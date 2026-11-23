Malta has taken a further step towards strengthening its aviation finance sector through the publication of Bill No. 11 of 2026, which proposes amendments to the Financial Institutions Act (Chapter 376 of the Laws of Malta). The proposed amendments seek to introduce a licensing exemption for qualifying aircraft financial leasing companies, alongside a dedicated notification and regulatory framework.

Introduction

Following the Malta Financial Services Authority’s (MFSA) earlier consultation on the proposed regulatory framework for aircraft financial leasing companies, the Maltese Parliament published Bill No. 11 of 2026, entitled the Financial Institutions (Amendment) Act, 2026 (the “Bill”).

The Bill, which received its First Reading on 5 October 2026, put forward proposed amendments to the Financial Institutions Act (Chapter 376 of the Laws of Malta) (the “Act”), with the aim of establishing a more accessible and tailored regulatory framework for companies engaged in, or intending to engage in, the financial leasing of aircraft and aircraft engines.

While the Act itself already makes provision for certain exemptions from licensing requirements, the amendments seek to introduce an additional regulatory route for qualifying aircraft financial leasing companies that may not otherwise benefit from the existing exemptions.

From Regulatory Consultation to Legislative Proposal

The proposed reform began in January 2026, when MFSA, together with the Ministry for Finance, launched its first public consultation on the proposed regulatory framework for aircraft financial leasing companies.

This was followed by a further consultation in July 2026, inviting stakeholders to provide feedback on the proposed regulatory framework and accompanying rules.

Within less than a year from the initial consultation, the initiative reached the parliamentary stage, with the Bill receiving its First Reading on 5 October 2026.

This progression reflects the continued efforts towards developing Malta’s aviation finance sector and establishing a dedicated legislative framework for aircraft financial leasing activities.

What Does the Bill Introduce?

The Bill largely reflects the amendments proposed during the consultation process, with new amendments which include definitions to facilitate interpretation and the establishment of a notification framework for qualifying aircraft financial leasing companies.

The significance of the Bill therefore lies in the progression of the proposed framework from regulatory consultation to the formal legislative process, bringing Malta a step closer to implementing the contemplated regime.

Introduction of New Definitions

The Bill proposes amendments to Article 2 of the Act, introducing definitions of List of Aircraft Financial Leasing Companies and Aircraft Financial Leasing Rules.

The former refers to a list of aircraft financial leasing companies maintained by the competent authority on its website, while the latter refers to rules issued by the competent authority governing notified aircraft financial leasing companies and related due diligence service providers.

Introduction of a Licensing Exemption

One of the principal amendments proposed by the Bill is the introduction of a new Article 3B, which is the principal article introducing the additional exemption from the licensing requirements under the Act.

The companies that qualify under the criteria may be admitted to the List of Aircraft Financial Leasing Companies in accordance with the relevant subsidiary legislation and will therefore not require a licence under the Act. Nonetheless companies would need to maintain regulatory oversight through a notification framework and rules issued by the competent authority.

The exemption would therefore be conditional upon admission to the relevant list, rather than applying automatically to all companies engaged in aircraft financial leasing activities.

Establishment of a Notification Framework and powers of the authority

The Bill does not itself establish the detailed eligibility criteria or ongoing compliance obligations applicable to notified companies. In this regard, the Bill proposes the introduction of Article 12(1)(k), providing for the establishment of a notification framework for companies established and operating in Malta that carry out aircraft financial leasing activities in or from Malta. Furthermore, the proposed Article 13(4A) empowers the competent authority to issue, amend or revoke Aircraft Financial Leasing Rules applicable to companies admitted to the List of Aircraft Financial Leasing Companies.

Accordingly, although qualifying companies would benefit from an exemption from licensing, they would remain subject to a dedicated regulatory framework addressing separate rules and obligations.

The proposed framework would extend to the financial leasing of aircraft engines and aircraft registered, or intended to be registered, in Malta, as well as aircraft registered in other jurisdictions.

Entry into Force

While the introduction of the Bill marks a further step towards implementing the proposed regulatory framework, the amendments remain subject to the legislative process, which will involve a second and third reading.

Conclusion

The introduction of Bill No. 11 of 2026 marks a milestone in Malta’s efforts to develop a dedicated regulatory framework for aircraft financial leasing companies. Having progressed from the MFSA’s consultation stage to Parliament, the planned reforms move a step closer to implementation, subject to the completion of the legislative process and the adoption of the relevant implementing measures.