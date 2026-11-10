Telecommunications Operators Challenge House Of Representatives’ Authority To Investigate Telecommunications Companies

Telecommunications operators in Nigeria have filed a suit against the House of Representatives, its Speaker and the Inspector-General of Police before the Federal High Court in Abuja, seeking to restrain the lawmakers from enforcing summonses against their chief executives and issuing threats of arrest.

The House of Representatives summoned the chief executives of Nigeria’s telecommunications operators (MTN, Globacom, Airtel and T2 Mobile) to explain the persistent complaints from telecommunications subscribers about unreliable internet services, unexplained depletion of data subscriptions and frequent network disruptions, which have affected business operations, commercial activities and essential services. However, representatives of the telecommunications operators, led by the Association of Licensed Telecommunications Operators of Nigeria (ALTON), appeared before the committee of the House of Representatives instead of the chief executives who had been summoned. The House of Representatives subsequently ordered the ALTON representatives out of its official hearing session, warning that further unauthorised appearances could attract detention. The House committee maintained that ALTON had not been invited, as each telecommunications operator held a separate licence and was individually responsible for its operations and services to subscribers.1



On Wednesday, 4 November 2026, the telecommunications operators filed a lawsuit challenging the scope of the House of Representatives’ oversight powers and its authority to investigate the operations of telecommunications companies and its authority to issue threats of arrest.2



The committee’s chairman had earlier dismissed arguments that the National Assembly lacks the authority to summon telecommunications operators to respond to questioning on poor network quality to subscribers in the country, citing to sections 88 and 89 of the 1999 Constitution, as amended.

Footnotes



1. See, Dirisu Yakubu “Poor network: Reps eject ALTON officials from hearing, threaten sanctions” (PUNCH Newspaper) available at https://punchng.com/poor-network-reps-eject-alton-officials-from-hearing-threaten-sanctions/ accessed on 6th November 2026.

2. See, Dotun Omisakin, “ALTON, Telcos challenge arrest threats by Reps” (Daily Trust) available at https://dailytrust.com/alton-telcos-challenge-arrest-threats-by-reps/ accessed on 6th of November 2026.