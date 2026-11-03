Known Poor Performance Is Not Always An Automatic Bar: High Court Sets Aside Municipal Tender Appeal Decision

Municipalities may take a bidder’s track record into account, but a policy that empowers a municipality not to award a tender because of known poor performance generally does so in discretionary terms. Such a policy does not generally require the municipality to disqualify the bidder automatically upon a finding of known poor performance.

That is the central lesson of Bergstan South Africa Consulting and Development Engineers (Pty) Ltd v City of Cape Town and Others (case no. 2026-037598), delivered by the High Court of South Africa, Western Cape Division, Cape Town (‘the High Court’) on 30 September 2026. The High Court upheld the City of Cape Town's (‘the City’) decision not to award Tender 274Q/2024/25 to Bergstan South Africa Consulting and Development Engineers (Pty) Ltd (‘Bergstan’) but set aside the dismissal of Bergstan's internal appeal under the Promotion of Administrative Justice Act 3 of 2000 (‘PAJA’) and remitted the appeal for reconsideration.

Bergstan has provided infrastructure services to the City since 1980. In May 2025, the City invited tenders for planning, design, procurement and construction monitoring services for human settlements. Bergstan submitted the highest-ranked of ten responsive bids (out of 33 received) but was not recommended for appointment.

The City relied on clause 106.2.3 of its Supply Chain Management Policy, which reserves its right not to award a tender where implementation of the contract may present a risk arising from poor performance issues known to the City. The Bid Evaluation Committee initially raised concerns about Bergstan’s performance on two existing contracts. Once one set of concerns was resolved, it focused on the other, under which Bergstan had issued a variation order to a contractor without the prior approval of the City’s contract manager, causing the tender cap to be exceeded by approximately R193 000 (about 3.4% of the contract value). Invited to make representations, Bergstan acknowledged the overrun and explained that time constraints and legal urgency had prevented it from following the ordinary variation procedures.

The Bid Evaluation Committee nonetheless concluded that Bergstan presented a material risk to the City. On 17 November 2025, the Bid Adjudication Committee accepted that recommendation and awarded the tender to four other bidders. Bergstan's internal appeal under section 62 of the Local Government: Municipal Systems Act 32 of 2000 (‘the Systems Act’) was dismissed on 19 January 2026, and it approached the High Court.

Bergstan challenged two distinct decisions: the procurement decision, and the Appeal Authority's dismissal of Bergstan’s internal appeal. The High Court emphasised that the two enquiries are different and reached different conclusions on each.

The procurement decision: review dismissed

Drawing on Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association of SA: In re Ex Parte President of the Republic of South Africa and Others 2000 (2) SA 674 (CC), Bato Star Fishing (Pty) Ltd v Minister of Environmental Affairs and Tourism and Others 2004 (4) SA 490 (CC) and AllPay Consolidated Investment Holdings (Pty) Ltd v Chief Executive Officer of the South African Social Security Agency and Others 2014 (1) SA 604 (CC), the High Court confirmed that a review is not an appeal on the merits: the question is whether the decision was rational, reasonable and fair, not whether the High Court would have decided differently.

Bergstan argued that the Bid Evaluation Committee had decided without information it had itself sought from the City's project manager. The High Court disagreed: the poor performance notices, Bergstan’s responses and its clarification response gave the decision a rational evidential basis. The size of the overspend went to weight rather than lawfulness, and clause 106.2.3 did not require a finding that the poor performance was ‘systemic’ before the City could rely on it. Because Bergstan had been expressly invited to explain why the clause should not be invoked, and had done so, it had also been treated fairly. This part of the review was dismissed.

The internal appeal: decision set aside

The appeal decision stood on a different footing. An internal appeal under section 62 of the Systems Act is an appeal in the wide sense, involving a rehearing of the matter, albeit confined to the grounds raised by the unsuccessful bidder (Groenewald NO and Others v M5 Developments (Cape) (Pty) Ltd 2010 (5) SA 82 (SCA)). The Appeal Authority, however, reasoned that the policy ‘dictates’ that the City may not award a tender to a bidder with known poor performance, regardless of its nature or of any corrective measures taken.

The High Court rejected that reading, for three reasons. First, the wording of clause 106.2.3 does not support it. The clause reserves a right not to award where implementation of the contract may present a risk arising from known poor performance; it does not prohibit an award. Second, the existence of known poor performance is the starting point of the enquiry, not its conclusion. It is relevant to the exercise of the discretion but does not, by itself, preclude an award. Third, an automatic bar would leave the clause with little work to do. Once poor performance was established, there would be nothing left for the decision-maker to decide, yet the clause plainly calls for an evaluative judgement about the risk the particular conduct presents for the contract in question. Notably, the City’s own case was that the clause operates only where the poor performance gives rise to that risk.

Misreading the clause in this way was an error of law because it turned a discretion into a prohibition. The error was also material: on the strength of it, the Appeal Authority expressly declined to determine Bergstan's grounds concerning the circumstances of the overspend and the distinction between the role of an engineering consultant and that of a contractor coordinator. Those grounds were central to the required assessment, and a general statement that all aspects of the appeal had been considered could not be reconciled with the Appeal Authority’s express refusal to decide them. The decision was therefore materially influenced by an error of law under section 6(2)(d) of PAJA and was set aside. Importantly, the High Court stressed that this does not mean Bergstan’s appeal ought to succeed; that remains for the Appeal Authority to decide.

Remedy and costs

Bergstan asked the High Court to substitute its decision and award it the tender. Applying Trencon Construction (Pty) Ltd v Industrial Development Corporation of South Africa Ltd and Another 2015 (5) SA 245 (CC), the High Court declined: remittal is the ordinary remedy, and substitution is reserved for exceptional circumstances, neither of which was present. The appeal was remitted to the Appeal Authority, to be determined within 30 days of the order, that is, by approximately the end of October 2026. Because the City intended to implement the tender by 30 September 2026, and section 62(3) of the Systems Act protects rights that have already accrued, the High Court also ordered that, pending the remitted appeal, the City may not conclude or implement any contract under the tender with any of the four successful bidders. It noted that in DDP Valuers (Pty) Ltd v Madibeng Local Municipality (233/2015) [2015] ZASCA 146 (1 October 2015), effective relief was lost once a contract had been concluded. For the successful bidders, the practical effect is that their appointments are on hold, and could be revisited, until the Appeal Authority has decided the appeal. Given the divided success, each party was ordered to pay its own costs.

Practical implications: what this means for municipalities and bidders

Bergstan matters beyond its facts. Performance-based exclusion policies are a common feature of municipal procurement, and the judgment sets out how they should be applied if they are included in a municipality’s supply chain management regime. It also highlights that internal appeals warrant the same rigour as the initial award.

For municipalities and other organs of state, the message is that, unless the applicable policy lawfully provides otherwise, a record of poor performance supports a decision but does not settle it. Decision-makers should be able to show a contract-specific assessment of the risk the identified conduct presents for the tender at hand, including its nature, its context and the bidder’s explanation. Appeal authorities must go further: because an internal appeal involves a rehearing, they must exercise an independent judgment not only on the bid and the applicable requirement, but also on whether the bid committee’s decision was correct. A general statement that ‘all aspects were considered’ will not protect a decision that, on its own reasoning, declined to determine material grounds. Bid committees and appeal authorities should therefore keep a clear record of how each material ground was weighed and make a determination on each ground to demonstrate that it was carefully considered. As this case shows, a failure to do so exposes the appeal decision to challenge and can halt implementation of a contract until the appeal is properly decided.

For bidders, the judgment calls for realism and preparation. A review is not an appeal on the merits, and the review of the procurement decision in Bergstan illustrates a challenge that is unlikely to succeed: one that only disputes how much weight a committee gave to a performance incident. The stronger strategy is to make full use of the opportunity to make representations, placing the complete context of any performance issue before the decision-maker at the earliest stage. On internal appeal, bidders should frame each ground in relation to the particular requirement in the applicable supply chain management policy or bid, and demonstrate how the applicable requirements were satisfied, so that a failure to determine those grounds is plainly material. Timing is also critical. Relief may become ineffective once a contract has been concluded and rights have accrued, so bidders should be ready to seek interim protection without delay.

Two caveats apply. First, the judgment turns on the wording of the City’s Supply Chain Management Policy. Its reasoning is persuasive, but organs of state and bidders should check how their own policy and tender conditions are worded before relying on it. Second, the remitted appeal is still to be decided, and its outcome is not a foregone conclusion.

For now, the judgment is a timely reminder that the integrity of a procurement process depends on a clear understanding of the applicable requirements and a rigorous application of those requirements to the information before a decision-maker. A mistaken understanding of the grounds giving rise to a disqualification may result in a disqualification decision being set aside on review. Further, an appeal authority that fails to demonstrate that it considered the grounds of appeal and all the information and material before it, and that it exercised an independent judgment on the appeal, risks having its decision set aside on review, with an appropriate remedy.