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ARTICLE · 06 NOVEMBER 2026

Digital Platforms And Thailand’s Draft Direct Sales And Direct Marketing Act Amendment

Tilleke & Gibbins
Tilleke & Gibbins
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Tilleke & Gibbins

Tilleke & Gibbins

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Thailand is modernizing its direct sales and direct marketing framework with a draft amendment that brings digital platforms and e-commerce businesses under regulatory oversight. The proposed changes introduce shared liability for platform operators, mandatory registration requirements for sellers, and extended consumer protections that could significantly impact how online marketplaces operate in the country.

ThailandConsumer Protection
Athistha (Nop) Chitranukroh
Athistha (Nop) Chitranukroh
Thammapas Chanpanich
Thammapas Chanpanich
Rada Lamsam
Rada Lamsam
Karnravee Jitvilai
Karnravee Jitvilai
Author LinkedIn connections

Digital platform and e-commerce businesses operating in Thailand should take note of Thailand’s efforts to modernize its direct sales and direct marketing framework, which recently became apparent when the Office of the Consumer Protection Board released for public comment a draft amendment to the Direct Sales and Direct Marketing Act B.E. 2545 (2002). The proposed amendment contains several notable implications for digital platforms and e-commerce.

Key elements of the proposed framework are summarized below.

Digital Platforms Brought Within Scope

The draft amendment’s definitions of “direct sales” and “direct marketing” are expanded to cover sales conducted electronically and through digital platforms. A new term, “digital platform service,” covers any electronic intermediary service connecting operators, consumers, or users to facilitate electronic transactions, even if a fee is not charged.

Shared Liability for Platform Operators

Under the draft amendment, platform operators that qualify as direct marketing businesses would share liability with their merchants for damages caused by defective goods or services sold to consumers. Operators must also collect and maintain merchant data, including identity and contact details, product and service categories offered in Thailand, the top five complaint categories and how those complaints were resolved, and a local coordinator for offshore merchants.

Registration and Notification Requirements for Platform-Based Sellers

The amendment introduces a two-tier framework for compliance obligations:

  • Full registration: Required for larger direct marketing businesses, including qualifying platform operators.
  • Notification: Required for smaller businesses, including individuals with annual e-commerce revenue of up to THB 1.8 million, community enterprises, cooperatives and farmer groups, and individuals selling on digital platforms.

Notably, individual sellers on digital platforms who previously operated without any formal filing would now need to notify the authorities.

Extended Consumer Cooling-Off Period

The cooling-off period for direct marketing purchases, including on digital platforms, is extended from 7 to 14 days from receipt, and consumers may open and test products with reasonable care. The draft lists 12 categories of exceptions (e.g., custom-made, perishable, and sealed hygiene products, and financial and tourism services). Sellers must refund in full within 15 days of receiving a cancellation notice.

Advertising Standards and Regulatory Oversight

The draft amendment requires advertisements and marketing communications, including from platform-based sellers, to meet standards set by the Direct Sales and Direct Marketing Committee, which may order misleading advertising corrected, suspended, or prohibited. The committee will also include the director of the Electronic Transactions Development Agency.

Penalties Relevant to Platform Operators

The amendment also provides penalties for the following offenses:

  • Operating direct marketing without full registration: Imprisonment for up to one year, a fine of up to THB 100,000, or both, plus a daily fine of up to THB 10,000.
  • Operating without notification: Fine of up to THB 50,000.
  • Failure to comply with platform data collection obligations: Fine of up to THB 20,000.
  • Noncompliance with advertising and communication standards or advertising orders: Imprisonment for up to six months, a fine of up to THB 50,000, or both.

Certain minor violations previously subject to criminal penalties are converted to regulatory fines.

Transitional Provisions and Next Steps

Qualifying SMEs will have to complete full registration and businesses subject to notification will be required to file within 180 days of the act’s effective date. While the draft does remain subject to change, platform operators should begin assessing their scope, registration status, merchant contracts and data systems, refund workflows, and advertising controls.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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