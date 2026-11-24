Thailand’s Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has proposed new regulations governing stablecoin transactions conducted through digital asset business operators. The proposed rules aim to prevent money laundering, cybercrimes, and circumvention of international money transfer regulations while strengthening the SEC’s oversight of digital asset businesses.

The public hearing period for the draft regulations remains open until November 26, 2026, and the SEC is holding focus group meetings in parallel to gather stakeholder feedback.

Stablecoin Transfer Requirements

The draft would impose the following requirements on stablecoin transfers between wallets through licensed operators:

No third-party transfers: Both the originating and destination wallets must be owned by the same customer. Licensed operators must verify that the wallet ownership matches; transfers to third-party wallet holders would be prohibited.

Both the originating and destination wallets must be owned by the same customer. Licensed operators must verify that the wallet ownership matches; transfers to third-party wallet holders would be prohibited. Risk screening in addition to the SEC’s travel rule: Licensed operators must screen customers and transactions to verify that neither the originating nor the destination wallet is a mule account or otherwise associated with illegal-activity risks, and must monitor and track against relevant wallet watchlists. These requirements are in addition to the SEC’s recently adopted travel rule, effective February 27, 2027, which requires the transmission of identification and other relevant information about both the transferor and transferee alongside digital asset transfers exceeding THB 30,000.

Licensed operators must screen customers and transactions to verify that neither the originating nor the destination wallet is a mule account or otherwise associated with illegal-activity risks, and must monitor and track against relevant wallet watchlists. These requirements are in addition to the SEC’s recently adopted travel rule, effective February 27, 2027, which requires the transmission of identification and other relevant information about both the transferor and transferee alongside digital asset transfers exceeding THB 30,000. Daily transfer limits: Inbound and outbound transfers would each be capped at THB 5 million per person per day per operator. This cap aligns with the Bank of Thailand’s (BOT) foreign exchange control regulations. The SEC does not expect the rule to cause material disruption to trading activities, as more than 99% of investors’ stablecoin transfers fall below this threshold. In addition, certain stablecoin transfers (subject to conditions) would be exempt from the cap, including (1) transfers between accounts held by the same customer with SEC-licensed operators or BOT-authorized THB stablecoin operators, (2) transfers involving market makers (MMs) for stablecoin/THB trading pairs, and stablecoin transfers for the settlement of ICO subscriptions or refunds. The cap also does not apply to THB stablecoins, which the BOT is regulating separately.

Obligations for Digital Asset Exchanges, Brokers, and Dealers

Licensed digital asset exchanges would be required to publish the names of their MMs and the assets each supports, and to screen and monitor MMs to understand the origin of their assets and the purpose of their trading.

Digital asset brokers would face similar duties with respect to their liquidity providers (LPs) and source exchanges, including disclosure of LP names and conflicts of interest to customers and enhanced screening of both. Notable stipulations include a ban on using LPs for stablecoin/THB pairs and a requirement that LPs and source exchanges be based in jurisdictions applying FATF recommendations.

Digital asset brokers and dealers offering off-platform services would need to apply a minimum transaction value of THB 3 million and publish their trading prices. Digital asset brokers could not match customers off-platform, though they may still route customers to Thai or foreign exchanges.

Business Implications

The SEC’s draft stablecoin transaction rules are aimed at strengthening oversight of Thailand’s digital asset market. They place greater responsibility on operators to verify counterparties, monitor asset movements, and assess the sources and purposes of transactions involving MMs, LPs, and source exchanges.

The daily limits, the ban on third-party wallet transfers, and the off-platform requirements may have significant operational implications for operators and customers. Most measures would take effect 60 days after the announcement takes effect, with the enhanced SEC powers applying from the date the announcement specifies.

Operators should review their onboarding, monitoring, and disclosure procedures, and interested parties may wish to submit comments through the SEC’s website or the central legal consultation platform before November 26, 2026.