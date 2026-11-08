When Is A Foreign Company Considered To Have Its Place Of Effective Management (POEM) In Rwanda, And What Does That Mean?

Rwanda uses two internationally accepted approaches or tests to determine the tax residence of persons other than individuals. Under these tests, which are provided for in article 4 of law nº 027/2022 of 20/10/2022 establishing taxes on income, as amended (the Income Tax Law), a person other than an individual is a tax resident in Rwanda if it is established in accordance with the laws of Rwanda or if it has its place of effective management (known as the POEM in international tax parlance) in Rwanda.

Determining whether a person is established in accordance with the laws of Rwanda is fairly straightforward, as one simply needs to look at that person's certificate of incorporation or its equivalent. Things are, however, completely different when it comes to the POEM: without proper guidance, the exercise can be subjective and complex. The Rwandan legislature, aware of this, delegated to the Minister of Finance and Economic Planning the power to adopt the criteria for determining the POEM. These criteria have now been released under ministerial order nº 009/26/10/TC of 24/09/2026 determining the person's permanent residence, location of effective place of management and annual turnover required for certification of financial statements (the ministerial order), gazetted on 25 September 2026.

The ministerial order provides that a person other than an individual has its POEM in Rwanda in any of the following situations:

its day-to-day control or management is carried out in Rwanda;

its shareholders' meetings are held in Rwanda;

its books of account are kept in Rwanda; or

its main shareholders or directors are resident in Rwanda.

Some of these criteria, such as the place where the books of account are kept and the place where the senior day-to-day management of the person is carried on, are internationally accepted, as they also appear in the latest versions of the UN and OECD commentaries on their respective model tax conventions. Others, such as the residence of shareholders and the place where shareholders' meetings are held, are very unusual, given that companies are not governed or managed by their shareholders. These criteria should probably have been approached differently, as they may be counterproductive to Rwanda's positioning as a gateway for investment into the rest of the African continent. The same concerns apply to the residence of directors; the focus should instead be on where decisions are made, i.e., where directors' meetings are held.

Issues with some of the criteria aside, it is clear that a company incorporated under the laws of a foreign country may be deemed to have its POEM in Rwanda, and accordingly to be tax resident there, if any of the situations listed above exists.

The creation of a POEM-based tax residence for a company incorporated under foreign laws would mean that the company is liable to tax in Rwanda on its worldwide income in accordance with articles 12 and 49 of the Income Tax Law.

Another implication of creating a POEM-based tax residence in Rwanda is that, if the foreign jurisdiction in which the company is incorporated applies the place of incorporation as the criterion or test for corporate tax residence, the company would automatically have dual tax residence. This may lead to unrelievable double taxation unless Rwanda and the jurisdiction of incorporation have a double taxation avoidance treaty (“DTT”) with provisions resolving dual tax residence for companies.

While in the past the practice was simply to rely on the place of incorporation to determine tax residence in Rwanda, the tables are turning. The Rwandan tax administration is becoming increasingly sophisticated, and we have recently seen POEM issues surfacing during international tax audits.

To wrap up, foreign companies with a connection to Rwanda should carefully consider the criteria under the ministerial order to assess the risk of unintentionally creating a POEM-based tax residence in Rwanda. Relevant stakeholders, including the Kigali International Financial Centre (“KIFC”), should also revisit the POEM criteria under the ministerial order to see whether they can be adjusted to avoid the unintended wider implications of using unusual criteria, such as the residence of shareholders and directors and the place where shareholders' meetings are held.