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ARTICLE · 03 NOVEMBER 2026

Updates On The Nigerian Communications Commission's (NCCs) Recent Activities And Other Developments In The Telecommunications And Digital Economy Sectors

SPA Ajibade & Co
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The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), in collaboration with the Association of Licensed Telecommunications Operators of Nigeria (ALTON), commenced the rollout of the Zero-Rated Data Access to Approved Educational Platforms and Content Initiative on 1 October 2026.

NigeriaMedia, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
Florence Onagoruwa
Florence Onagoruwa
Mary Ojo
Mary Ojo
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  • The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), in collaboration with the Association of Licensed Telecommunications Operators of Nigeria (ALTON), commenced the rollout of the Zero-Rated Data Access to Approved Educational Platforms and Content Initiative on 1 October 2026. Under the initiative, eligible learners can access designated educational platforms using up to 100 MB of free data daily. The initiative is intended to reduce the cost of accessing digital educational resources and improve access to online learning. See the link to the update: https://www.ncc.gov.ng/media-centre/press-releases/freedaily-data-learners-ncc-alton-roll-out-zero-rated-access
  • The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has introduced a Device Checker service that allows consumers to verify communication devices by dialing *315# or visiting its official portal at ncc.gov.ng/devicechecker, as part of efforts to curb counterfeit and non-compliant phones in Nigeria. See the link to the update: https://www.channelstv.com/2026/10/13/ncc-unveils-315device-checker-in-move-against-fake-phones/#google_vignette  
  • The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has reminded manufacturers, importers, distributors and retailers of their obligations under the Nigerian Communications Act 2003, the Type Approval Regulations 2024 and the Type Approval Business Rules The Commission requires device models to obtain NCC Type Approval and for individual devices to undergo IMEI verification before sale and distribution. It further warned that non-compliant devices may be restricted from accessing Nigerian mobile networks in accordance with the enforcement framework. The initiative, undertaken in collaboration with the Nigeria Customs Service, also seeks to strengthen import monitoring and promote fair competition in the market. See the link to the update: https://ncc.gov.ng/media-centre/press-releases/noticemanufacturers-importers-distributors-and-dealers-sim-enabled   
  • The NCC announced the establishment of an Internet Governance Working Group at its inaugural Internet Governance Symposium in Lagos. The working group is intended to provide a continuing platform for stakeholder engagement on internet governance issues, including online fraud, artificial intelligence, privacy concerns and the protection of vulnerable internet users. At the symposium, the Commission also highlighted the Internet Code of Practice (ICOP) 2026 and the Cyber Resilience Framework for the Nigeria Communication Sector (CRF-NCS) as measures aimed at promoting responsible online conduct and strengthening the security and resilience of communications infrastructure. See the link to the update: https://ncc.gov.ng/media-centre/press-releases/ncc-launchesinternet-governance-working-group-strengthen-online-safety   
  • The Lagos State Lotteries and Gaming Authority has given mobile network operators, including MTN, Airtel, Globacom, and 9mobile, as well as licensed value-added service providers, 30 days to run a compliance check on all gaming businesses using their platforms. The affected companies must verify that these gaming operators hold valid state licenses, are up to date on their taxes, and provide transaction, billing, and revenuesharing records from November 22, 2024, up to the date of the authority’s public notice. Citing the Lagos State Lotteries and Gaming Authority Law 2021, the regulator highlighted section 33(3) thereof, which bans unlicensed gaming operations, and section 101(5), which holds corporate directors and principal officers personally liable for violations caused by their consent, connivance, or neglect. Failure to comply within the 30-day window will attract formal statutory notices and regulatory enforcement. See the link to the update: https://guardian.ng/news/lagos-lotteries-agency-orders-telcosto-audit-gaming-firms-compliance/  

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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