Facts

An employee of an Indian company was seconded to its Dutch subsidiary in 2015. The last written secondment agreement expired on 24 May 2020. Thereafter, he continued to work for the Dutch company, which paid his salary, gave him instructions and assessed his performance.

In March 2025, he was informed that his assignment was ending and that he had to return to India. He refused to sign a new secondment agreement. Following his notification of sickness, his salary was suspended. According to the employee, he has been employed by the Dutch company since May 2020. The companies argue that the secondment has continued by implication.

Judgement

The subdistrict court ruled that an employment contract with the Dutch company has existed since 24 May 2020. The secondment was not tacitly extended. The employee continued to work, received a salary and was effectively under the authority of the Dutch company. The legal presumption of an employment contract has not been rebutted.

Furthermore, the initially temporary secondment has in fact become permanent. Without objective justification, a sudden return to India could not be demanded after more than ten years. With the termination of the secondment agreement, the choice of law and jurisdiction provisions contained therein have also lapsed. Dutch law applies and the Dutch courts have jurisdiction.

The employee is entitled to reinstatement and arrears of wages, with a 25 per cent statutory surcharge and statutory interest. The health insurance contributions paid under the expat scheme after May 2020 were paid in error. Nevertheless, the repayment is limited to approximately half the amount; the Dutch company had not recognised the changed legal relationship and the employee could not expect a substantial claim for repayment.

Practical tip

Do not allow a secondment to continue unnoticed beyond the agreed end date. Assess in good time whether the actual management, salary payments and duration are still consistent with a temporary secondment, and set out the arrangements in writing. At the same time, check which expat allowances remain applicable. A written extension alone does not provide adequate protection if the actual situation indicates local employment.