The release of GTA 6 will be a highly anticipated event for many gamers. However, enthusiasm for a game should not come at the expense of work or colleagues’ efforts. What should an employer do if an employee calls in sick on the very day of its release? Or turns up at the office but spends most of their time playing the game? In both situations, employers have scope to take action. The right approach begins with a clear distinction between sickness absence and unacceptable behaviour.

Sick on release day: take warning signs seriously

An employee has spoken extensively about the release, has their leave request refused and subsequently calls in sick. ‘I’ll be back on Monday.’ Such a sequence of events understandably raises questions. As an employer, you do not have to ignore these warning signs: document the specific circumstances and actively manage the sickness absence. However, do not automatically conclude that the employee has called in sick without justification.

The decisive factor is whether the employee is unable to perform their usual duties due to illness. Therefore, process the sickness notification, follow the sickness absence protocol and promptly involve the occupational physician if there are any doubts. Provide the physician with the relevant, specific information. The fact that someone is gaming at home does not, in itself, prove that they are fit for work. The medical assessment is the responsibility of the occupational physician; as an employer, you remain responsible for managing the sickness absence process and ensuring compliance with the applicable procedures.

Manage availability, monitoring and cooperation

During the initial contact, make it clear which requirements under the sickness absence protocol apply. Ask about the expected duration of the absence and which appointments or tasks need to be covered. Confirm the arrangements regarding availability and contact with the occupational physician. Keep the conversation professional: do not ask about the diagnosis or treatment, and do not record any medical details.

Are there specific indications that something is amiss? If so, build a factual record: what was said, when was leave requested and what happened subsequently? Share relevant information with the occupational physician and request an assessment of the employee’s incapacity for work. A previous comment about the game or an online status does not constitute conclusive evidence that the employee is fit for work, but it may provide grounds for a more targeted assessment of the situation.

Where necessary, impose appropriate consequences for failure to comply with obligations. Breaching reasonable, written absence monitoring requirements may justify the suspension of salary payments. This is different from having no entitlement to salary. Separate rules apply where an employee obstructs their recovery or reintegration. It is therefore essential to identify the correct legal basis, verify that the relevant conditions have been met and communicate the measure clearly and promptly. This helps prevent an otherwise justified intervention from being undermined by procedural shortcomings.

At the office, but not working

What if an employee plays games during working hours instead of carrying out their duties, without reporting sick? In that case, the issue is not one of medical assessment, but of compliance with workplace rules and agreements. Address the employee’s behaviour and make it clear that personal gaming must not interfere with their work responsibilities.

Assess the seriousness of the behaviour based on the specific circumstances. A brief gaming session during an authorised break is different from repeatedly disappearing for an hour while colleagues have to cover the work. Document when the behaviour occurred, how long it lasted, its impact on work and the applicable rules regarding personal use of equipment. This provides a basis for explaining why intervention is necessary.

Address the behaviour, document the facts and take action if it continues

Confront the employee with specific findings and ask for an explanation. Did they play games during working hours, how often did this happen and which tasks were left unfinished? Document both the findings and the employee’s response. Giving the employee an opportunity to respond is not a reason to delay action, but helps ensure that any subsequent measure is properly substantiated. An open screen or an unverified allegation alone is insufficient grounds for such action.

Our advice: establish clear boundaries and confirm them in writing. If a warning is appropriate, specify the unacceptable behaviour, the improvements expected and the potential consequences of any recurrence. Subsequently, monitor whether the employee complies with the agreed arrangements. If the behaviour continues after a clear warning, more serious measures may become appropriate. However, a warning is not always a necessary intermediate step: serious misconduct may warrant a different assessment from the outset.

Ensure that evidence is also gathered appropriately. If you intend to monitor accounts, messages or computer usage, assess in advance what monitoring is necessary and legally permitted. Take internal policies and employees’ privacy rights into account when making this assessment. A targeted and careful investigation helps ensure that the evidence remains usable and avoids unnecessary disputes about the methods employed.

Dismissal cannot be ruled out

Gaming during working hours may lead to dismissal. Relevant factors include the seriousness of the behaviour, its impact on work, the applicable rules, previous warnings and the employee’s personal circumstances. It is therefore important to establish precisely what the employee is being accused of and why continuing the employment relationship is no longer acceptable. The threshold for summary dismissal is high: seek an assessment beforehand to determine whether the facts and circumstances justify such a measure. Mere suspicion is insufficient.

There is related case law concerning excessive personal internet use during working hours. For example, a Dutch subdistrict court terminated the employment contract of an IT employee who frequently visited gambling and sexually explicit websites, in breach of the company’s IT policy.

The appropriate approach therefore depends on the circumstances, but there is no need to remain passive. Where sickness absence is disputed, leave the medical assessment to the occupational physician while retaining control over the absence management process. Address gaming during working hours as a matter of employee conduct and compliance with workplace rules. In both situations, specific facts and a well-documented case provide the foundation for further action.

Prevent disputes: establish clear rules in advance

Clearly define what is permitted regarding personal use of devices, breaks and availability, and enforce these rules consistently. Assess leave requests promptly, taking staffing levels and business continuity into account. Whether the requested day off can be granted depends on the applicable holiday entitlement rules and any compelling business reasons for refusing the request. The assessment must be based on these rules and the specific interests of the business, rather than the employee’s hobby.

The key takeaway: as an employer, remain in control. Take warning signs seriously, establish clear boundaries and, where necessary, impose appropriate consequences for failure to comply with obligations. A carefully managed sickness absence process, clear rules and a factual record do not hinder effective action; they provide the foundation for a well-substantiated and effective approach.