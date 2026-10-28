Thailand Releases Revised Draft Rules On Digital Channel Security

The Bank of Thailand (BOT) has released its revised draft Notification on Digital Channel Security for a second round of public consultation, open through November 6, 2026. Released on October 7, 2026, the draft would extend Thailand’s mobile banking security rules to more types of financial service providers and to internet banking, phase out SMS one-time passwords (OTPs), and require biometric checks for high-value transactions. The draft is expected to eventually replace the three existing 2025 Mobile Banking Security notifications.

Background

The BOT is seeking to update its security rules for digital banking after existing mobile banking security rules reduced “money-draining app” fraud and led fraudsters to shift to nonbank providers and internet banking. The BOT issued a first draft in July 2026 and has now revised it following public feedback.

Scope and Requirements

The draft broadens coverage by targeting both entities and channels:

Entities: In addition to financial institutions, specialized financial institutions (SFIs), and e-money providers, the draft would cover credit card providers, supervised personal loan providers, and supervised nanofinance providers.

In addition to financial institutions, specialized financial institutions (SFIs), and e-money providers, the draft would cover credit card providers, supervised personal loan providers, and supervised nanofinance providers. Channels: Requirements would apply to all digital channels, including both mobile applications and internet banking.

Key obligations under the draft include:

Stronger authentication. Rigorous identity verification at enrollment and device changes, with one account per service on one device, and multifactor authentication for high-risk transactions such as third-party transfers, cash withdrawals, credit drawdowns, and limit increases.

Rigorous identity verification at enrollment and device changes, with one account per service on one device, and multifactor authentication for high-risk transactions such as third-party transfers, cash withdrawals, credit drawdowns, and limit increases. No SMS or email OTPs. These must be replaced for key transactions with more secure methods, such as passkeys, tokens, or OTPs generated in a registered app.

These must be replaced for key transactions with more secure methods, such as passkeys, tokens, or OTPs generated in a registered app. Facial verification for high-value transactions. Mobile banking application providers must implement facial comparison technology with presentation attack detection (antispoofing) to verify that transactions are conducted by the users themselves. This requirement applies at minimum to (1) individual fund transfers of THB 50,000 (approximately USD 1,490) or more; (1) cumulative fund transfers reaching each THB 200,000 (approximately USD 5,960) threshold within a single day; and (3) increases in daily fund transfer limits of THB 50,000 or more, subject to limited exemptions.

Mobile banking application providers must implement facial comparison technology with presentation attack detection (antispoofing) to verify that transactions are conducted by the users themselves. This requirement applies at minimum to (1) individual fund transfers of THB 50,000 (approximately USD 1,490) or more; (1) cumulative fund transfers reaching each THB 200,000 (approximately USD 5,960) threshold within a single day; and (3) increases in daily fund transfer limits of THB 50,000 or more, subject to limited exemptions. Limits on hyperlinks. Links may not be sent by SMS or email, and may be shared on social media only where credentials or sensitive personal data is required, unless the customer specifically requests the link.

Links may not be sent by SMS or email, and may be shared on social media only where credentials or sensitive personal data is required, unless the customer specifically requests the link. App security and fraud monitoring. Detailed mobile app controls—including encryption, antitampering, blocking rooted devices and risky apps, and restrictions for vulnerable operating systems—plus monitoring for counterfeit apps and websites.

Implementation Timing and Exemptions

If implemented in its current form, the notification would take effect 30 days after publication in the Government Gazette, except for certain authentication requirements, which would take effect after 90 days. Providers unable to comply may apply to the BOT for a case-by-case exemption. Those that cannot comply with the schedule would need to submit an exemption application within seven days of the effective date.

Next Steps

Affected providers should assess their systems against the draft, consider submitting comments to the BOT by November 6, 2026, and, where compliance may be difficult, begin preparing for a possible exemption request.