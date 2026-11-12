Modern Music Artist’s Big Break Or Modern-Day Slavery? Why Music Artists Need Due Diligence And Legal Review Before Signing Record Label Contracts

INTRODUCTION

Music is a creative art form expressed through sound, but behind the scenes lies the complex commercial and legal aspects of the music industry involving contracts, intellectual property rights, accounting, taxation, licensing, publishing, distribution, branding and corporate relationships.

A record label might create the opportunity for the music artist. However, proper legal and financial management can help protect the value created by the talent.

In our society today, we have so many talented music artists whose careers are not limited by lack of talent, but by reason of limited access to funds and marketing expertise, connecting with the right people in the industry, a distribution network, and other relevant resources that are vital for the visibility and sustainable growth of the music artist.

So, when a record label that a music artist has been looking up to finally recognises their talent and potential and offers a recording or investment opportunity, it can appear to be their long-awaited career breakthrough.

This excitement that is expressed as a result of this supposed breakthrough deal usually hinders a music artist from taking vital steps such as engaging a lawyer to carry out a legal review of the record label agreement and also a due diligence check on the record label itself for issues such as regulatory concerns, material litigation, insolvency risks, reputational issues, or allegations of unfair treatment or exploitation involving former or existing artists.

While the music artist may feel that the record label is offering him or her a deal of a lifetime and, out of fear of losing out on the opportunity, may rush to sign the contract even when the record label advises the artist to engage a lawyer to review the contract on their behalf, the artist may still feel that they have little bargaining power or may be unwilling to incur legal fees and, therefore, decline to obtain legal advice before executing the contract.

This can raise issues in the future, particularly where the agreement involves the transfer, assignment, licensing, or control of intellectual property rights owned or controlled by the artist, or rights in which the artist has an interest, such as copyright-related rights in musical compositions and sound recordings, royalties, publishing rights, performance rights, identity rights, merchandising interests and other aspects of the artist's intellectual property rights.

The idea of executing a contract with a record label might seem appealing to a music artist at first, until after execution of the contract and after a period of time, the artist begins to feel the legal implications of some major clauses that were not favourable to the artist, which limit the music artist’s control, entitlements, ownership, freedom and termination procedure.

The lack of due diligence and legal review by such an artist can give the record label powers that exceed how a record label should ordinarily treat its music artist. In extreme cases, such contractual and economic dependence can feel to an artist like a form of 'modern-day slavery', particularly where the artist has limited practical ability to exit the relationship. .

What seemed to be a lifetime opportunity for a music artist then becomes a lifetime regret, as the artist would then discover that the record label has been empowered with so much bargaining power, leaving the music artist at the mercy of the record label.

The music artist usually discovers this when the music artist notices that his activities are beginning to generate highly significant commercial value, which is largely transferred to the record label while the artist remains legally bound by the contract the artist executed with the record label, which in some cases leaves no room for renegotiation or an easy and cost-effective termination procedure.

This is why an artist should first carry out due diligence checks and legal review of a contract with a record label before execution.

EMOTIONS OVER CRITICAL THINKING

Over time, the excitement of music artists has led them to neglect carrying out due diligence on the record label and legal review of the contract before executing the contract. The artist might have spent years on their solo career journey performing at small gatherings, which results in little or no financial earnings, so an offer from a record label at that point in their career may seem like a lifeline. So the music artist has the mindset that such an opportunity might never present itself again, and this leads to rushed decision-making without any form of legal consultation, as the music artist also feels that involving an independent lawyer might chase the record label away.

However, a legitimate record-label transaction should generally be able to withstand due diligence and legal review. Opportunities like this should not feel like a favour to the music artist but a mutual business opportunity for both parties.

Getting legal consultation can give an objective perspective at the point when emotions are most likely to influence the artist’s sense of judgment.

Music artists should not just take the promises of the record label, such as global visibility, sponsorship, marketing and branding, being made to them as a promise that would be kept. The music artist should ensure that those juicy promises are contained in the contract and, therefore, enforceable.

Involving a lawyer can help the artist take a step away from the emotions and begin to critically analyse the contract document and ask very important questions about the obligations of the record label to the music artist, the entitlements of the artist and when they have become due, the duration of the contract, the termination process and what happens if any party is in breach of the contract. These issues have to be resolved before the contract can be executed.

OWNERSHIP

One of the recurring issues between the music artist and the record label is the issue of ownership of work created or performed by the music artist. Usually, recording contracts address issues of ownership or control of master recordings, compositions, identity, publishing rights, trademarks, merchandising, and other intellectual property related rights.

Music artists need to have an understanding of the distinction between the rights attributable to sound recordings and musical compositions which may be subject to different ownership, revenue and licensing arrangements.

For instance, a music artist who performs a song written by a songwriter may not own the song composition. While a music artist who writes their own song may possess songwriting and publishing interests over the song. Also, where a song is written by more than one music artist, each of the artists may possess separate songwriting and publishing interests in the song.

A music artist may be carried away by the amount of money being offered by a record label as a consideration for executing a contract with them that overlooks the implications of signing away their rights and commercial value for a long period of time.

This is where a lawyer comes in to help a music artist review the contract and look out for whether the proposed terms are commercially reasonable or instead transfer or grant extensive rights, licence and other benefits to the record label.

It is also important that the music artist identifies the geographical scope, exclusivity and commercial implications of the terms of the contract.

DURATION OF RECORD LABEL CONTRACTS AND TERMINATION OPTIONS

Another key issue most music artists overlook is contract duration. Music artists are often eager to sign a contract that remains legally binding for a long period, rather than a short-term contract that can be revised and renewed. This is due to the fact that they are usually not able to anticipate instances where their career would outgrow the record label or where there is an irreconcilable dispute between the record label and the music artist.

In other circumstances, an artist may think that he is signing a contract with a record label for a single album production or one project when indeed the contract contains provisions that allow the record label to unilaterally extend the number of albums or projects.

This implies that the contract, unknown to the artist, tilts more in favour of the record label and gives it more control.

The engagement of a lawyer would therefore lead to the identification of key terms in the contract such as the initial term, renewal periods, options available to the record label, conditions for exercising those available options, circumstances in which a party can terminate the contract, implications of termination of the contract already executed, and status of unreleased songs created after termination of the agreement.

IMPLICATIONS OF ADVANCE PAYMENT

Music artists are so carried away by the amount of money being stated in the contract as an advance fee payment that they overlook the terms and conditions attached to the advance payment. An advance payment in this context can be treated as money paid against future earnings and may be recoverable from income generated under the agreement. This is why it is advisable that a music artist under such an arrangement needs to understand which expenses are recoupable by the record label, the recovery process and the source of the recovery; all this should be clearly stated in the contract.

In some cases, a contract may spell out how expenses associated with promotions, marketing, music videos, tours, wardrobe allowances, shows and other expenses are recovered.

The contract should also clearly state the amount that will be paid to the music artist as an advance fee, what expenses are covered by the advance fee, and more importantly, what happens when the record label is unable to recover the advance fee.

A legal review of the contract can provide a practical explanation of the financial implications of the advance fee payment.

At the end of the day, it is not just about the amount the record label is offering the music artist as an advance but also the obligations attached to it.

ROYALTY STRUCTURE

Royalties are a major issue which an artist should pay close attention to when executing contracts with the record label as they have a life time implication and it may be difficult to renegotiate such terms.

A music artist may be informed that he is entitled to 30% without understanding if this covers all the sources of the artist's income or just some of it.

For instance, two separate contracts may each provide a 30% royalty, but the economic values of those contracts could be distinct based on the deductions and revenue used to calculate the royalty.

A contract may provide a royalty sharing formula that includes deductions for expenses such as marketing costs, taxes, third-party payments and other financial obligations.

A music artist should critically comprehend the definitions of some terminologies in a record label contract such as gross receipts, net receipts, royalties, recoupable expenses and other terms applicable in such contracts.

A legal review can help a music artist understand the implications of terms and conditions regarding the royalty clauses and make adjustments where it is necessary.

PUBLISHING RIGHTS

A music artist who is also a songwriter and a composer is likely to possess valuable songwriting and publishing interests that should not be treated as an afterthought.

Recording agreements may consist of clauses that impact publishing, or they can consist of distinct publishing, administration, or copyright contracts.

An artist should ascertain whether they are assigning, licensing or sharing any interest in their musical works, and to whom such interest is being granted, and also the duration.

Clarity on these provisions are very key, as a song can continue generating income for a lifetime.

A music artist should therefore resist treating publishing rights as a distinct agreement from the entire contract simply because the immediate focus is on getting global visibility and branding.

VERBAL PROMISES VS THE LETTERS AND SPIRIT OF THE CONTRACT.

Music artists sometimes place heavy reliance on promises made by the record label to them as against the actual contract being presented to them for execution. These promises include marketing campaigns, music videos, international collaborations, albums, international tours, and other great opportunities. A critical legal review will ensure that promises are properly inputted into the contract and thereby become contractual obligations owed by the record label to a music artist.

Where a record label makes promises are properly inputted into the contract such as assisting a music artist in releasing a certain number of songs and promoting those songs, a music artist should be able to confirm that these promises have been captured in the contract provided to the music artist for execution.

In essence, the concept is very clear, every musician must understand not only what the record label promises to him, but also what is actually contained in the contract he enters into with the record label.

THE RISK OF EXCLUSIVITY

Record label contracts usually contain provisions on exclusivity, which is understandable as the record label is trying to protect its business. However, a music artist must understand the extent of his restriction to record, performing, release his musical works; entering into other commercial relationships, such as endorsement deals without the approval of the record label; the interest the record label has in a music artist’s endorsement deals or even having a break period where music artists can attend to their personal needs.

In some circumstances, a music artist can be given an opportunity to collaborate on a song with another music artist, sign brand endorsements, make songs, or feature in movies or advertisements, which may require the record label's consent or an interest in the commercial value of such engagements.

A critical legal review can ascertain the extent of the exclusivity clauses and negotiate appropriate terms where necessary.

THE ESSENCE OF RIGHT OF TERMINATION

Music artists are usually carried away by the benefits of executing a contract with the record label rather than considering whether their long-term career goals are in line with the vision of the record label.

Just like an employee-employer relationship can terminate due to certain unforeseen circumstances, the relationship between a record label and a music artist can break down irretrievably due to instances such as the record label's failure to invest in a music artist, or a music artist being provided with a better opportunity by other record labels. A music artist can even decide to pursue an independent career or even establish his own record label.

A critical legal review of the contract will be able to ascertain the circumstances in which a party to the contract can terminate the contract. Lack of proper contractual protection can put a music artist in an uncomfortable situation wherein the record label has ceased actively developing the artist’s career, but the music artist remains trapped with no way of an amicable exit. This situation can significantly hinder the artist's career and make it difficult to pursue alternative opportunities.

Where a contract does not provide sufficient release clauses or performance obligations on the part of the record label, a music artist will find it extremely difficult to escape from such career stagnation.

This is why it is essential that a music artist should not only place heavy reliance on the obligations of the record label but also critically analyse the remedies available for non-performance and termination rights, depending on the structure and terms of the contract.

A critical legal review can help a music artist negotiate the appropriate release obligations, remedies for breach and termination rights, depending on the structure and terms of the contract.

RED FLAGS IN RECORD LABEL CONTRACTS

A music artist must consider getting legal advice before signing a contract that gives the record label extensive ownership or control over master recordings for a long duration, includes renewal rights, imposes wide exclusivity obligations, gives room for extensive recovery of advance payment without clearly stating recoverable expenditures, makes room for unclear or limited obligations regarding releases and promotion, provides uncertain royalty calculations, provides publishing rights without specifically defining the extent and period of the contract, specifically limits the artist's capacity to terminate the contract, imposes substantial post-contract limitations or incorporate additional clauses, schedules or documents that a music artist has not independently reviewed.

These clauses are not necessarily unfair in every situation, as their commercial implications largely depend on the overall structure of the transaction and the bargaining position of both parties.

This is why a music artist must understand the contract in its entirety before execution.

THE VALUE OF NEGOTIATION

Music artists usually believe that contracts presented to them for execution by record labels are non-negotiable.

This is due to the fact that the record label presents the contract to the music artist as the industry standard or the best offer the artist can get.

However, a legal review of the contract can help identify clauses in the contract that can be negotiable based on the commercial objectives or other surrounding factors such as contract duration, number of albums, or projects, royalty percentages, advance payment recovery clauses, ownership of masters, publishing, exclusivity, marketing obligations, release clauses, approval rights of the record label, termination rights, post-contract limitations, accounting and auditing rights and other clauses of the contract that can affect a music artist’s economic and creative interests.

The aim of such negotiations is not necessarily to ensure that the music artist gets every clause of the contract solely in the music artist’s favour, but to ensure that the music artist understands that he has the right to bargain and ensure that the contractual obligations are fair and equitable to both parties.

A RECORD LABEL’S LAWYER IS NOT THE ARTIST LAWYER

A music artist may be informed by the record label that the contract being presented to the music artist was prepared by their lawyer, who has prepared a standard contract in line with industry standards and applicable laws. This should not eliminate the need for a music artist to carry out the necessary legal review and due diligence. This is due to the fact that a lawyer who drafts the contract for the record label is ordinarily concerned with protecting the interests of the record label.

A music artist should understand who the lawyer involved in the contractual engagement actually represents. Where a lawyer is introduced by the record label, manager, producer, or another person involved in the transaction, the artist should seek clarity on whether that lawyer is representing the music artist or the record label.

If the record label states that the lawyer represents both parties, a music artist should strongly consider obtaining independent legal representation. This is due to the fact that the interests of both parties differ.

A music artist should never assume that a friendly and warm introduction by the record label, means that the lawyer engaged by the record label is also working for the music artist.

A lawyer engaged by the music artist can highlight the clauses in the contract that may be at great advantage to the record label but great disadvantage to the music artist and negotiate fairer and more balanced terms.

THE COST OF LEGAL ADVICE OUTWEIGHS THE COST OF A BAD CONTRACT.

Music artists avoid engaging lawyers because they feel they believe legal fees are very expensive. However, a music artist should consider the potential economic consequences of signing an unfavourable agreement that may remain in force for a long period of time.

A music artist who cannot afford the proposed fees of engagement can discuss alternative arrangements with a lawyer and should not assume that every lawyer charges the same amount or has the same method of payment. However, lawyers might have a standard minimum fee.

The cost of engaging a lawyer to review the contract and carry out due diligence should be considered alongside the potential cost of misunderstanding or executing a contract that is not fair and equitable.

AT WHAT POINT DOES A MUSIC ARTIST ENGAGE A LAWYER?

One of the most recurring mistakes music artists make is engaging a lawyer only after a dispute has arisen from the contract the music artist executed with the record label.

At this point, it must have become more complex and expensive to settle the dispute than a contract review could have solved, and the negotiating position of the music artist might have significantly weakened.

The best approach is for the music artist to obtain a complete copy of the contract and all the schedules and other related documents, then engage a lawyer to review the contract and carry out due diligence. This will enable a music artist understand the rights and obligations created by the contract, highlight clauses that may require negotiation, negotiate where necessary, execute the contract only when the music artist has understood and is satisfied with the agreed terms and retain a complete copy of the executed contract and all schedules, amendments and other related documents.

Some music artists fear that engaging a lawyer at the initial stage of the contract will cause the record label to withdraw the offer. However, lawyers do not usually approach such contracts with the aim of frustrating the execution of the contract, as a lawyer’s duty is to assist the music artist to understand the contract, identify risks and negotiate reasonable and equitable protections for the music artist. However, the ultimate decision remains with the artist, as the lawyer’s major role is to provide legal analysis and guidance while the artist decides if the opportunity aligns with his career goals, vision and objectives.

CONCLUSION

A record label contract should not just be viewed as simply providing the artist with the resources to create music. It is a commercial transaction in which the music artist may be granting valuable rights in exchange for investment and services, distribution, promotion, and other benefits, and a transaction of such nature deserves a careful examination.

As a music artist’s career develops, the artist might begin to encounter brand endorsements, sponsorship contracts, publishing arrangements, distribution contracts, management contracts, merchandising opportunities, and other commercial relationships.

The Nigerian music industry presents extraordinary opportunities for music artists. However, an opportunity should not come at the expense of informed decision-making.

Music artists should resist the urge to sign a contract with a record label immediately upon presentation by the record label simply because of excitement, pressure, or fear of losing such an opportunity.

A legally binding contract can affect a music artist’s career and may allocate valuable music rights to a third party it can also keep a music artist stranded when the music artist is ready to move on from the record label.

Before executing a record label contract, an artist should engage a lawyer to review the contract and also carry out due diligence on the record label that will be able to identify any red flags.

Legal literacy should become part of the professional journey of the Nigerian music artist, as talent may open the door to opportunities, but informed legal contractual decision-making can ensure that a music artist retains a fair and equitable opportunity.

* Afam I. Chukuka is an Associate at Alliance Law Firm, Lagos, Nigeria.