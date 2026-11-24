Hybrid work has become an integral part of many companies. Yet more and more employers are reaching the limits of voluntary participation. While management focuses on connection, knowledge sharing, and corporate culture, a purely incentivizing policy often proves insufficient in practice to actually get employees to come to the office. When management then decides to mandate a minimum level of in-office presence, this often meets with resistance from the works council.



In a recent landmark ruling by the Amsterdam District Court (Amsterdam District Court, October 28, 2026, ECLI:NL:RBAMS:2026:10590), the subdistrict court judge ruled on precisely this area of tension. The judge granted the employer substitute consent to implement a mandatory 40% office presence requirement after the works council had refused to give its consent. This ruling provides business owners and executives with important guidance for developing a legally sound office presence policy.

1. The Legal Framework: Right to Issue Instructions vs. Employee Participation

When determining the workplace, two legal pillars intersect:

The employer’s right to issue instructions (Article 7:660 of the Dutch Civil Code): As an employer, you have the authority to issue instructions regarding how work is performed and regarding order within the organization. You determine the organizational structure and the conditions for efficient business operations.

(Article 7:660 of the Dutch Civil Code): As an employer, you have the authority to issue instructions regarding how work is performed and regarding order within the organization. You determine the organizational structure and the conditions for efficient business operations. The Works Council’s right of consent (Article 27 of the Works Council Act): Regulations concerning social policy—including working conditions (paragraph 1(d)), workplace consultations (paragraph 1(i)), and control or monitoring systems (paragraphs 1(k) and (l))—require the consent of the employee representative body

If the Works Council refuses to give its consent, the employer is not left empty-handed. Pursuant to Article 27(4) of the WOR, a request for substitute consent may be made to the subdistrict court.¹ The court will then determine whether the Works Council’s refusal to give consent is unreasonable, or whether the proposed decision is supported by compelling organizational, economic, or social interests of the company.

2. The Case Study: From Non-Binding Encouragement to Mandatory Requirement

In this Amsterdam case, a policy was in place encouraging employees to spend at least 40% of their working hours on campus or at the headquarters. However, monitoring revealed that over a period of more than a year, only 27% of the staff actually complied with this recommendation. Positive incentives and high-quality office facilities proved insufficient.

Management subsequently proposed a formal decision:

A fixed requirement of at least 40% office attendance (an average of two workdays per week for full-time employees)

A fixed weekly team day on-site

Calculation of the percentage per calendar month (adjusted for sick leave, vacation, and business trips abroad)

A six-month grace period during which the policy would not be enforced

A hardship clause for exceptional personal circumstances.

The Works Council refused to give its consent, arguing that employees were very satisfied with the existing arrangement, that travel time and expenses would increase, that caregiving responsibilities would be compromised, and that the need for such a requirement had not been conclusively demonstrated either scientifically or statistically.

3. The Subdistrict Court’s Ruling: Reasonableness and Entrepreneurial Freedom

The Subdistrict Court dismissed the Works Council’s objections and granted the employer substitute consent. The key considerations are particularly relevant for entrepreneurs:

3.1 Corporate Culture and Collaboration Are a Compelling Interest

An employer’s aim to promote in-person collaboration, innovation, rapid coordination, and the onboarding of new employees undoubtedly constitutes a reasonable business interest. The judge emphasized that being together in the workplace facilitates informal discussions that simply cannot take place via digital channels. This also applies to positions involving extensive computer work or international contacts.

3.2 No Requirement for “Scientific Evidence” or Strict Necessity

An important victory for employers: the decision does not need to demonstrate that an acute emergency exists, nor is it required that success be guaranteed in advance by hard scientific parameters or baseline measurements. The subdistrict court assesses whether the employer could reasonably have arrived at this policy, and even policy choices that are not strictly necessary can be entirely reasonable.

3.3 Travel time and caregiving responsibilities do not outweigh the employer’s right to provide instructions

Although the court recognizes employees’ personal interests (such as commute time, travel expenses, and caregiving responsibilities), these do not outweigh the employer’s interest in having employees regularly present at the workplace. The labor court judge makes it clear: the employer pays for the employee’s time and effort and may, within reasonable limits, determine where that work is performed. Furthermore, employees hired for a specific work location have the ability to influence their place of residence and the associated commute time. A requirement of 40% office presence (meaning 60% freedom to work from home) is by no means an unreasonable demand on employees.

3.4 Monitoring and Enforcement: Proportionate Oversight Is Permitted

Imposing an obligation is inextricably linked to the authority to verify whether employees are complying with the instructions. The court does not characterize this as mistrust, but as necessary oversight to prevent legal inequality among colleagues. However, the monitoring must be proportionate (for example, through physical presence during team days or inquiries during periodic performance reviews). The systematic collection of digital access card or network data naturally requires a careful privacy assessment and separate consultation with the Works Council.

4. Practical Guidelines for Management and HR

As a business owner, do you want to tighten your attendance policy and formalize the process for returning to the office? If so, keep the following success factors in mind:

Ensure a sound consultation process: Involve the Works Council early on, explain the rationale behind your strategic decisions, and be open to reasonable adjustments. Demonstrating flexibility during the preliminary phase significantly strengthens your position should a case go to small claims court.

Involve the Works Council early on, explain the rationale behind your strategic decisions, and be open to reasonable adjustments. Demonstrating flexibility during the preliminary phase significantly strengthens your position should a case go to small claims court. Provide sufficient facilities and spread out the workload: As an employer, you are obligated to ensure a healthy workplace with sufficient capacity. Prevent overcrowding on popular office days (such as Tuesdays and Thursdays) by establishing clear team schedules and agreements regarding focused workstations.

As an employer, you are obligated to ensure a healthy workplace with sufficient capacity. Prevent overcrowding on popular office days (such as Tuesdays and Thursdays) by establishing clear team schedules and agreements regarding focused workstations. Include a hardship clause: Exceptions must be possible for employees with medical limitations, caregiving responsibilities, or other acute personal emergencies.

Exceptions must be possible for employees with medical limitations, caregiving responsibilities, or other acute personal emergencies. Set a realistic transition period: Give employees time to adjust their personal schedules, travel plans, and childcare arrangements to the new situation before actively enforcing the policy.

Frequently Asked Questions (Q&A)

Can an employer require employees to come to the office?

Yes. Under the right to issue instructions (Article 7:660 of the Dutch Civil Code), an employer may issue reasonable instructions regarding the location of work. Unless the employment contract explicitly states that the employee works entirely remotely, the company’s office is considered the official place of work.

Does the works council have the right of consent regarding a hybrid work arrangement?

Yes. A policy that establishes attendance standards, work-from-home days, work meetings, or employee monitoring falls within the scope of Article 27(1) of the Works Council Act (WOR) (including subparagraphs d, i, k, and l). The employer must therefore formally submit the policy for consent.

What can management do if the works council refuses to give its consent?

If consultations do not lead to an agreement, the employer may request the subdistrict court to grant substitute consent pursuant to Article 27(4) of the WOR. The subdistrict court will grant such consent if the works council’s refusal is unreasonable or if compelling organizational reasons necessitate the policy change.

May the employer monitor the physical presence of employees?

Yes, but within the strict limits of proportionality and privacy legislation (GDPR). Visual checks by supervisors and recording during team meetings are permitted. The systematic collection and analysis of individual badge or access data requires a sound legal basis.

Should employees’ personal interests, such as commute time, take a back seat to the requirement to work in the office?

In principle, yes. The subdistrict court has ruled that the employer’s interest in in-person collaboration outweighs additional commute time or travel expenses. However, the policy must include a reasonable transition period and a hardship clause for exceptional personal circumstances.