Public Hearing On Draft Amendment To Direct Sales And Direct Marketing Act

Thailand’s Office of the Consumer Protection Board (OCPB) has launched a public consultation on proposed amendments to the Direct Sales and Direct Marketing Act B.E. 2545 (2002), which would update the law to reflect the growing role of websites, social media, live streaming, and online marketplaces in the way businesses market and sell their products. Comments on the draft amendment are being accepted until November 27, 2026.

The draft seeks to bring online advertising and influencer promotions within a clearer regulatory framework, strengthen consumer rights, enhance accountability among online platforms and sellers, and broaden restrictions on pyramid schemes to address more sophisticated business models. Additional changes would refine key definitions and expand the regulator’s powers to oversee businesses, address consumer complaints, and act against misleading advertising.

Notable proposed changes are outlined below.

Expanded and New Definitions

The draft amendment adds or expands several key definitions:

Direct sales. The proposed amendment retains the existing core concept of direct sales while expressly covering sales conducted by direct sales agents or independent distributors through online platforms and similar channels. It also shifts authority for determining exceptions from ministerial regulations to announcements issued by the Direct Sales and Direct Marketing Committee. In practice, agents and distributors of direct selling companies who sell products through social media, messaging applications, websites, or similar digital channels would be clearly covered by the Direct Sales and Direct Marketing Act, rather than the law being understood as applying mainly to face-to-face sales.

The proposed amendment retains the existing core concept of direct sales while expressly covering sales conducted by direct sales agents or independent distributors through online platforms and similar channels. It also shifts authority for determining exceptions from ministerial regulations to announcements issued by the Direct Sales and Direct Marketing Committee. In practice, agents and distributors of direct selling companies who sell products through social media, messaging applications, websites, or similar digital channels would be clearly covered by the Direct Sales and Direct Marketing Act, rather than the law being understood as applying mainly to face-to-face sales. Direct marketing. The proposed amendment expands the definition of direct marketing to expressly include offers made through e-commerce, digital platforms, and similar channels, with exceptions to be determined by the Direct Sales and Direct Marketing Committee. This would bring online shops and online marketplaces more clearly within the scope of the act.

The proposed amendment expands the definition of direct marketing to expressly include offers made through e-commerce, digital platforms, and similar channels, with exceptions to be determined by the Direct Sales and Direct Marketing Committee. This would bring online shops and online marketplaces more clearly within the scope of the act. Digital platform service . The draft newly defines a digital platform service as an online intermediary service that connects businesses, consumers, or users over a computer network to enable electronic transactions, whether or not a fee is charged.

The draft newly defines a digital platform service as an online intermediary service that connects businesses, consumers, or users over a computer network to enable electronic transactions, whether or not a fee is charged. Compensation plan. While the current law already requires direct selling companies to file a compensation plan upon registration, it does not define the term. The draft defines it as the company’s business plan showing the qualifications of sales agents or distributors, how they advance in rank, and how their income or rewards are calculated. This gives businesses and regulators a clearer common standard for what must be filed and reviewed.

Stronger Ban on Pyramid Schemes

The draft expands the existing prohibition on pyramid schemes to cover schemes that offer rewards based on recruiting new participants, including through invitations to invest, become members, or join a sales network. It also introduces a broader prohibition on using deception, false or misleading information, or concealment of material facts to persuade people to invest or participate in such schemes. This includes arrangements that require excessive purchases of products or services, where prices or production and import volumes are inconsistent with actual sales, and those involving products or services that do not exist or are not genuinely intended for sale. These changes aim to address disguised pyramid schemes that use the appearance of legitimate business or investment opportunities to attract participants.

Advertising Statements

Sales and advertising messages used by direct sales and direct marketing businesses would need to comply with rules issued by the Direct Sales and Direct Marketing Committee.

Notification for Smaller Online Sellers

Alongside full registration, the draft introduces a simplified notification process for certain direct marketing businesses, including individuals with annual sales of no more than THB 1.8 million, registered community enterprises, cooperatives, farmer groups, sellers operating through digital platforms, and other categories designated by the Direct Sales and Direct Marketing Committee. Larger businesses would remain subject to full registration requirements.

Online Platform Information Collection and Liability

Online platforms operating as direct marketing businesses would be required to collect key information about the shops and sellers using their services, the products or services offered, complaints, and the details of a local contact person in Thailand where a seller is based outside Thailand. They would also share liability with the relevant shops and sellers for damage caused to consumers by defective products or services sold through their platforms.

Extended Cooling-Off Period

The draft extends the cooling-off period, allowing consumers to cancel a purchase within 14 days of receiving a product or service, up from the current seven days. Certain products and services would be excluded to avoid placing an undue burden on businesses, including newspapers and magazines, urgent repair services requested by consumers, and bookings for services on fixed dates, such as hotel reservations.

Revisions to Penalties and Prohibitions

The draft updates the grounds for revoking business registration to cover circumstances such as bankruptcy, business abandonment, and involvement in pyramid schemes. Minor noncompliance, such as failing to submit business reports or notify authorities of a change of head office, would no longer result in cancellation but would instead be subject to fines. The draft also introduces new penalties for failing to submit required notifications or information, or failing to take corrective action as instructed by the authorities.

The draft removes a strict rule that currently prevents managers or directors of a business applying for direct marketing registration from holding similar positions in another registered direct sales or direct marketing business.

Expanded Regulatory and Committee Powers

The draft revises the composition of the Direct Sales and Direct Marketing Committee to include expertise in relevant areas, particularly e-commerce, and expands its powers to facilitate the settlement of consumer disputes and to order businesses to rectify, suspend, or cease misleading advertising.

Next Steps

The draft remains open to public consultation; comments may be submitted until November 27, 2026, through official online channels. Businesses engaged in direct-to-consumer sales, e-commerce, online marketplace operations, or network marketing should review the proposed changes and assess their potential impact on operations.