Thailand Moves Toward Digital Labeling For Prepackaged Foods

Digital labeling is emerging as an important development in the food industry, offering new opportunities to improve consumer access to product information while supporting more sustainable packaging practices. By using technologies such as QR codes, food businesses can provide certain product information electronically, reducing reliance on conventional printed labels and potentially minimizing packaging waste.

Beyond its environmental benefits, digital labeling offers greater flexibility in packaging design, particularly for products with limited label space. It may also enable consumers to access more detailed product information and help manufacturers and importers manage labeling information more efficiently. However, these benefits must be balanced against the need to ensure that essential information remains readily accessible, accurate, and reliable.

Several jurisdictions have begun incorporating digital labeling into their regulatory frameworks. In the European Union, for example, wine producers have been permitted since December 8, 2023, to provide ingredient lists and full nutrition declarations electronically, including through QR codes, while retaining energy values and allergen information on physical labels. However, this option is specific to wine, as general EU food labeling requirements continue to require most mandatory information to appear on physical packaging. This approach illustrates how digital labeling can provide greater flexibility for businesses while maintaining consumer access to essential product information.

Thailand has also begun introducing digital labeling measures for certain food products and is now moving toward a broader regulatory framework for prepackaged foods.

Development of Digital Food Labeling in Thailand

Thailand has already permitted the electronic disclosure of certain mandatory food labeling information in specific circumstances. For example, eligible beverages in returnable glass bottles, and liquid beverages with a front label area of less than 65 cm2, may provide nutrition declarations and Guideline Daily Amounts (GDA) information electronically, including through QR codes, subject to applicable regulatory conditions.

The Thai Food and Drug Administration (Thai FDA) subsequently introduced alternative labeling measures for drinking water in sealed containers and natural mineral water under Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) Notifications No. 462 and No. 464 B.E. 2568 (2025), respectively. These measures allow eligible products to display certain essential information directly on containers, while other mandatory labeling information may be provided electronically, subject to specified conditions.

The essential information includes the food name, brand name or trademark, food serial number, net quantity, and expiration date. To reduce reliance on conventional printed labels, manufacturers may use techniques such as embossing or engraving to display this information directly on containers, while providing other required information digitally, such as through QR codes placed on bottle caps. Digitally provided information must remain accessible at all times.

These measures aim to reduce waste from labeling materials, facilitate plastic recycling, and minimize the potential contamination of recycled plastic by chemicals from printing inks and adhesives.

Building on these initiatives, Thailand is moving toward a broader digital labeling framework for prepackaged foods through MoPH Notification No. 474 B.E. 2569 (2026), which would amend the country’s general food labeling requirements.

Digital Labeling under Thailand’s Proposed Regulatory Framework

MoPH Notification No. 474 would amend MoPH Notification No. 450 B.E. 2567 (2024), which governs the labeling of prepackaged foods in Thailand, by introducing a new Clause 5/1.

Under the proposed provision, food manufacturers and importers would be permitted to use digital labels as an alternative means of presenting certain mandatory product information. This would be an optional approach, allowing businesses to choose whether to adopt digital labeling while continuing to comply with applicable food labeling requirements.

Importantly, digital labeling would not entirely replace physical labels. Seven categories of information would still be required on the packaging: the food name, Thai FDA food serial number, net quantity, ingredient information, allergen declarations, the expiration date or best-before date (as applicable), and any required warning statements.

Other mandatory labeling information could be provided digitally, provided that all required information remains complete and accessible at all times. Food businesses adopting digital labeling would also be responsible for maintaining systems that ensure continuous access to this information.

Food Categories Subject to Additional Restrictions

The proposed digital labeling option would not apply in the same manner to all prepackaged foods.

Five categories of food would continue to be required to display all mandatory information on their physical labels, even where digital labeling is also used:

Infant formula and infant formula for special medical purposes; Follow-up formula for infants aged six to twelve months and formula for young children; Complementary foods for infants and young children; Foods for special purposes; and Food supplements.

For these categories, digital labels could be used to supplement the physical label but would not replace any mandatory information required to appear on the packaging.

Supporting Sustainable Packaging and Consumer Access to Information

The proposed amendments reflect the Thai FDA’s efforts to support more sustainable packaging practices while maintaining consumer access to essential food information.

Allowing certain information to be provided digitally may reduce the need for conventional printed labels and associated materials, including inks and adhesives. This could be particularly beneficial for beverage manufacturers using recyclable plastic containers, where reducing labeling materials may simplify recycling processes and improve the quality of recycled materials.

Digital labeling may also enable consumers to access more detailed product information through electronic platforms, while providing businesses with greater flexibility in packaging design and information management.

Nevertheless, these benefits must be balanced against consumer protection considerations. The proposed framework therefore retains essential information on physical packaging and requires digitally provided information to remain complete and continuously accessible.

Implications for Food Manufacturers and Importers

The proposed amendments could create new opportunities for food manufacturers and importers to reconsider their packaging design and labeling strategies in Thailand.

Businesses may benefit from greater flexibility in allocating limited packaging space, particularly for products with extensive mandatory labeling requirements. Digital labeling could also reduce certain packaging-related costs and facilitate more efficient management of product information.

Nevertheless, adopting digital labeling would require careful regulatory and operational planning. Manufacturers and importers would need to identify which information must remain on the physical label, ensure that all digitally presented information complies with applicable requirements, and maintain reliable systems that allow consumers to access the information throughout the product’s availability on the market.

Product classification would also remain important, as certain food categories would continue to be subject to full physical labeling requirements.

Looking Ahead

Thailand’s move toward digital food labeling reflects a broader effort to modernize food regulation while promoting sustainable packaging and maintaining consumer protection.

While existing regulations already permit electronic disclosure of certain nutrition information and alternative labeling arrangements for specified bottled water products, the proposed amendments under MoPH Notification No. 474 represent a significant step toward extending digital labeling to a wider range of prepackaged foods.

Food manufacturers and importers should monitor the official publication and implementation of the new requirements and assess how digital labeling could support their packaging strategies while ensuring continued compliance with Thai food regulations.