same limitation period applies to the loan, guarantee and security; each needs to be checked separately. Where Cyprus limitation law applies, the ordinary contractual period is generally six years from accrual, subject to exceptions and rules affecting the calculation. A special rule applies to loans that specify neither a repayment date nor a requirement for prior notice before repayment becomes due. For those loans, limitation generally does not begin before a written demand is served, subject to the separate provisions concerning mortgage or pledge security.

Instalments and acceleration can affect when a claim arises. In a cross-border dispute, the law governing the contract may also govern limitation, so the Cyprus period should not be assumed to apply. Negotiations alone should not be relied upon to preserve a claim.

Once proceedings are filed, preparation of the evidence and determination of the disputed issues follow the court’s directions. Settlement discussions can continue without suspending procedural deadlines.

Preserving assets

News that property is being transferred may call for urgent advice. Non-payment, even of a substantial debt, is insufficient on its own to obtain a freezing order.

To obtain relief, the lender must satisfy the court that there is a serious question to be tried, a probability of entitlement to relief and a risk that full justice will be difficult or impossible later without intervention. A freezing application also requires solid evidence of a real risk of dissipation that would frustrate enforcement. The order must be just and convenient in the circumstances.

Cyprus courts can grant interim relief in support of foreign litigation or arbitration when the statutory jurisdictional requirements and the conditions for relief are met. That power does not necessarily give the court jurisdiction to try the underlying loan dispute.

Applying without notice to the other side requires justification. It also brings a duty of full and frank disclosure of material facts, including those adverse to the application. The applicant will normally have to undertake to comply with any subsequent order for compensation for loss caused by the injunction. Freezing assets preserves the prospect of enforcement; it gives the lender neither ownership nor security over them.

Recovering payment

Before committing substantial sums to litigation, investigate the debtor’s assets. Winning the claim may achieve little if the borrower has no assets and there is no effective guarantee or security.

Be precise about corporate ownership. A debtor’s shares in a company are distinct from the property that the company itself owns. A judgment against a shareholder does not, merely because of that shareholding, permit enforcement against the company’s bank account.

For a judgment obtained abroad, recognition or registration may be needed before enforcement in Cyprus. Its country of origin, nature and the applicable rules determine the route. Arbitral awards follow a different procedure. Recognition proceedings generally do not reopen the merits, although specified grounds for resisting recognition or enforcement may be available.

What can actually be recovered also depends on existing security, creditor priorities and any insolvency. If the parties negotiate repayment terms, the settlement should address guarantees and security expressly. A release signed to conclude one part of the dispute can prejudice recovery elsewhere.