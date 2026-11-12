ARTICLE · 12 NOVEMBER 2026
Weekly Legislative Report (For The Week Of October 5, 2026 – October 9, 2026)
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D&A LLC, Korea's first law firm to publish specialized legislative journals, releases its Weekly Legislative Report covering proposed bills on national security enterprises and middle-standing company support...
South KoreaCorporate/Commercial Law
As the first-ever Korean law firm to issue specialized legislative journals, D&A LLC has been publishing the monthly Policy & Business (P&B) Report since August 2019. The P&B Report provides analyses of plenary sessions of the National Assembly, as well as standing committee and subcommittee meetings. In addition, the firm has been co-hosting the Future Leaders Forum with the Herald Business, inviting chairpersons of standing committees to discuss relevant legislative issues and tasks.
As an extension of this service, D&A has also been issuing the Weekly Legislative Report, which covers various legal issues at the center of public debate along with editorials and columns on the Serious Accidents Punishment Act (“SAPA”) from major daily news outlets. The report will be released with an update on newly proposed or pending bills. Enclosed is this week’s legislative report. Please refer to the P&B Report for further details.
If you wish to subscribe to the P&B Report or have any other queries, please contact us at [email protected].
1. Proposed Bill(s)
① Special Act on Fostering New Security Innovative Enterprises
This Bill designates industries involving national security-related technologies as new security strategic sectors, while authorizing the new security strategic investment specialized company to serve as an investment vehicle that provides phased support to SMEs and middle-standing enterprises in such sectors that are selected as candidate enterprises due to their high growth potential.
② Partial Amendment to the Special Act on the Promotion of Growth and the Strengthening of Competitiveness of Middle-Standing Enterprises
This Amendment introduces a grace period for graduation from middle-standing enterprise status, under which an enterprise that is no longer classified as a middle-standing enterprise due to an increase in its size or other relevant circumstances will continue to be deemed as such for five years from the year following the year in which the relevant circumstance arose.
2. Pending Bill(s)
③ Partial Amendment to the Financial Investment Services and Capital Markets Act
This Amendment provides that where a company receives an acquisition proposal that may have a material impact on shareholders, its board of directors is required to disclose the details of the proposal and its plans for reviewing it in a report on material facts and to disclose its opinion on the proposal following an independent and professional decision-making process, including the course of deliberations and reasons for the decision.
3. Promulgated Bill(s)
④ Telecommunications Business Act
This Bill requires telecommunications business operators to notify subscribers of the “optimal rate plan,” determined based on an analysis of their data usage and service conditions.
4. Bill(s) Undergoing Pre-Announcement of Legislation/Administration
⑤ Partial Amendment to the Enforcement Decree of the Financial Investment Services and Capital Markets Act
This Amendment sets an annual net purchase limit of KRW 100 million per OTC exchange for general investors.
5. Serious Accidents Punishment Act ("SAPA") Related Editorials and Columns from Major Dailies
[The Herald Business] “Penalty Surcharges of Up to 5% of Operating Profit for Three or More Industrial Accident Deaths”… KEF Criticizes Proposal as “Duplicative Sanctions”
[Newsis] 117 Additional Accident Investigation Reports Released… Plans to Expand Disclosure to Pending Trials
As an extension of this service, D&A has also been issuing the Weekly Legislative Report, which covers various legal issues at the center of public debate along with editorials and columns on the Serious Accidents Punishment Act (“SAPA”) from major daily news outlets. The report will be released with an update on newly proposed or pending bills. Enclosed is this week’s legislative report. Please refer to the P&B Report for further details.
If you wish to subscribe to the P&B Report or have any other queries, please contact us at [email protected].
1. Proposed Bill(s)
① Special Act on Fostering New Security Innovative Enterprises
This Bill designates industries involving national security-related technologies as new security strategic sectors, while authorizing the new security strategic investment specialized company to serve as an investment vehicle that provides phased support to SMEs and middle-standing enterprises in such sectors that are selected as candidate enterprises due to their high growth potential.
② Partial Amendment to the Special Act on the Promotion of Growth and the Strengthening of Competitiveness of Middle-Standing Enterprises
This Amendment introduces a grace period for graduation from middle-standing enterprise status, under which an enterprise that is no longer classified as a middle-standing enterprise due to an increase in its size or other relevant circumstances will continue to be deemed as such for five years from the year following the year in which the relevant circumstance arose.
2. Pending Bill(s)
③ Partial Amendment to the Financial Investment Services and Capital Markets Act
This Amendment provides that where a company receives an acquisition proposal that may have a material impact on shareholders, its board of directors is required to disclose the details of the proposal and its plans for reviewing it in a report on material facts and to disclose its opinion on the proposal following an independent and professional decision-making process, including the course of deliberations and reasons for the decision.
3. Promulgated Bill(s)
④ Telecommunications Business Act
This Bill requires telecommunications business operators to notify subscribers of the “optimal rate plan,” determined based on an analysis of their data usage and service conditions.
4. Bill(s) Undergoing Pre-Announcement of Legislation/Administration
⑤ Partial Amendment to the Enforcement Decree of the Financial Investment Services and Capital Markets Act
This Amendment sets an annual net purchase limit of KRW 100 million per OTC exchange for general investors.
5. Serious Accidents Punishment Act ("SAPA") Related Editorials and Columns from Major Dailies
[The Herald Business] “Penalty Surcharges of Up to 5% of Operating Profit for Three or More Industrial Accident Deaths”… KEF Criticizes Proposal as “Duplicative Sanctions”
[Newsis] 117 Additional Accident Investigation Reports Released… Plans to Expand Disclosure to Pending Trials
*For more details, please download the PDF file attached.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.