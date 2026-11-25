INTRODUCTION

Communication is at the heart of human activity in all spheres of life. In Nigeria, mobile data, allowing multimodal communication from anywhere, has become essential to everyday life; supporting banking, commerce, education, healthcare, employment, communication and access to public services1. As dependence on mobile connectivity grows, so do consumer complaints about rapid data depletion, unclear charges and the difficulty of determining how purchased data is consumed. These complaints raise a question that extends beyond the technical accuracy of telecommunications billing systems: to what extent can consumers understand, verify and challenge the deductions made from their data bundles?

A recent initiative by a leading mobile service provider, tagged “Data on Trial”, brought these concerns into public discussion. The initiative brought together consumers, regulators, independent auditors and other stakeholders to examine how mobile data is consumed, measured and billed. Although operator-led demonstrations can help explain technical factors affecting data usage, they also expose an important limitation of consumer education – explaining how a billing system operates is not the same as independently verifying the accuracy of a particular deduction. Consumer confidence requires more than general explanations. It requires access to meaningful information and credible avenues of challenging disputed charges.

The underlying difficulty is one of information asymmetry. Telecommunications operators control the network infrastructure and billing systems through which data consumption is measured and recorded. Consumers, by contrast, generally have access limited usage information, often without sufficient detail to understand the circumstances surrounding particular deductions. This imbalance makes it difficult for subscribers to identify discrepancies, substantiate complaints or determine whether their data has been correctly accounted for.

These concerns raise broader questions about the adequacy of Nigeria's telecommunications consumer protection framework. Beyond requiring accurate billing and providing avenues for resolving individual complaints, should operators be subject to more specific obligations concerning the monitoring and disclosure of data consumption? Could standardised consumer-facing dashboards improve subscribers’ ability to track their usage, while aggregated reporting and independent technical assessments enable regulators to identify systemic billing concerns?

This article examines the legal and regulatory framework governing telecommunications consumer protection in Nigeria, with particular attention to billing transparency, access to information, complaint resolution and regulatory oversight. It considers the Nigerian Communications Act 2003 (NCA), the Consumer Code of Practice Regulations 2024 (CCPR), the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Act 2018 (FCCPA), the Nigeria Data Protection Act 2023 (NDP Act), alongside selected regulatory approaches in other jurisdictions.

The central argument is that Nigeria’s framework should evolve towards a more proactive model of data usage transparency and accountability. Such a model should combine reliable technical monitoring and measurement standards, accessible consumer-facing usage dashboards, standardised reporting to the regulator and independent technical oversight. These measures must operate within appropriate safeguards for personal data, cybersecurity and legitimate commercial confidentiality. The objective is to ensure that consumers are not merely informed that their data has been consumed, but can meaningfully understand how it was accounted for and have confidence that the systems responsible for measuring and billing that consumption are subject to effective regulatory oversight.

THE “DATA ON TRIAL” INITIATIVE AND THE QUESTION OF REGULATORY OVERSIGHT

On 6 June 2026, MTN Nigeria hosted its “Data on Trial” initiative, a public engagement designed to address concerns about unexpected data depletion. Structured as a mock courtroom proceeding, the event brought together the company’s management and technical team, representatives of consumers, regulators, independent auditors and other stakeholders to examine how mobile data is consumed, measured and charged2. MTN’s Chief Executive Officer, Karl Toriola, reiterated the company’s position that it would not deliberately shortchange subscribers and provided explanations for rapid data consumption, including background application activity, automatic updates, cloud synchronisation and high-resolution streaming.

The initiative was a useful attempt to address public concerns through technical explanations and stakeholder engagement. However, its reception suggests that the underlying questions about data depletion were not fully resolved. Public commentary after the event reflected lingering scepticism about MTN’s explanations and raised questions about the scope of the independent verification presented, the adequacy of audit records, and the extent to which subscribers could independently verify the operator’s billing records3.

Subsequent developments further illustrate the persistence of these concerns. In August 2026, a Nigerian subscriber, Zaenab Olawunmi Adams, reportedly demanded an explanation from MTN following the depletion of approximately 708.55GB from an 800GB annual data plan within about 104 days. She requested a detailed breakdown of the deductions, including relevant dates, times and usage records. Although MTN subsequently provided a usage report, further questions were raised about the organisation and intelligibility of the information supplied4. The dispute attracted wider public attention and renewed calls for greater transparency in the accounting of mobile data consumption.

These developments highlight an important distinction between verifying the arithmetic of a billing system and establishing the reliability of the data measurements on which billing calculations depend. While these developments do not, in themselves, establish that operators systematically miscalculate or improperly deduct subscribers’ data. They however demonstrate that general explanations about data consumption and assurances concerning billing systems may not be sufficient to restore consumer confidence. A subscriber who receives a usage report must still be able to understand what it represents, how the figures were derived and whether the records can be independently scrutinised where a discrepancy is alleged.

The broader challenge is one of information asymmetry between service providers and subscribers. Although device-level information may help consumers understand their usage, it does not necessarily provide an independent means of verifying the operator’s records. A consumer may therefore know that a data bundle has been depleted without having sufficient information to establish how the depletion was calculated or whether it was accurately recorded. Explaining how data consumption occurs is not the same as demonstrating that a particular deduction was correctly measured. Consumer education can help subscribers manage their usage, but it cannot replace reliable measurement systems, accessible usage information and independent regulatory scrutiny.

The “Data on Trial” initiative should consequently be viewed as a starting point for a broader regulatory conversation. Rather than relying predominantly on operator-led explanations after concerns arise, Nigeria’s telecommunications framework should promote verifiable data consumption through reliable measurement standards, consumer-facing usage dashboards and independent regulatory monitoring. These measures would help bridge the information gap between operators and subscribers while equipping the regulator to identify and investigate recurring concerns.

CONSUMER RIGHTS UNDER NIGERIAN TELECOMMUNICATIONS LAW

Right to Information and Transparent Disclosure

The Nigerian Communications (Consumer Code of Practice) Regulations 2024 (the “CCPR 2024”) requires licensees to provide consumers with complete, accurate and up-to-date information about their services in clear language. It further requires licensees to respond to consumer information request within ninety-six (96) hours of the request and to provide such information free-of-charge5. The information to be disclosed may include applicable service arrangements, rates, terms, and conditions.

In the context of mobile data services, transparency should extend beyond the price and validity period of a data bundle. Consumers should be able to obtain information that enables them to monitor their usage, understand applicable charging conditions and investigate disputed deductions. Disclosure is meaningful only where the information disclosed is accessible and presented in an understandable form to the consumers. A technically accurate but unintelligible usage report may not meet information and disclosure requirements.

Right to Fair and Accurate Billing

The CCPR 2024 also imposes obligations concerning accurate and verifiable billing6. Under paragraph 30 of the CCPR 2024 General Code, a licensee must ensure that bills are accurate and timely, that their accuracy is verifiable, and that appropriate information is provided or made readily available to consumers, free of charge, for verification. Licensees must also retain records of bills and related charges for at least two years. Significantly, paragraph 30(2) extends the meaning of billing to systems for recording and processing prepaid transactions. These requirements are therefore relevant to prepaid mobile data subscriptions and disputes concerning the deduction of data balances.

Paragraph 32 further requires consumers to have access to itemised details of charges, either on their bills or through a separate statement provided on request. This reinforces the principle that consumers should not be required to accept a billing outcome without access to information that enables them to verify it.

Billing accuracy and billing transparency are related, but distinct. A system may accurately record data usage while leaving the subscriber uncertain about the activities responsible for the consumption. Equally, the fact that applications can consume data in the background does not establish that a disputed deduction was correctly measured and recorded. A consumer’s ability to challenge a charge depends not only on the existence of an accurate billing system but also on access to sufficient information to understand and, where appropriate, question the basis of the charge. A sound consumer-protection framework should support reliable billing records and meaningful access to the information needed to understand and challenge the records.

Privacy and Consumer Data

Billing transparency must also operate within the limits of data protection. Telecommunications operators process substantial amounts of subscriber information in providing their services, including information generated through network usage and account activity. The CCPR 2024 require licensees to protect consumer information in accordance with applicable data protection law and establish requirements concerning lawful processing, access, security, data quality and the correction of inaccurate information, while the NDP Act establishes the broader statutory framework for the protection of personal data in Nigeria7.

These protections are relevant to the improvement of consumer-facing usage information. Consumers should have access to sufficient information to understand and challenge disputed deductions, but the provision of such information should not result in unnecessary disclosure of personal data, compromise network security or expose commercially sensitive information. Transparency and data protection should therefore operate as complementary requirements.

Access to Redress and the Evidential Challenge

Consumer rights have limited value if consumers cannot obtain an effective remedy when their rights are breached. The NCA, CCPR 2024 and FCCPA provide avenues through which telecommunications complaints may be pursued, including operator-level complaint procedures and regulatory intervention8.

The CCPR 2024 establishes detailed requirements for complaint handling. Paragraphs 51 and 53 require licensees to maintain transparent and accessible complaint procedures, including toll-free telephone, email, online and physical channels. Complaints must be recorded and processed in accordance with established procedures. Paragraph 54 further requires complaints to be acknowledged and investigated, consumers to be provided with reference numbers and updates, and the outcome of an investigation to be communicated. The Regulations also require an escalation process where a consumer is dissatisfied with the outcome. In addition, a complaint should not remain unresolved for more than 90 days.

For disputed charges, paragraph 57 provides that a licensee must not take disconnection or credit management action in respect of the service or amount under dispute while the complaint is being investigated, subject to the consumer's obligation to pay any other outstanding amounts. These provisions provide an important safeguard against consumers being disadvantaged while a genuine billing dispute remains unresolved.

The practical challenge, however, is accessibility. Individual billing disputes may involve relatively small amounts, making lengthy or complex complaint processes unattractive to consumers. Where similar complaints occur repeatedly, however, the issue should not be treated solely as a collection of individual disputes. Recurring complaints may indicate a wider issue requiring regulatory investigation.

An effective redress framework should provide consumers with a clear route from the initial complaint to an appropriate resolution. A subscriber who disputes a deduction should be able to identify the transaction in question, obtain a complaint reference and receive a response that addresses the substance of the complaint. Depending on the nature of the dispute, relevant information may include the subscriber’s usage history, bundle balance records, relevant timestamps, notifications of deductions and the service provider’s corresponding billing records. Device-level usage information may assist the investigation, although it may not correspond exactly with the operator’s measurements because the records may reflect different measurement methods or periods. A service provider’s response should therefore do more than repeat that background applications may consume data. It should be able to explain the basis of a disputed deduction by reference to relevant records, and the applicable bundle or tariff conditions. The subscriber should also be given a reasonable opportunity to present supporting evidence, with each party’s evidential responsibilities determined by the applicable law. Where the available records do not adequately account for the discrepancy, further investigation through the appropriate complaint or regulatory channels may be necessary.

Depending on the facts, an appropriate outcome may include an explanation supported by relevant records, correction of an erroneous deduction, a refund or account credit where justified, or regulatory intervention where the complaint reveals a wider compliance concern. Where the operator's response does not resolve the complaint, the consumer may pursue the applicable escalation process and, after exhausting the operator's complaint procedures, refer the matter to the NCC in accordance with the NCA and the CCPR 2024.

A complaint process is effective when it produces a timely and reasoned decision, escalate unresolved complaints and secures an appropriate remedy where a billing error or regulatory breach is established. This would move consumer protection beyond the formal recognition of complaint rights towards practical and enforceable redress.

CONTRACTUAL TERMS AND BILLING TRANSPARENCY

Mobile data subscriptions are governed by contractual terms setting out the applicable tariffs, bundle validity periods, renewal arrangements, usage conditions and other charges. These terms define the basis on which consumers access and pay for telecommunications services. For them to provide meaningful protection, consumers must be able to access and understand the relevant conditions before subscribing to a service or incurring charges.

The CCPR 2024 addresses these requirements by requiring licensees to make service contracts available to consumers in clear language and to provide a complete description of the service before a contract is concluded. It also requires disclosure of applicable rates and charges, what those charges cover, how they are calculated, the circumstances in which they arise, and whether they may change9. These obligations are particularly relevant to mobile data services, where the price and volume of a bundle (as advertised) may not, without further explanation, communicate all the conditions governing its use.

A consumer’s acceptance of a service provider's terms does not, however, relieve the provider of its statutory and regulatory obligations. Although the CCPR recognises that consumers are bound by a mobile service provider’s terms of service upon acceptance10, such acceptance must be understood alongside other obligations imposed on the service provider by the NCA, the CCPR 2024 and applicable consumer protection legislation. The FCCPA also requires businesses to provide material information in an understandable manner and prohibits certain unfair contractual terms and practices11.

Contractual disclosure must therefore be accompanied by accurate and transparent implementation. A subscriber’s agreement to a data bundle’s validity period or usage conditions does not amount to acceptance of inaccurate deductions or remove the provider’s obligation to investigate disputed charges. The CCPR 2024 already requires accurate and verifiable billing, including in relation to prepaid transactions, and requires relevant billing information to be made available to consumers for verification. The challenge is to ensure that these requirements translate into information that subscribers can actually access and understand.

In practical terms, a consumer-facing billing system should make it easy for consumers to monitor their data balances, identify when deductions occurred and understand the charging conditions. This does not require every technical network event to be explained to every subscriber. Instead, operators should consider providing accessible usage summaries showing consumption over selected periods, relevant timestamps, significant deductions and remaining balances. Where technically feasible, further information on the nature or category of consumption could also be provided. Such information should be presented in an intelligible format and made accessible through appropriate channels.

When a dispute arises, providers should distinguish between general information about data use and the records relevant to the particular account. A response that background applications may consume data may be correct, but it does not answer whether the disputed amount was recorded and deducted correctly. A useful response should explain the disputed deduction by reference to relevant usage records, timestamps, applicable bundle conditions and corresponding account entries, subject to appropriate privacy, security and confidentiality safeguards. Where an error is established, appropriate corrective action should follow.

Ultimately, billing transparency is not simply a matter of technical disclosure. It is part of the relationship of trust between telecommunications operators, consumers and the regulator. Consumers are more likely to accept technically complex billing systems where they can obtain understandable information, challenge disputed charges and have confidence that an independent institution can intervene where necessary. The regulatory objective should therefore be to ensure that technical accuracy is accompanied by meaningful transparency and effective accountability.

REGULATORY ACCOUNTABILITY AND THE NIGERIAN COMMUNICATIONS COMMISSION

The Nigerian Communications Commission (“NCC”), established under the Nigerian Communications Act 2003 (“NCA”), regulates the telecommunications sector. Its statutory functions include consumer protection, quality of service regulation, compliance monitoring and the resolution of consumer complaints.12 These functions provide a legal basis for regulatory intervention where consumer concerns raise questions about industry practices.

The NCC’s oversight should extend beyond the resolution of individual complaints to the identification of recurring concerns that may indicate systemic weaknesses. While an isolated complaint does not necessarily establish regulatory non-compliance, repeated reports of unexplained deductions, inconsistent usage records or inadequate complaint responses may justify closer examination. Such patterns should inform the NCC’s supervisory priorities without being treated as conclusive proof of wrongdoing.

Where recurring complaints or available evidence indicate a potential systemic issue, the NCC could undertake targeted, risk-based technical audits of operators’ billing systems. These audits could examine the reliability of usage records, accuracy of deductions, the reconciliation of network measurements with subscriber account records and the adequacy of controls for identifying and correcting discrepancies. Independent technical expertise may be particularly useful where ordinary complaint investigations do not adequately resolve consumer concerns.

Regulatory accountability should also be reflected in the information made available to the public. Periodic publication of aggregated complaint data, recurring billing concerns, investigation outcomes and corrective measures would help consumers understand how the Commission responds to industry-wide problems. Publication should be subject to appropriate safeguards for personal data, cybersecurity, and legitimate commercial confidentiality.13

These measures would enable the NCC to complement individual complaint resolution with more proactive supervision of telecommunications billing practices. The objective is not to presume that every complaint reflects an error, but to ensure that recurring concerns are examined, billing systems are subject to appropriate scrutiny, and operators remain accountable for the accuracy and verifiability of their usage records.

COORDINATION BETWEEN THE NIGERIAN COMMUNICATIONS COMMISSION AND THE FEDERAL COMPETITION AND CONSUMER PROTECTION COMMISSION IN TELECOMMUNICATIONS CONSUMER PROTECTION

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (the “FCCPC” or the “Commission”), established under the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Act 2018 (the “FCCPA”), is mandated to promote and protect consumer interests and ensure fair competition across the Nigerian economy. Its functions include investigating anti-competitive practices, addressing conduct that undermines consumer welfare, and providing mechanisms for the resolution of consumer complaints. The Commission’s mandate extends to the telecommunications sector, where it exercises competition and consumer protection oversight in collaboration with the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC)14.

The relationship between the two regulators was considered by the Federal High Court, Lagos Judicial Division, in Emeka Nnubia v Honourable Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment & Ors15. The action challenged the FCCPC’s authority to investigate MTN Nigeria Communications Plc, on the ground that the NCC had exclusive jurisdiction over competition matters in the telecommunications sector. Although the Court struck out the action on preliminary grounds, including lack of locus standi and failure to comply with the applicable pre-action notice requirement, it addressed the substantive regulatory issues. The Court observed that the FCCPA prevailed over conflicting provisions of the NCA and that the FCCPC and NCC could exercise concurrent powers over competition matters in the telecommunications sector. The Court also considered the coordination provisions in section 105 of the FCCPA and held that prior consultation or a concluded collaboration agreement between the regulators was not a condition precedent to the FCCPC’s exercise of its statutory powers under the FCCPA. However, these observations must be treated with caution, given that the case was struck out on preliminary grounds and that an appeal was subsequently reported16.

The statutory relationship between the regulators is not entirely straightforward. Section 90 of the NCA gives the NCC exclusive competence over the administration and enforcement of competition laws as they relate to the Nigerian communications market. By contrast, sections 104 and 105 of the FCCPA address the application of the FCCPA to regulated industries and provide for concurrent jurisdiction between the FCCPC and relevant sector regulators in matters affecting competition and consumer protection, with the FCCPC having precedence. Section 105 also contemplates agreements between the FCCPC and sector regulators to coordinate and harmonise the exercise of their respective powers. In addition, section 150 of the FCCPA requires the FCCPC to consult the relevant sector regulator before issuing a compliance notice to an undertaking in a regulated industry17.

The interaction of these provisions raises questions about the precise boundaries of the regulators’ respective mandates and the manner in which their powers should be exercised. On 14 January 2025, the NCC and FCCPC signed a Memorandum of Understanding (the “MoU”) intended to strengthen cooperation, promote consumer protection and address overlapping regulatory responsibilities in the telecommunications sector. The FCCPC has since confirmed that the MoU guides its collaboration with the NCC, including cross-referral and joint resolution of consumer complaints, technical support, information-sharing and consumer education18.

The existence of the MoU is an important step towards coordinated regulatory oversight. However, its effectiveness depends on how consistently it is implemented. The regulators should continue to strengthen the operational arrangements for handling complaints that engage both mandates. These arrangements could include clear referral procedures, defined responsibilities for investigating different categories of complaints, information-sharing on recurring billing concerns, joint investigations where complaints reveal wider market practices, and coordinated regulatory communication and enforcement. A lead-regulator approach could also be adopted for particular investigations, having regard to the nature of the complaint and the respective statutory responsibilities of the regulators.

Such coordination would help prevent gaps in enforcement and reduce unnecessary duplication, while allowing the NCC’s telecommunications expertise and the FCCPC’s broader consumer protection mandate to complement one another. It would also provide a more coherent regulatory response to persistent consumer concerns about mobile data billing.

COMPARATIVE PERSPECTIVES AND LESSONS FOR NIGERIA

The regulatory approaches adopted in other jurisdictions offer useful lessons for strengthening telecommunications consumer protection in Nigeria. In particular, they demonstrate how overlapping regulatory responsibilities can be managed through structured cooperation, while also illustrating complementary approaches to consumer information and complaint resolution. The following examples from Australia, the United Kingdom, the European Union and South Africa provide relevant insights.

In Australia, the Australian Consumer Law operates under a multiple-regulator model involving the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission, the Australian Securities and Investments Commission, and state and territory consumer protection agencies. A Memorandum of Understanding provides a framework for cooperation, information-sharing, complaint management, coordinated enforcement and the development of consistent consumer guidance. The arrangement recognises that regulators retain distinct responsibilities while working towards common consumer protection objectives19.

Similarly, the United Kingdom operates a framework of concurrent competition powers under which the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) and the Office of Communications (“Ofcom”) operate under an arrangement for coordinating their concurrent powers under specified consumer protection legislation. Statutory arrangements and memoranda of understanding support consultation, information-sharing and coordination, helping to minimise duplication and make use of the respective expertise of the regulators20.

The UK approach also illustrates the importance of ongoing regulatory monitoring beyond the resolution of individual complaints. Ofcom routinely publishes comparative research on customer service and consumer experiences across telecommunications providers, as well as periodic statistics on complaints received against providers. These publications help identify recurring concerns, assess provider performance and inform consumer choice. In addition, consumers are ordinarily expected to raise complaints with their providers first, but may escalate unresolved complaints to approved alternative dispute resolution schemes21.

The European Union’s Electronic Communications Code requires providers to supply consumers with pre-contractual information concerning electronic communications services, pricing and other contractual conditions22. Its emphasis on standardised and comprehensible information illustrates the importance of enabling consumers to understand the services they purchase and the terms governing their use. For Nigeria, this highlights the importance of intelligibility alongside disclosure. Disclosure obligations should be assessed not merely by whether the information is provided, but by whether it is sufficiently clear and useful to consumers.

South Africa’s Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (“ICASA”) has a dedicated consumer protection function covering the broadcasting, telecommunications and postal sectors. Its consumer protection framework includes public awareness initiatives and a complaints-handling procedure through which consumers may escalate unresolved complaints against licensed service providers. This approach reinforces the importance of accessible complaint channels and an active sector regulator in addressing consumer concerns23.

Taken together, these jurisdictions demonstrate that overlapping mandates need not result in fragmented oversight. They also illustrate the complementary roles of intelligible disclosure, effective complaint resolution and regulatory supervision in consumer protection. For Nigeria, a formal coordination framework between the NCC and FCCPC could clarify referral procedures, facilitate information-sharing, provide for joint action in appropriate cases and promote consistency in consumer protection enforcement. This would allow the NCC's telecommunications expertise and the FCCPC’s broader consumer protection mandate to complement one another, strengthening regulatory oversight without requiring either institution to surrender its statutory responsibilities.

The comparisons further suggest that consumer protection is strongest when preventive measures and remedies operate together. Clear tariff and contract information may reduce avoidable misunderstandings; accessible complaint channels help resolve individual cases; and market monitoring can reveal repeated concerns that might otherwise remain fragmented across separate complaints. Nigeria can pursue these objectives through proportionate improvements to existing arrangements without assuming that the entire framework must be redesigned.

EMERGING TECHNOLOGIES AND THE FUTURE OF CONSUMER PROTECTION

As telecommunications networks and billing systems become increasingly automated, transparency obligations may become difficult to meet. Advanced network management, traffic optimisation and automated billing processes may improve operational efficiency, but they also raise questions about the transparency, accuracy and accountability of systems that directly affect consumers. The increasing use of network analytics also raises concerns about the collection and processing of subscriber information.

These developments have important consumer protection implications. Telecommunications providers should ensure that material practices affecting data consumption, billing and service quality are adequately disclosed, and that their systems maintain reliable records capable of supporting the investigation of disputed deductions. Regulatory oversight must also evolve to ensure that automated processes remain subject to appropriate scrutiny, while safeguarding subscriber privacy, cybersecurity and legitimate commercial confidentiality.

The policy objective should not be to require disclosure of proprietary algorithms or source code, but to ensure that consumers can obtain meaningful explanations of charges and that regulators have the necessary technical capacity to assess the reliability of systems affecting consumer rights.

CONCLUSION

The debate surrounding the “Data on Trial” initiative highlights persistent concerns about mobile data depletion and the transparency of telecommunications billing practices in Nigeria. This paper has examined the legal protections available to telecommunications consumers under the Nigerian Communications Act 2003, the Consumer Code of Practice Regulations 2024, the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Act 2018, the Nigeria Data Protection Act 2023, and other relevant regulatory instruments. These protections address consumers’ rights to adequate information, accurate and verifiable billing, privacy, and effective redress.

The central argument of this paper is that addressing persistent consumer complaints about unfair or unexplained data deductions requires more than the disclosure of tariffs and contractual conditions or the resolution of individual complaints. It requires greater transparency in how data consumption is measured and deductions are recorded, supported by stronger and more proactive regulatory oversight. Consumers must have access to meaningful usage information, while regulators must be equipped to identify recurring concerns and scrutinise the systems and practices responsible for billing.

The paper has also considered the respective consumer protection mandates of the NCC and FCCPC, highlighting the need for greater coordination in the exercise of their complementary regulatory functions. Comparative approaches in other jurisdictions demonstrate that overlapping regulatory responsibilities can be managed through structured cooperation, information-sharing and coordinated enforcement. These lessons offer a useful basis for strengthening regulatory collaboration in Nigeria. Finally, the paper has considered how emerging telecommunications technologies may affect consumer rights, underscoring the need for continued attention to transparency, accountability, privacy and the reliability of automated systems.

Ultimately, restoring consumer confidence in Nigeria’s telecommunications sector requires a consumer protection framework that moves beyond disclosure and complaint resolution towards meaningful data usage transparency and effective regulatory accountability. Strengthening these elements will help ensure that consumers can understand, monitor, and challenge deductions from their data subscriptions, while promoting a more transparent and accountable telecommunications industry.

Footnotes

1 Ling R, The Mobile Connection the Cell Phone’s Impact on Society Rich Ling (Elsevier 2004)

2 https://events.mtn.ng/events/mtn-hosts-data-on-trial-to-address-data-usage-concerns-and-strengthen-customer-trust/

3 Omoleye Omoruyi, What MTN didn’t say at the “Data on Trial”, Jun 8. 2026. Retrieved at https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/what-mtn-didnt-say-data-trial-omoleye-omoruyi-ykdvf

4 https://www.vanguardngr.com/2026/08/708-55gb-gone-nigerian-lawyer-threatens-to-sue-mtn-over-rapid-data-loss/

5 Nigerian Communications Commission, Consumer Code of Practice Regulations 2024, Schedule para. 6.

6 Ibid., para. 30.

7 Ibid., para. 42 - 46; Nigeria Data Protection Act 2023.

8 Nigerian Communications Act 2003; Consumer Code of Practice Regulations 2024; Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Act 2018.

9 Paragraphs 7, 8, and 10, Schedule (the General Code), CCPR 2024

10Ibid, Paragraph 37

11 Section 114 and 127, FCCPA 2018

12 Nigerian Communications Act 2003, ss. 4(1)(b)–(c), 104–105.

14 FCCPC ‘Our Mandate’, ‘FCCPC Floors MTN: Court Affirms Its Regulatory Authority in the Telecommunications Sector’ (9 February 2025) and ‘Complaint Handling Procedure’, available on the FCCPC website

15 Emeka Nnubia v Honourable Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment & Ors (Suit No FHC/L/CS/1009/2024, Federal High Court, Lagos Judicial Division, 7 February 2025) (unreported).

16 Bertram Nwannekanma, ‘MTN shareholder appeals court verdict on FCCPC’s powers to prevent anti-competitive practices’ (The Guardian, 11 February 2025), available here.

17 Nigerian Communications Act 2003, section 90; Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Act 2018, sections 104, 105 and 150.

18 ‘NCC, FCCPC sign MoU on telecom consumer protection’ (Premium Times, 15 January 2025), available at https://www.premiumtimesng.com/promoted/766926-ncc-fccpc-sign-mou-on-telecom-consumer-protection.html; FCCPC, ‘Civil Society / Consumer Protection Alliances’, available at https://fccpc.gov.ng/about-us/civil-society-consumer-protection-alliances/

19 The Australian Consumer Law – Memorandum of Understanding, current as at 14 March 2025 and retrievable at https://consumerlaw.gov.au/legislation/compliance-and-enforcement/memorandum-of-understanding?utm_source=chatgpt.com#h2-content-3

20 Memorandum of Understanding between the Competition and Markets Authority and Ofcom on the use of concurrent powers under consumer protection legislation, February 2015. Retrieved on 11 November 2026 from https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/media/5a815aee40f0b62302696db3/CMA_and_Ofcom_MoU.pdf?utm_source=chatgpt.com

21 See Ofcom, Ghttps://www.ofcom.org.uk/siteassets/resources/documents/phones-telecoms-and-internet/information-for-industry/general-authorisation-regime/consolidated-general-conditions.pdf?

22 Article 102, European Union Electronic Communications Code (EECC)