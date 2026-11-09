When Family Wealth Becomes Contentious: Navigating Estate And Trust Disputes In South Africa

Estate and trust disputes are rarely only legal disputes.

They usually arrive wrapped in years of family history, incomplete records, competing expectations, questions about capacity or influence, and assets whose ownership or control may be changing while the parties are still trying to understand what happened.

A disputed will sit alongside concerns about the deceased’s capacity. A trustee dispute may involve allegations of conflicts of interest, inadequate accounting or unauthorised changes to the administration of the trust. An executor may be confronted with competing claims between family members. In other cases, the immediate concern may be the protection of an elderly or vulnerable person whose property or financial affairs are being managed by somebody else.

These matters require more than conventional litigation strategy. They require an understanding of the private-client structure itself.

The first question is often: what needs to be protected now?

When a dispute first emerges, parties understandably focus on the ultimate question: who is legally right?

That question obviously matters but it is not always the first one that needs to be answered.

The more immediate issue may be whether an asset is about to be sold, trust property distributed, funds transferred, documents lost, an estate wound up or a disputed decision implemented before the underlying issues can properly be determined.

In contentious private-client matters, timing can therefore be decisive.

The appropriate response may involve engagement with the Master of the High Court, obtaining underlying records, securing undertakings between the parties or, where necessary, seeking interim or preservatory relief from the High Court.

The objective should not be litigation for its own sake. It should be to ensure that the subject matter of the dispute remains capable of meaningful resolution.

Evidence usually matters more than accusation

Family disputes can become intensely personal very quickly. But courts ultimately decide cases on evidence.

In my experience, some of the most important material in an estate or trust dispute often existed long before anyone contemplated litigation: earlier wills, trust deeds and amendments, trustee resolutions, correspondence, financial statements, banking records, Master’s Office records, medical information where capacity is in issue, and communications showing how decisions were actually made.

The chronology frequently matters just as much as any individual document.

When was a will changed?

When did a relationship between the parties deteriorate?

When was a trustee appointed or purportedly removed?

When did a beneficiary designation change?

What was the person’s medical condition at the relevant time?

What happened to the assets immediately afterwards?

A persuasive case is therefore rarely built from the loudest allegation. It is built from the documentary history.

Trust disputes require an understanding of the trust, not only the dispute

Trust litigation illustrates the point particularly well.

A dispute about a trustee cannot sensibly be considered without understanding the trust deed, the nature of the trustee’s powers, how decisions are required to be taken, the interests of beneficiaries and the purpose for which the trust was originally established.

The same applies when considering removal or appointment of trustees, disputed appointments or resignations, failures to account, conflicts between trustees and beneficiaries, or allegations that trust property has been administered inconsistently with the trust deed or fiduciary obligations.

Sometimes the apparent dispute is not the real one.

What appears to be a fight about one trustee may reveal a deeper governance failure: an outdated trust deed, an ineffective succession mechanism, inadequate records or a structure that has never adapted as the family itself changed.

Litigation strategy should therefore be informed by what the structure needs to look like after the litigation is over.

Will and Estate disputes bring their own complexity

Disputes concerning wills can raise difficult questions of testamentary capacity, undue influence, authenticity, compliance with testamentary formalities or competing testamentary documents.

Estate administration can create further disputes concerning executors, disclosure, asset valuations, claims against the estate, beneficiary entitlements and the administration or distribution of estate assets.

These issues often overlap.

Challenging a will, for example, may have consequences for the appointment of the executor, the identity of beneficiaries, the operation of testamentary trusts and the administration of the estate while proceedings remain unresolved.

It is therefore important to understand the estate as a whole rather than treating the litigation as an isolated cause of action.

Vulnerable persons require particular care

Some of the most sensitive contentious private-client matters arise before death.

Concerns may emerge about an elderly or otherwise vulnerable person’s ability to manage financial affairs, the use or abuse of a power of attorney, proposed transactions involving important assets or the conduct of people exercising significant influence over that person.

In appropriate cases, the High Court’s protective jurisdiction, including curatorship proceedings, may become relevant.

These matters require particular care.

There is an important difference between legitimate family concern and evidence establishing that legal intervention is necessary. At the same time, where a vulnerable person’s assets or interests face a genuine and immediate threat, delay can have serious consequences.

The legal strategy must therefore combine sensitivity with decisiveness.

Cross-border families add another layer

Modern family wealth rarely respects national borders.

A South African estate may involve foreign heirs, offshore assets, foreign trusts or advisers in several jurisdictions. Trustees may live abroad. A disputed will may form part of a wider international succession plan.

That can introduce questions of jurisdiction, foreign law, recognition, evidence, tax and enforcement alongside the South African proceedings.

For these families, the litigation cannot be separated from the wider international structure.

The aim is not simply to win the case

Contentious private-client work is ultimately about more than obtaining an order.

The real objective may be to preserve family wealth, restore proper governance, obtain transparency, protect a vulnerable person, resolve trustee dysfunction or allow the administration of an estate to continue.

Sometimes that requires decisive High Court intervention, and sometimes the most valuable work is done before legal proceedings become necessary at all.

The common feature is the need to understand both the legal dispute and the private-client structure underneath it.

When succession becomes contentious, early specialist input can materially affect what evidence is preserved, what relief remains available and whether the dispute ultimately consumes the very wealth the family is fighting about.

The real skill is not simply knowing how to litigate the dispute. It is understanding the structure well enough to know what must be protected, challenged or repaired.