Autonomous Ships, Emerging Risks: The Legal Future Of Maritime Autonomous Surface Ships In Nigeria

INTRODUCTION

The rapid pace of technological advancement in the maritime sector has brought Maritime Autonomous Surface Ships (MASS) to the forefront of global shipping. By shifting vessel operations from traditional human-crewed navigation to AI-driven systems and land-based Remote Operation Centres (ROCs), MASS represents a fundamental paradigm shift in maritime logistics.

According to the International Maritime Organisation, MASS are commercial vessels that can operate with varying levels of independence from human oversight using advanced sensors, software, and remote communication tools. A ship is considered autonomous if such shipboard technology is designed and verified to control actions without human intervention. While the number of fully crewless or remote-operated ships is currently limited, a growing number are being successfully trialled internationally.1

The IMO Maritime Safety Committee (MSC) identifies four degrees of automation on a scale, ranging from degree 0 (no autonomy) to degree 4 (full autonomy).

The degrees of MASS autonomy are outlined below:2

Degree Zero: Seafarers are on board to operate and control all shipboard systems and functions with no autonomous features.

Degree One: Ship with automated processes and decision support: Seafarers are on board to operate and control shipboard systems and functions. Some operations may be automated and, at times, unsupervised, with seafarers on board ready to take control.

Degree Two: Remotely controlled ship with seafarers on board: The ship is controlled and operated from another location. Seafarers are available on board to take control and to operate the shipboard systems and functions.

Degree Three: Remotely controlled ship without seafarers on board: The ship is controlled and operated from another location. There are no seafarers on board.

Degree Four: Fully autonomous ship: The ship’s operating system can make decisions and determine actions independently.

The International Maritime Organisation has already developed a new International Code of Safety for Maritime Autonomous Surface Ships (MASS Code) to support the safe integration of AI-enabled and remotely operated commercial ships into global shipping. This shows that MASS is here to stay. This article discusses MASS, the risks associated with it, and Nigeria’s position in this emerging jurisdiction.

This article seeks not only to discuss the shortcomings of the current legal framework in maritime law, with a focus on MASS, but also the surrounding laws, including those affecting cybersecurity. Artificial intelligence and all other components of MASS.

Maritime Autonomous Surface Ships(MASS)

Globally, there are not many Maritime Autonomous Surface Ships(MASS) because it is still an emerging market. At the moment, there are no degree-four autonomous surface ships in the world, and most are short-routed because they are still in the early stages of development and testing. Some of the successful MASS are:

Yara Birkeland: This vessel operates in Norway as a fully electric, autonomous container ship that transports fertiliser. The vessel is 80 meters long and 15 meters wide, with a cargo capacity of 120 TEU (Twenty-foot Equivalent Unit) containers. It was constructed by shipbuilder Vard. Instead of fossil fuels, it operates entirely on a 6.8 MWh lithium-ion battery system (specifically, Leclanchě’s MRS-2 marine rack system), which has reduced CO emissions by 1,000 tonnes since its commercial operation in 2022. Falco Ferry: a 53.8-meter car ferry recognised as one of the world’s first publicly demonstrated fully autonomous passenger ferries in December 2018. The ship is equipped with the Rolls-Royce Ship Intelligence system, which meshes various sensors with artificial intelligence (AI) to scan its surroundings, set courses, and avoid hazards without human intervention. It also utilises an auto-docking system that autonomously adjusts course and speed when approaching the port. Mayflower Autonomous Ship: Like its name implies, the Mayflower Autonomous Ship (MAS400) is a fully uncrewed, artificial intelligence-driven marine research vessel developed by the non-profit organisation ProMare in partnership with IBM. Designed to operate without a human captain or onboard crew, it represents a major milestone in the development of autonomous maritime technology.

Currently, there are no MASS in Nigeria. The technology is still novel in Nigeria; however, as a Maritime Country, Nigeria is already taking steps to digitalise the maritime industry. NIMASA is currently updating its framework to cover autonomous ships. As of 2022, NIMASA has implemented a digital manifest management regime for all vessels calling at Nigerian ports. The automation is aimed at further reducing human interaction, improving efficiency and blocking revenue leakages. Although there are no commercial autonomous ships in Nigeria, the Nigerian military currently uses autonomous vessels. The Nigerian Navy’s USVs: Nigeria is the first African navy to deploy Unmanned Surface Vessels (USVs). The navy acquired two SwiftSea Stalker (S3) USVs used for autonomous patrolling, reconnaissance, and anti-piracy missions in the Gulf of Guinea.

EMERGING RISK FOR MASS

Like every novelty, MASS has risks that have emerged from its creation. However, we should discuss the significant advantages of MASS and why every country that plans to generate additional revenue from maritime trade should tap into the market. The following are some of the advantages of MASS;

Increased Safety: In 2019, the European Maritime Safety Agency (EMSA) found that 65.8% of Marine Casualties and Incidents were attributed to human error. Human error was also to blame when the Ever Given got stuck in the Suez Canal for six days in March 2021. This particular error cost the maritime industry an estimated $10 billion per day, plus months of supply chain issues and delays worldwide. Even more devastating than the economic impact is the fact that a person died during the process of freeing the ship. In Nigeria, human error is one of the leading causes of accidents. It has been reported that 75-96% of offshore accidents result from human error. Cost Minimisation: We can reduce the costs involved in running vessels by going digital. The cost of crews, captains, and related labour has been reduced. We also reduce fuel costs by using optimised routing, reducing crowding on the vessel, and, for vessels that use solar, such as the Mahi Two, fossil fuel consumption is minimal. Environmental Sustainability: By strictly optimising engine performance and route efficiency, autonomous ships can drastically reduce unnecessary fuel consumption and greenhouse gas emissions. This improved efficiency helps shipping companies meet stringent global decarbonization targets and reduces compliance costs associated with emissions trading systems. Filling the Labour Shortage Gap: One can’t deny there is a gap in the labour market, particularly in the Maritime sector. There is a shortage of skilled workers; Nigeria, for example, does not have enough because trained personnel lack vessels for practical sea training. Employing AI will reduce training time and fill the gap.

Although MASS has different benefits, it is not without its shortcomings; below are some of the general shortcomings of MASS;

Technical Risks:

Cyber Risks: The introduction of AI would make the vessels susceptible to attack. Hackers would use the opportunity to launch cyberattacks by tampering with GPS signals and other machinery. Also, what happens if there is a network failure and command is lost? Because autonomous vessels rely on satellites, which are not stable, connectivity can be lost for various reasons, such as signal jamming, bad weather, or physical obstruction by persons with malicious intent, leaving the vessel vulnerable. Operational Risks: The autonomous Ship is left unmanned, meaning there is no one at sea to conduct basic maintenance; leaving minor repairs unattended might result in bigger issues, such as the vessel being damaged or even sinking. Also, because this is new territory, there is a shortage of personnel, meaning one person might be the designated operator for multiple vessels, creating overload and, in some cases, delayed responses. Collisions: There might be an increase in collisions where fully autonomous ships share waterways with crewed, non-automated vessels, increasing collision risk due to unpredictable human manoeuvring and communication gaps. Regulatory Gap: International law does not consider the concept of an autonomous ship. Most laws are designed with humans in mind; liability considerations focus on ship masters, seafarers, and ship owners. Now the laws will have to consider software developers, algorithm designers and remote controllers. It makes the whole process complicated. This gap would also affect the judiciary, leaving a knowledge gap that our Judges might not be able to address.

EMERGING RISK FOR MASS IN NIGERIA

For every developing coastal nation like Nigeria, there is a need to assess emerging risks to determine the success of MASS in Nigeria. Nigeria, like other countries, wants to enjoy the advantages that come with MASS, but unlike first-world countries, whose risks are limited to the novelty of autonomous shipping, Nigeria’s risks are more disastrous. Some of the issues that are likely to occur in Nigerian jurisprudence are:

Legal and Regulatory Gap: The Minister of Marine and Blue Economy noted his fears at the18th International Maritime Seminar for Judges when he said, “The prospect of vessels operating with limited or no human crews raises fundamental questions concerning liability, navigational responsibility, insurance, collision regulations, and the allocation of legal responsibility when technology fails.” He recognised that there is a significant gap in Nigeria’s maritime legal framework, which can give rise to complex disputes over environmental liability, pollution damage, regulatory enforcement, and compliance. For Nigeria, the legal gap also creates judicial challenges. There is a lack of judicial precedent due to a knowledge gap; our judges may struggle with new issues as they arise. Lack of Infrastructure: Nigeria lacks sufficient digital infrastructure to run a successful MASS. MASS relies heavily on technology and satellites, which are very poor in Nigeria. Also, there are not enough measures in place to fully leverage the value AI offers. Nigeria would suffer data breaches, cyberattacks, and other incidents once MASS becomes a reality. Security: Nigeria’s security is really bad, from piracy to kidnapping and theft. Nigeria needs to fix its security if it wants to enjoy the benefits of MASS. What happens when the vessel is passing through a high-risk area in the absence of a Security Officer? One might argue that technologies such as the Ship Security Alert System (SSAS) and the Ship Security Reporting System (SSRS) offer advanced tools to bolster maritime security; however, they’re not sufficient, as we can’t yet see their effects in our waters.

RECOMMENDATION

Nigeria stands to gain N5-6 trillion annually with the introduction of MASS. To enable Nigeria to tap into this revenue stream, we recommend the following.

Creating an Avenue for MASS: The Nigerian government needs to establish a mechanism for acquiring the vessels. It can partner with private entities to give out loans for the acquisition of autonomous ships. It will also create a digital centre that provides training and supports the development of the Artificial Intelligence needed for this purpose. Bridging Regulatory Gaps: Lawmakers must amend laws to close regulatory gaps. They can also create new ones using the International Code of Safety for Maritime Autonomous Surface Ships (MASS Code) as a guideline. They will also train the Judges and encourage them to create new court rules that address the regulatory gap. Partnering with International Bodies: We will also recommend that the Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy partner with international bodies, such as Kongsberg Group, to create autonomous vessels that are wholly Nigerian-owned. Nigeria already has a seat on the International Maritime Organisation (IMO). This is proof of the Nigerian maritime industry’s credibility; it will also encourage foreigners to work with us.

CONCLUSION

MASS might seem like a far-fetched concept for Nigeria at the moment, but it is not. Nigeria has taken digitalisation seriously by introducing the Port Control System, which enables e-tag verification, joint boarding applications, and other electronic systems to optimise cargo processes and reduce dwell time. This means that MASS is not far-fetched. Nigeria has to follow the recommendations listed above and have a collaboration plan with other stakeholders to enable Nigeria to maximise the potential of MASS. By adopting a collaborative framework and prioritising regulatory modernisation, Nigeria can successfully transition into the era of autonomous shipping, securing its position as a forward-thinking player in global maritime trade.

Footnotes

1. https://www.imo.org/en/mediacentre/pressbriefings/pages/imo-adopts-mass-code.aspx