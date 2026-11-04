Lagos State High Court Awards Usd 100,000 In Damages Against Meta Over Behavioural Advertising

The High Court of Lagos State, sitting in the Ikorodu Judicial Division, has awarded USD $100,000 in general damages and NGN 1 million in costs against Meta Platforms in Incorporated Trustees of Laws and Rights Awareness Initiative and Others v. Meta Platforms (Suit No. IKD/2116MFHR/2025).

The judgment, delivered on 25 September 2026, by Justice Adeniyi Pokanu, followed a class action instituted by the Incorporated Trustees of Laws and Rights Awareness Initiative (ITLRAI) and five individuals challenging Meta’s collection, processing, profiling and utilisation of users’ personal data for behavioural advertising, as well as cross-border data transfers. The Court found that the applicants had been unlawfully profiled and monitored, emphasising the importance of meaningful consent, transparency and compliance with Nigeria’s Data Protection Act 2023 (NDPA). It also rejected the argument that acceptance of Meta’s general terms of use constituted sufficient consent to behavioural advertising. Meta has appealed the judgment.

See the link to the judgement: https://nooktoria.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/10/Incorporated-Trustees-of-Laws-and-Rights-Awareness-Initiative-and-others-v-Meta-Platforms.pdf