Can an employer require employees to spend more time in the office, even if the works council objects? On 28 October 2026, the Amsterdam District Court granted Booking.com substitute consent to introduce a mandatory office attendance requirement of at least 40% of employees’ working time. Notably, when assessing the reasonableness of the proposed policy, the Court did not require Booking.com to demonstrate that the measure was strictly necessary.

From Encouragement to Requirement

Since July 2023, Booking.com had encouraged its employees to spend at least 40% of their working time in the office. In practice, however, only 27% of employees complied with this recommendation. Booking.com therefore sought to make office attendance mandatory, with the aim of improving collaboration, knowledge sharing and employee engagement.

The works council refused to give its consent. It argued that Booking.com had insufficiently demonstrated the need for the proposed change and had failed to adequately explore less restrictive alternatives. The works council also highlighted the potential adverse effects on employees, including additional commuting time and costs, caregiving responsibilities and health concerns.

Why Booking.com Can Require Office Attendance

Under Article 27(4) of the Dutch Works Councils Act (Wet op de ondernemingsraden, or WOR), the subdistrict court may grant substitute consent if the works council’s refusal is unreasonable or if the proposed decision is required for compelling organisational, economic or social reasons.

The Court held that the works council’s refusal was unreasonable in this case. Booking.com had a legitimate interest in promoting collaboration, knowledge sharing and innovation by bringing employees together in person on a regular basis. The fact that the benefits of increased office attendance cannot easily be scientifically established or measured did not alter this assessment. An important principle emerging from the ruling is that a policy change does not have to be strictly necessary to be considered reasonable. The Court assesses whether the employer can reasonably adopt the proposed policy after weighing the interests involved.

The Court also took into account that Booking.com had engaged in extensive consultations with the works council and had amended its proposals in response. In particular, the originally proposed attendance requirement of 50–60% was reduced to 40%, a six-month transition period was introduced, and the policy included exceptions for employees facing particular individual circumstances.

The outcome contrasts with an earlier ruling by the Amsterdam District Court in the ASUS case (3 June 2025), in which substitute consent for a more restrictive working-from-home policy was refused. In that case, the Court found that the employer’s justification was too general and insufficiently substantiated to outweigh the interests raised by the works council. Both decisions illustrate the importance of properly substantiating proposed changes to hybrid working arrangements and carefully balancing the interests involved.

Greater Flexibility for Employers in Setting Hybrid Working Policies

The ruling confirms that employers have scope to introduce stricter hybrid working policies, even where the works council refuses consent, provided that substitute consent is obtained from the Court. However, the outcome ultimately depends on the balancing of interests in the individual case. A thorough works council consultation process, clearly articulated business interests and due consideration of the impact on employees therefore remain essential.

Monitoring office attendance also requires separate consideration. The Court did not give Booking.com unrestricted permission to make individual access-card data available to managers. Booking.com agreed to discuss this issue further with the works council and, pending those discussions, not to provide managers with access to such data. Any monitoring arrangements must also be proportionate.

Finally, substitute consent from the Court does not automatically mean that existing individual working-from-home arrangements can be amended. Such arrangements must be assessed separately.

Amsterdam District Court, 28 October 2026, ECLI:NL:RBAMS:2026:10590; Amsterdam District Court, 3 June 2025, ECLI:NL:RBAMS:2025:3782.