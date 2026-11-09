Thailand Moves To Regulate Buy Now, Pay Later Lending On Major Digital Platforms

Thailand’s Ministry of Finance (MOF) and the Bank of Thailand (BOT) launched a public consultation on October 16, 2026, on a proposed regulatory framework for buy now, pay later (BNPL) personal loan services offered through major digital platforms. The consultation period closes on November 15, 2026.

The proposal is aimed at bringing platform-based BNPL services under the BOT’s oversight and comprises two draft MOF notifications: one replacing the existing MOF notification governing personal loans under supervision, and one prescribing the criteria, procedures, and conditions for conducting BNPL business.

Scope of the Proposed BNPL Regime

Under the proposed regime, BNPL lending generally refers to personal loans granted to individuals to finance the purchase of goods or services through a qualifying digital platform service. Business operators must use digital technology in their provision of the lending services, including in assessing borrowers’ ability or willingness to repay, disbursing funds, collecting repayments, and disclosing relevant information.

The proposed framework introduces a specific licensing requirement for BNPL services provided through digital platforms that meet the proposed definition of “digital platform services that are significant to the public at large.”

A digital platform service is “significant to the public at large” if it either:

Generates an annual transaction value from services provided in Thailand exceeding THB 100 million (approx. USD 2.96 million); or

Has an average monthly user base in Thailand exceeding 5% of Thailand’s total population.

The definition also covers digital platform services provided by the same legal entity as the provider of a qualifying digital marketplace platform, or by another legal entity within the same business group as the provider. Once a digital platform service is classified as significant to the public at large, it retains that classification even if it subsequently ceases to meet the prescribed criteria. Digital platform services whose primary purpose is to facilitate business-to-business transactions are excluded from the scope of the proposed framework.

Licensing and Regulatory Requirements

The proposed framework primarily regulates BNPL credit providers rather than merchants selling through digital platforms. It introduces the following key requirements:

Licensing assessment: Applicants must demonstrate a prototype product and service (minimum viable product or “MVP”) reflecting their proposed BNPL business model. The BOT will assess the MVP based on the applicant’s debtor risk assessment, service delivery, consumer protection measures, and IT governance.

Applicants must demonstrate a prototype product and service (minimum viable product or “MVP”) reflecting their proposed BNPL business model. The BOT will assess the MVP based on the applicant’s debtor risk assessment, service delivery, consumer protection measures, and IT governance. Entity, capital, and governance: Nonbank operators must be incorporated as limited or public limited companies, have paid-up registered capital of at least THB 50 million, and have shareholders’ equity of no less than their paid-up registered capital. Shareholders, directors, and persons with management authority must also meet the prescribed fit and proper requirements.

Nonbank operators must be incorporated as limited or public limited companies, have paid-up registered capital of at least THB 50 million, and have shareholders’ equity of no less than their paid-up registered capital. Shareholders, directors, and persons with management authority must also meet the prescribed fit and proper requirements. Credit bureau: Operators must become members of the National Credit Bureau (NCB) and submit required credit information.

Operators must become members of the National Credit Bureau (NCB) and submit required credit information. Borrower eligibility and credit limits: BNPL credit may only be granted to individuals aged 20 or older with sufficient repayment capacity. The aggregate credit limit is capped at THB 20,000 (approx. USD 590) per borrower across providers within the same business group, with a maximum repayment period of six months per transaction.

BNPL credit may only be granted to individuals aged 20 or older with sufficient repayment capacity. The aggregate credit limit is capped at THB 20,000 (approx. USD 590) per borrower across providers within the same business group, with a maximum repayment period of six months per transaction. Interest, fees, and charges: Interest, default interest, penalties, service fees, and other charges are generally capped at 15% per year on an effective rate basis, including charges imposed by business partners and price increases attributable to installment payments. No prepayment fees may be charged. Debt collection expenses may be charged in accordance with applicable requirements.

Interest, default interest, penalties, service fees, and other charges are generally capped at 15% per year on an effective rate basis, including charges imposed by business partners and price increases attributable to installment payments. No prepayment fees may be charged. Debt collection expenses may be charged in accordance with applicable requirements. Use restrictions: BNPL credit must not be used to finance goods or services that are unlawful or contrary to good morals, or goods that are readily convertible into cash. Operators must prevent credit limits from being withdrawn, converted into cash or e-money, or transferred for nonpurchase purposes, and must also prevent direct or indirect repayment using credit cards or other credit products.

BNPL credit must not be used to finance goods or services that are unlawful or contrary to good morals, or goods that are readily convertible into cash. Operators must prevent credit limits from being withdrawn, converted into cash or e-money, or transferred for nonpurchase purposes, and must also prevent direct or indirect repayment using credit cards or other credit products. Consumer protection and disclosure: Operators must clearly disclose all costs and repayment obligations, provide digital repayment schedules, and ensure consumers can access their outstanding BNPL information. Debt collection must comply with the BOT’s market-conduct and responsible-lending requirements. Operators must not restrict platform access or reduce platform-related benefits solely as a debt collection measure.

Operators must clearly disclose all costs and repayment obligations, provide digital repayment schedules, and ensure consumers can access their outstanding BNPL information. Debt collection must comply with the BOT’s market-conduct and responsible-lending requirements. Operators must not restrict platform access or reduce platform-related benefits solely as a debt collection measure. BNPL-specific safeguards: Full payment must be presented as the default option. Consumers must receive warnings about outstanding and upcoming repayments and must actively opt into BNPL after receiving relevant debt information. Advertising and interface designs that encourage excessive borrowing or exert undue pressure to use BNPL are prohibited.

The proposed framework also adapts certain traditional personal loan requirements—including those on income verification, credit limits, and centralized data verification—to the BNPL model, alongside tailored conduct, consumer protection, and reporting requirements.

Transitional Provisions

The proposed framework includes the following transitional arrangements:

Existing licensed personal loan providers: Nonbank personal loan operators already holding a license for personal loans under supervision will be deemed licensed under the new framework. Those already conducting BNPL business must notify the BOT within 60 days of the BOT notification’s effective date.

Nonbank personal loan operators already holding a license for personal loans under supervision will be deemed licensed under the new framework. Those already conducting BNPL business must notify the BOT within 60 days of the BOT notification’s effective date. Existing unlicensed operators: BNPL operators without a personal loan under supervision license must apply for a license within 60 days of the MOF notification’s effective date. They may continue operating while awaiting the licensing decision.

BNPL operators without a personal loan under supervision license must apply for a license within 60 days of the MOF notification’s effective date. They may continue operating while awaiting the licensing decision. New BNPL business: Personal loan operators intending to commence BNPL business must notify the BOT at least 30 days in advance.

Personal loan operators intending to commence BNPL business must notify the BOT at least 30 days in advance. Platforms subsequently meeting the significance threshold: Where a platform only later becomes significant to the public at large, BNPL business conducted through it becomes subject to licensing 60 days after the platform first meets the relevant criteria.

Where a platform only later becomes significant to the public at large, BNPL business conducted through it becomes subject to licensing 60 days after the platform first meets the relevant criteria. Compliance deadlines: Business conduct requirements apply within 90 days of the BOT notification’s effective date, while NCB membership and credit reporting requirements apply within 270 days. For operators whose platforms subsequently meet the significance threshold, these periods run from the date their business first falls within the BNPL scope.

Next Steps

Businesses offering or planning to offer BNPL services through qualifying digital platforms in Thailand should assess whether their activities fall within the proposed scope, review their capital and operational readiness against the proposed requirements, and consider submitting comments before the public consultation period closes on November 15, 2026.