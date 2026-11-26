We have previously written about the Self-Employed Persons Act bill, which is intended to provide clearer guidance on whether a self-employed person is genuinely working as a self-employed person. The online consultation on the ‘Self-Employed Persons Act’ bill runs until 29 October 2026. The legislator aims to submit the bill to the House of Representatives before the summer of 2027, after which it is due to come into force on 1 January 2028.

The current text of the ‘Self-Employed Persons Act’ bill introduces the following two tests:

i. The self-employment test: how does the self-employed person conduct themselves in economic transactions?

a. The self-employed person meets the basic conditions for working as a self-employed person:

i. Registration with the Chamber of Commerce;

ii. A VAT number;

iii. Business transactions are conducted via a separate account;

iv. Responsible for invoicing;

v. A payment term is applied for customers and clients;

vi. Payments to third parties are made by the self-employed person themselves, and they may be held liable for any outstanding payments.

b. The self-employed person must have had a total of at least three different clients in the current and previous calendar years.

c. An annual amount is set aside for provisions against risks associated with working as a self-employed person. These include provisions relating to (long-term) incapacity for work, (short-term) illness, pension, and insurance cover for public liability, business interruption, professional liability and/or legal assistance for businesses.

ii. The employment relationship test: is there no authority involved within the assignment?

a. The parties do not wish to enter into an employment contract;

b. The self-employed person determines how the work is carried out. The contractor may give instructions on what is to be carried out.

c. The self-employed person determines where and when they carry out the work, unless the work is location- or time-specific.

d. The self-employed person works at their own expense and risk. The self-employed person enjoys the economic benefits, but also bears the financial risks.

If these two criteria are met, there is (in any event) no question of authority and the work may be carried out as a self-employed person. Should one or both of the criteria not be met, this does not automatically imply that an employment contract exists. However, there is then no certainty that the contractor actually qualifies as a self-employed person. The ‘standard assessment framework’ set out in Section 7:610 of the Dutch Civil Code must then be applied to make an assessment.