ARTICLE · 09 NOVEMBER 2026
Thailand To Pause And Overhaul Money Changer Licensing
Tilleke & Gibbins
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The Bank of Thailand is implementing significant changes to its regulatory framework for authorized money changer businesses, introducing a temporary suspension of new applications throughout 2027. Businesses seeking licensure face a critical decision: apply under current criteria during the December 2026 window or wait until March 2028 to submit applications under forthcoming stricter requirements designed to combat financial fraud and illicit fund handling.
On November 5, 2026, the Bank of Thailand (BOT) published an announcement on its website stating that it is preparing to strengthen the regulatory framework for authorized money changer businesses. The aim is to prevent these businesses from being used as a channel for illegal activities or for handling illicit funds, and to reduce the financial system’s exposure to fraud risks.
As a result, the adjusted timeline for submission of authorized money changer applications will be as follows:
- December 1–30, 2026: Final window for submitting new applications under the existing criteria.
- 2027: The BOT will temporarily suspend acceptance of new applications.
- March 2028 onward: The BOT is expected to resume accepting new applications under new criteria.
Clients wishing to apply for a license under the existing criteria must submit their applications to the BOT between December 1 and 30, 2026. Those who opt to apply later will be subject to the new licensing criteria. However, such new applications can only be submitted to the BOT from March 2028 onward.
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