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ARTICLE · 11 NOVEMBER 2026

Bank Of Thailand Proposes Licensing Framework For THB Stablecoins

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The Bank of Thailand (BOT) published a consultation paper on October 19, 2026, setting out proposed regulations for THB stablecoin-related businesses under the Payment Systems Act B.E. 2560 (2017). A THB stablecoin is a form of tokenized money denominated in Thai baht at a 1:1 ratio and fully backed by reserve assets (i.e., bank deposits during the initial phase).

ThailandFinance and Banking
Athistha (Nop) Chitranukroh
Athistha (Nop) Chitranukroh
Kulphassorn Sosakulwattan
Kulphassorn Sosakulwattan
Karnravee Jitvilai
Karnravee Jitvilai
Oranat Taechaubol
Oranat Taechaubol
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Thailand’s central bank has proposed a licensing framework for Thai baht-denominated stablecoins, with a public consultation period open until November 17, 2026.

The Bank of Thailand (BOT) published a consultation paper on October 19, 2026, setting out proposed regulations for THB stablecoin-related businesses under the Payment Systems Act B.E. 2560 (2017). A THB stablecoin is a form of tokenized money denominated in Thai baht at a 1:1 ratio and fully backed by reserve assets (i.e., bank deposits during the initial phase). Under the proposal, issuers (businesses acting as THB stablecoin issuers) and wallet providers (businesses providing THB stablecoin wallets and related services) would need to obtain a license before commencing operations.

The BOT views THB stablecoins as one potential form of tokenized money that could support payments based on distributed ledger technology (DLT) and interactions with tokenized assets, intended to operate alongside Thailand’s existing payment infrastructure, including PromptPay.

Two-Tier Licensing Structure and Selection Criteria

The proposed framework adopts a two-tier licensing model that distinguishes between issuers and wallet providers. Issuers would be responsible for issuing (minting) and redeeming THB stablecoins, managing the reserve assets backing the stablecoins, and maintaining the 1:1 peg. Wallet providers would interface directly with end users, providing custody, transfer, payment acceptance, and THB stablecoin buy/sell and conversion services. This separation is intended to support an open-loop ecosystem in which multiple wallet providers can offer services involving THB stablecoins issued by licensed issuers while ensuring that key risks are allocated to the most appropriate regulated entity.

The number of issuer licenses would be limited, with the BOT making the initial selection of applicants and then proposing successful candidates to the Ministry of Finance for licensing.

Applicants for issuer licenses would be assessed against the following criteria:

  • Demonstrate how the applicant’s proposed business model would generate tangible benefits for the payment system, including through programmability, 24/7 settlement, or atomic settlement, as well as the ability to scale through interoperability, commercial partnerships, and a sustainable business plan.
  • Demonstrate sufficient financial resources, including support from any parent company or major shareholders, to fund infrastructure investment and sustain operations for at least six months without revenue. Applicants must also have reliable funding sources and must not possess prohibited characteristics or have a significant history of legal offenses, including matters involving fraud or corruption.
  • Have at least one director and a chief IT officer with DLT and financial or payment experience, at least one Thai director based in Thailand with decision-making authority, and a chief IT officer working full-time in Thailand.
  • Maintain adequate and effective arrangements for managing liquidity, operational, and cybersecurity risks (including business continuity planning), IT security (at least equivalent to BOT standards), consumer protection, and an orderly exit plan.

Applications for wallet provider licenses would be accepted through licensing rounds conducted by the BOT, with no cap on the number of licenses issued. Applicants for wallet provider licenses would be assessed against the following criteria:

  • Demonstrate a clear value proposition for end users and plans to collaborate with at least one licensed issuer to develop and deliver value-added THB stablecoin services.
  • Have adequate measures to safeguard customer assets, ensure secure custody arrangements, and provide effective mechanisms for handling complaints, remediation, and customer support.
  • Maintain anti-money laundering and counter-financing of terrorism (AML/CFT) compliance frameworks, such as know-your-customer (KYC), know-your-merchant (KYM), and customer due diligence (CDD) procedures; user identity verification before wallet access; risk-based customer profiling; and effective transaction monitoring capabilities, including real-time on-chain analytics to detect suspicious transactions and the use of mixing services.
  • Maintain systems that are stable, resilient, and capable of supporting continuous operations, with controls tailored to DLT-based services, including wallet administration, private key management, cybersecurity, and operational resilience.

Key Ongoing Regulatory Obligations

Issuers will be subject to the following regulatory oversight:

  • Reserves: Issuers must maintain 100% reserve backing in bank deposits diversified across multiple banks (high-quality liquid assets such as short-term government bonds may be permitted in the future, subject to legislative amendment), provide 1:1 redemption within one business day, and conduct liquidity stress testing.
  • No interest or yield: No interest, returns, or holding-based incentives may be offered to stablecoin holders.
  • Segregation and transparency: Issuers must maintain segregated reserves, make daily public disclosures of reserves and coins issued, and undergo annual external audits.
  • AML/CFT: Transfers must be restricted to KYC-verified wallets, and issuers must maintain the power to freeze, seize, or burn misused stablecoins.
  • Risk management and stress testing: Issuers must conduct stress tests to assess key risks, particularly liquidity risk, and comply with the BOT’s requirements on corporate governance, risk management, consumer protection, and financial stability.

Wallet providers will be subject to the following regulatory oversight:

  • Asset segregation: Customer stablecoins must be segregated and may not be used for other purposes.
  • Consumer protection: Wallet providers must maintain central complaint-handling processes and retain transaction records.
  • AML/CFT: Wallet providers must implement e-money-equivalent KYC, KYM, and CDD measures, prohibit transfers to unverified wallets, comply with BOT antifraud requirements, and restrict dealings with unregulated foreign digital asset exchanges.
  • Supervision: The supervisory framework for wallet providers will be broadly aligned with that applicable to the BOT’s requirements on corporate governance, risk management, consumer protection, and financial stability.

Impact

The proposed THB stablecoin licensing framework will have various implications for different stakeholders:

  • Banks could potentially act as reserve custodians and, potentially, as wallet providers via existing digital banking channels (e.g., mobile banking apps). Large-scale stablecoin redemptions could also create liquidity management challenges for participating banks.
  • Digital asset and fintech companies could be well positioned to become wallet providers, particularly if they have existing DLT capabilities. However, significant investment may be required to meet the framework’s regulatory requirements.
  • Prospectiveissuers would face high barriers to entry, including stringent eligibility requirements relating to financial strength, DLT and payments expertise, local management presence, and comprehensive risk management. Eligibility is therefore likely to be limited to well-capitalized and established players.
  • Businesses using THB stablecoins would gain access to a new regulated payment instrument designed to support DLT-based transactions and interactions with tokenized assets. The framework may enable new payment and settlement use cases, improved operational efficiency, and reduced friction in certain transaction flows, potentially including certain cross-border payments.

Next Steps

Interested parties should submit comments by November 17, 2026, and prospective applicants should also take the following steps:

  • Assess licensing readiness against the selection criteria, particularly regarding DLT expertise, AML/CFT systems, financial strength, and local management requirements.
  • Conduct a gap analysis against the proposed standards, many of which exceed current e-money requirements.
  • Explore partnerships, as the BOT’s proposed framework aims to create an ecosystem based on participation and collaboration between issuers and wallet providers.

The proposed framework reflects the BOT’s preference for a tightly controlled issuance layer combined with a competitive distribution layer. By limiting the number of issuers while allowing multiple wallet providers, the BOT appears to be seeking to balance financial stability concerns with innovation and market competition.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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