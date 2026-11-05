Amendments To The Rules For The Conduct Of Proceedings Before The Commission For Conciliation, Mediation And Arbitration

On 23 October 2026, amended Rules for the Conduct of Proceedings before the CCMA (Rules) were published. The amended Rules introduce important changes to the way in which matters are referred, managed and conducted before the CCMA.

These amendments have practical implications for employers navigating the CCMA process. The key changes are set out below:

Electronic Filing

Rule 7 expressly provides for conciliation referrals, arbitration referrals and condonation applications to be filed through the CCMA’s electronic referral platforms, which include CCMA WhatsApp Chatbot and the website https://cmsonline.ccma.org.za as per the amended definitions. Electronic signatures are also expressly recognised where compliant with the Electronic Communications and Transactions Act. The CCMA may issue hearing notices by SMS or WhatsApp.

Conciliation

The CCMA, including suitably designated staff, may contact parties before conciliation to attempt to facilitate settlement. The amended Rules also regulate extensions of the 30-day conciliation period.

Organisational Rights Dispute

The amended Rule 10 requires that when a dispute pertains to section 21 of the Labour Relations Act 66 of 1995 (LRA), the trade union must attach a letter to show that the union has complied with the prerequisites of referring such dispute. The CCMA may refuse to process the dispute if the trade union fails to submit a copy of the written notice to the employer and its certificate of registration as contemplated in sections 21(1) and 21(2) of the LRA.

Compliance with the Protection of Personal Information Act 4 of 2013 (POPIA)

Amended Rule 16 provides that conciliation proceedings may not be recorded in contravention with the Regulation of Interception of Communications and Provisions of Communication-Related Information Act 70 of 2002 and POPIA.



Amended Rule 36 further provides that the CCMA does not have to keep a record of conciliations or mediations but all other processes and arbitration award or ruling must be kept by means of a digital recording.

Con-Arb Objections

While an objection to Con-Arb is ordinarily required to be filed at least 7 days before the scheduled con-arb, the amended Rules now permit an objection to be filed within a shorter period where good cause is shown.

Artificial Intelligence

The amended Rule 20 require parties in a pre-arbitration conference to disclose whether artificial intelligence (AI) or AI-generated information has been used and, if so, the nature and extent of its use.

Pre-arbitration conference

A pre-arbitration conference must be held at least 14 days before the arbitration and the minute for such conference must be filed with the CCMA at least 7 days before the arbitration. The amended Rule 20 now provides consequences for non-compliance with this Rule in that non-compliance can be taken into consideration when the commissioner determines costs.

Non - attendance at arbitration

The amended Rules allow commissioners to dismiss matters (as opposed to rescheduling matters) where a party does not attend arbitration and if such absence is prima facie wilful or unexplained or if the commissioner does not accept the explanation for the non-attendance. If there is good cause then the matter will be rescheduled.

Joinder Proceedings

The amended Rule 26 requires applicants to formally serve a referral form on any party who it wishes to join before the joinder application is considered and where such referral is served out of time, condonation is required.

Disclosure and subpoenas

The amended Rules now draw a clearer distinction between obtaining documents from another party, which is dealt with through a Rule 29 disclosure application, and obtaining documents from a non-party, which requires a subpoena under Rule 37 of the CCMA Rules.

Expert evidence

A party intending to call an expert must generally provide seven days’ notice, together with a summary of the expert evidence and the basis of the witness’s expertise.

Section 188A inquiries

The employer is responsible for paying the fee for an inquiry by arbitrator, even where the employee requested the inquiry. The amended Rules also regulate payment and refunds.

Costs

The tariff for legal costs has increased to R7,524.00 (including VAT) for the first day and R4,911.50 (including VAT) for each additional day and candidate attorneys recover 50% of those amounts.

Updated referral forms

The referral forms now cater expressly for matters such as consent in terms of POPIA, online hearings and discrimination disputes. Form 7.11 also provides for only one dispute per referral form.