The Act on the Authorisation of the Provision of Workers (Wtta) introduces an authorisation scheme for labour supply agencies. Companies that hire staff from such agencies also have a responsibility of their own: under the new scheme, they may only employ workers supplied by authorised agencies. This applies not only to temporary agency work, but also to secondment, payrolling and the onward supply of workers. The decisive factor is whether the worker is working under the direction and supervision of the user organisation, not the name given to the agreement. It is therefore advisable to review existing staffing arrangements.

In practice, this means that the hirer must check the provider’s authorisation via the public register both before and during the collaboration. In addition, it must be recorded, at the latest at the start of the assignment, which worker is being deployed by which agency. These details must be retained for at least seven years after the end of the calendar year in which the assignment ends. In the case of secondary hiring, the formal employer or client must also be traceable. In a chain of secondary hiring, it may be necessary to verify the authorisation of several parties.

When carrying out this assessment, attention should also be paid to the exceptions. Among other things, there is an exception for the provision of workers within a group of companies and for peer-to-peer secondment up to a maximum of the wage costs. Not every staff exchange is therefore subject to the authorisation requirement. It is advisable to document, for each staffing arrangement, why the scheme does or does not apply. This ensures that the assessment remains transparent should the nature of the collaboration or the actual management arrangements change.

The consequences are not merely administrative. The suspension or withdrawal of an authorisation may disrupt staffing arrangements. It is therefore advisable to include in agreements guarantees regarding the retention of authorisation, notification obligations in the event of suspension or withdrawal, and appropriate termination rights. However, this does not eliminate all adverse effects should the hiring of temporary staff suddenly become impossible. For example, the transfer of groups of temporary workers to another authorised agency may come up against the rules governing the transfer of undertakings and payrolling. For businesses that rely heavily on flexible labour, the (temporary) loss of temporary staffing arrangements can therefore have a significant impact. The intended date of entry into force is 1 January 2027, with enforcement commencing on 1 January 2028. In any case, the preparations offer a good opportunity to align the legal assessment, supplier agreements and administration relating to staff hiring. This means that the Wtta will not only be a contractual consideration, but also an integral part of a careful hiring process.