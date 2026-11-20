Will a company’s share price rise? Will a football team win its next match? Prediction markets allow people to trade contracts based on the outcomes of such events. While the concept may appear straightforward, the legal position is less so. Depending on the nature of the contract, what looks like a simple prediction could be treated as a financial instrument, a crypto-asset or a bet.

On 19 October 2026, the Malta Financial Services Authority (“MFSA”) issued a circular on Prediction Markets and Event Contracts, clarifying how existing regulatory frameworks may apply to this increasingly prominent business model.

What Exactly Are Prediction Markets?

Prediction markets are online platforms where participants trade contracts linked to future events, ranging from sporting results and political developments to movements in financial markets.

These contracts typically involve a simple yes-or-no outcome, offering a fixed payout if a particular event occurs and no payout if it does not.

However, as the MFSA explains, the regulatory treatment depends on the nature of the contract and the activities of the platform offering it.

Investment, Gambling or Crypto?

The MFSA identifies three regulatory frameworks that may apply:

Financial services (MiFID II): Contracts linked to certain financial or other recognised underlying assets may qualify as financial instruments. Operators providing investment services involving these contracts may require authorisation. Importantly, the marketing, distribution or sale of such binary event contracts to retail clients is prohibited under existing product restrictions.

Gambling legislation: Contracts based on events such as sporting outcomes may fall within gambling regulation. Unlike investment services, gambling activities do not benefit from a single EU-wide licensing framework, meaning operators must consider the requirements of each relevant jurisdiction.

Crypto-assets (MiCA): Event contracts issued as tokens that do not qualify as financial instruments may fall within MiCA, depending on their characteristics. Separately, operators providing regulated crypto-asset services, such as custody or transfer services, may require authorisation under MiCA. However, using blockchain technology does not automatically bring a platform within its scope, and fully decentralised crypto-asset services provided without an intermediary fall outside the Regulation.

Crucially, a single prediction-market platform could fall under more than one regulatory framework, depending on the contracts and services it offers.

Why Does This Matter for Malta?

Malta’s established experience in financial services, digital assets and gaming makes the jurisdiction particularly relevant to discussions surrounding prediction markets.

The MFSA’s latest circular demonstrates its engagement with emerging business models and the regulatory questions they raise. Notably, it does not introduce a dedicated prediction-markets licence but provides a clearer starting point for understanding which existing regulatory frameworks may apply.

For international operators considering Malta, this assessment can help shape important commercial decisions, including the services offered, the customers targeted and the jurisdictions in which they intend to operate. Identifying the appropriate regulatory classification and any necessary authorisations from the outset is therefore essential.

Looking Ahead

As prediction markets continue to develop, the challenge for regulators and operators alike will be balancing innovation with investor protection and regulatory compliance.

For Malta, this evolving sector presents an opportunity to draw upon its existing regulatory experience while engaging with new developments in financial technology.

The key message from the MFSA is clear: when it comes to prediction markets, what matters is not what a product is called, but how it actually works.